The Henderson County Colonels faced off against the Rossview Hawks from Clarksville, Tennessee at Calloway County High School in the Kentucky-Tennessee Classic. In the first quarter, the Hawks outscored the Colonels 17-15 despite 11 of the Colonels 15 points coming from Cooper Davenport in the quarter. In the second quarter, the Colonels would outscore the Hawks 21-13, as the score at halftime was a 6 point lead for the Colonels with the score 36-30.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO