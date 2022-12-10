Read full article on original website
Related
whopam.com
Colonels Go 0-3 Last Week After Loss Saturday to Lyon County
Calling last week a tough one for the Christian County Colonels would be an understatement. Three difficult hard fought losses. First to Madisonville on Tuesday, then Paducah Tilghman on Friday, before turning around Saturday and dropping a game on the road at Lyon County. However, it might not be the...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels Win Free Throw Free-For-All Over Hoptown
It was a knock-down, drag-out affair one would expect from a meeting between the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers and Christian County Lady Colonels on the hardwood. 60 fouls, 83 free throws. Six players fouled out. A nearly two-hour game. When the dust settled, Christian County notched its first win of the...
yoursportsedge.com
Ohio County Pulls Away Late to Top Hoptown 69-58
The Hopkinsville boys’ basketball team fell victim to a 4th-quarter run by Ohio County on Saturday at the Farmer’s Bank & Trust Tip-Off Classic at Muhlenberg County, sending the Tigers to a 69-58 defeat. The loss is the second straight for the Tigers to leave them at 1-3...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Perry Beats the Horn for Three
The Lyon County Lyons were up 19-14 and looking to have some momentum going into the second quarter of their game Saturday night against Christian County. In this Max’s Moment, Travis Perry beats the first quarter horn to extend the Lyon County lead to eight. Take a look.
yoursportsedge.com
22-0 Start Enough For Trigg to Claim District Win
Trigg County’s start to its district opener was one first-year coach Mason Burgett will take every night. The finish, not so much. The Wildcats scored the first 22 points of the game in handing Livingston Central a 78-53 loss Friday in Smithland. The win was Trigg’s seventh straight over the Cardinals and the fifth straight to begin the season.
yoursportsedge.com
Early Hole Too Deep in Falcons’ Loss to Clarksville Christian
The Fort Campbell boys’ basketball team perked up in the second half of Friday’s matchup with hosts Clarksville Christian, but it was too little too late in a 57-48 loss to the Centurions. Maurice Moore scored five early points for the Falcons, but they only managed single figures...
wsonradio.com
Colonels 2nd Upset In Less Than 24 Hours
The Henderson County Colonels faced off against the Rossview Hawks from Clarksville, Tennessee at Calloway County High School in the Kentucky-Tennessee Classic. In the first quarter, the Hawks outscored the Colonels 17-15 despite 11 of the Colonels 15 points coming from Cooper Davenport in the quarter. In the second quarter, the Colonels would outscore the Hawks 21-13, as the score at halftime was a 6 point lead for the Colonels with the score 36-30.
WKRN
Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green
Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Tennessee Titans teaming up with Blood Assurance …. The Titans are joining forces with Tennessee's local blood supplier to support high school...
whopam.com
Sunday marks one year since Pembroke, south Christian Co. tornado
While Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of the tornado that devastated Mayfield, parts of Marshall, Lyon and Caldwell counties and Dawson Springs, the tornado that damaged 63 homes in southern Christian County actually hit in the early morning of December 11. State Representative Myron Dossett of Pembroke took a direct...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville remembers those lost in 1985 Gander crash
The tragic December 12, 1985 crash of a plane carrying 248 members of STRIKE Force home from the Sinai to Fort Campbell forever strengthened the bond between the military post and its civilian neighbors and that remains evident with the annual memorial service held each year at Hopkinsville’s Gander Memorial Park.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Russellville Road Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Russellville Road at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 24-year-old William Cain was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way...
clarksvillenow.com
Austin Peay football could soon join new football only FBS conference
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – According to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel, ten schools have come to an agreement to form a new football-only conference with the stated goal of moving from FCS to FBS. The conference would be made up of the remaining football members of the Atlantic Sun...
q95fm.net
Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made
Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
wkdzradio.com
Todd County Home Destroyed In Sunday Nigt Fire
A home on Stringtown Road in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Fairview Firefighters say the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just after 9 pm. The owners were reportedly eating with family in a house next to their property when a neighbor contacted them about a fire at their home.
whvoradio.com
Crofton Woman Injured In Madisonville Road Crash
A Crofton woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on Madisonville Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 5 p.m. 69-year-old Mary Bass was southbound around Kelly Mount Zoar Road when she struck a deer that was in the roadway. Bass...
WBKO
Franklin Police investigating death of Auburn woman
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department is investigating the death of an Auburn woman who was found in a hotel. Felecia Martin Peacock, 50, was found unconscious in her hotel room on Sunday around 8 a.m. The Franklin Police Department, and later, Simpson County Coroner’s Office responded to...
Wendell Lynch takes stock of Hopkinsville’s shift in supporting a Black mayor
Not quite three years ago, when Wendell Lynch recited the oath of office to become Hopkinsville’s interim mayor, a few hundred family members, friends and city officials were present for the ceremony at the Memorial Building. Lynch, who was city council’s unanimous choice for interim mayor after Carter Hendricks...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man injured in single-vehicle accident
A Hopkinsville man was injured in a single-vehicle accident Saturday morning at Russellville Road in Hopkinsville. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 24-year old William Cain of Hopkinsville was southbound on the MLK Bypass when he attempted to enter the intersection at Russellville Road, but his vehicle went straight ahead, off the road and down the hill.
whopam.com
Medical issue leads to injury accident
A medical issue is thought to have caused an accident Thursday night on Sheridan Circle. A Hopkinsville police collision report says 62-year old Chris Von-Lanken of Hopkinsville was westbound on Sheridan about 7:30 p.m. when he experienced a medical episode and struck a parked car. His vehicle then struck a...
WBKO
Chick-fil-A announces new Bowling Green restaurant, opening Dec. 15
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Bowling Green community on Thursday, Dec. 15. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Andy Robinson as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Nashville Rd at Campbell Lane. Chick-fil-A Nashville Rd at Campbell Lane will be open for dine-in, drive-thru...
Comments / 0