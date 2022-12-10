Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Lady Panthers win defensive battle
CHESAPEAKE — When two teams who pride themselves on defense meet, the result is usually a low-scoring game. The Chesapeake Lady Panthers got past the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 32-19 in an Ohio Valley Conference game Monday. The Lady Panthers’ defense was more effective as they held the Lady...
Ironton Tribune
Lady Pointers shake off slow start to get win
The South Point Lady Pointers just needed to get the engine warmed up. After a sputtering start, the Lady Pointers came from behind to top the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers 35-20 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday. “It was a good win for us,” said South Point coach...
Ironton Tribune
Redwomen down Lady Trojans
PEDRO — Hadyn Bailey can multi-task. She can play defense and score all in the same game. Bailey scored 19 points and tuned in a strong defensive effort as the Rock Hill Redwomen beat the Portsmouth Lady Trojans 59-30 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday. “Hadyn always...
Ironton Tribune
Lady Dragons breeze past Blue Angels
PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Lady Dragons took away any possible suspense very quickly. The Lady Dragons opened up a 15-point first quarter lead that grew to 45 b halftime in an 85-16 Ohio Valley Conference win on the Gallipolis Lady Blue Angels on Monday. Bree Allen cord 18 points...
Ironton Tribune
Hornets run out of gas in 2nd half in loss to Pirates
PORTSMOUTH — The Coal Grove Hornets were running alright in the first half, but they ran out of gas in the second half. The Hornets trailed by 10 points at halftime before the Wheelersburg Pirates stepped on the accelerator and took a 63-34 win on Saturday. Jackson Schwamburger hit...
Ironton Tribune
Redwomen beat defending D4 state champs Waterford, 42-37
ALBANY — That’s one small step for the Redwomen, one giant leap for the Rock Hill program. The Rock Hill Redwomen pick up one of the biggest wins ever for their program as they beat the Division 4 defending state champion Waterford Lady Wildcats 42-37 in the Alley Classic on Saturday at Alexander High School.
Ironton Tribune
Ironton Tribune
IMS baseball plans youth basketball tournament
It’s not exactly like the movie Baseketball, but it does bring the sports of baseball and basketball together. The Ironton Middle School baseball program will be sponsoring the Ironton Youth Basketball Tournament Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, at the Ironton Middle School. Depending on the number of entries, the...
Metro News
WVSSAC crowns cheerleading state champions
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia crowned three new cheerleading state champions Saturday in competition held at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission crowned Jefferson High with the Class AAA title, the Lincoln High cheer squad from Harrison County won the Class AA crown while Tug Valley took home the championship in Class A.
wchsnetwork.com
State champion Highlanders to be honored by city
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The state champion Huntington Highlanders will be honored in Huntington Monday night. Mayor Steve Williams says the players, coaches, staff and everyone associated with the team deserve recognition after winning the school’s first-ever football title, a 28-3 win on December 3rd against Parkersburg South. The...
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
Goodwill grand opening coming up for residents in Madison, West Virginia
MADISON, WV (WOWK) — Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley (KV) says the “New Goodwill Experience” is coming soon to a town in Boone County, West Virginia. The grand opening for the new Goodwill in Madison is coming up on Thursday, Dec. 15. The new location at 700 Main St., Suite B, will open at 9 […]
Pursuit ends with man running into river in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been arrested after a chase in Huntington that ended with the suspect running into the Guyandotte River. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the incident began around 3:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle near Route 60 and Roby Road […]
meigsindypress.com
Pomeroy Man Shot in Gallia County
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – A Pomeroy man has passed away following a shooting in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, “At approximately 2:51 p.m. the Gallia County 911 Center received a call of a shooting that had occurred at a residence in Clay Township on State Route 7 South. Upon the arrival of Deputies and Gallia County E.M.S., the male victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center where he later succumbed to the injuries he received. The suspect in this matter is a family member and was taken into custody at the scene of the incident. There is no threat to the community at this time. Investigative staff from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be conducting an ongoing investigation and further details will be released at the appropriate time,” states Sheriff Champlin.
WSAZ
Police chase leads to school lockdown
The body of 53-year-old Douglas Turley was found Friday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Jersey Mike’s coming to Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A popular international sandwich shop is slated to open in Chillicothe. Jersey Mike’s, a sandwich joint that specializes in submarines, has announced they will be opening a location along Bridge Street. The restaurant will take up roots at 1251 Bridge Street, inside the shopping center...
34 cats rescued from home in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and City Of South Charleston Humane Officers rescued a total of 34 cats and kittens from one home on Thursday. The KCHA says they will provide treatment to cats needing medical care. Rescuers say the kittens immediately received the FVRCP vaccine, microchipping, dewormer, and flea […]
thelevisalazer.com
LOCAL METHODISTS SPLITTING WITH DENOMINATION AMID HOMOSEXUAL AND THEOLOGICAL DEBATES
LOUISA, KY. — Amid what has become a state and national uproar in the United Methodist denomination, at least two Lawrence County churches are listed as voting to withdraw from the state conference mostly over homosexuality in the pulpit. Professor Sonny Branham, a Louisa native who is a professor...
Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington, West Virginia, going through renovations
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) announced that Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd Avenue to Washington Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, will be going through major renovations. The project will cost more than $13 million to complete. The city of Huntington will contribute 20% of that while the rest will be from a […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Five people injured in crash near Route 32
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County. It happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, “a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Floyd E. Rister, age 81, of Jackson, was traveling southbound on Pattonsville Road and failed to yield at the intersection of Route 32.”
