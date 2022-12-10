Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super 7: These girls basketball players are hoping to shine this season
The girls basketball season has started in the Lehigh Valley. Before things really heat up on the court, let’s take a look at some of the top players to watch this winter. Scroll below for a list of seven players who could make a big impact for their teams.
Southern Columbia responds to controversy
CATAWISSA, Pa. — The Southern Columbia Tigers took home their sixth straight state championship in football on Friday. But instead of celebrating, the team is engulfed in controversy. Southern Columbia Superintendent James Becker was notified Friday night about a social media video and signs from last week's community pep...
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
2024 4-Star CB Omillio Agard Names Penn State to Top Five
Penn State has already landed an in-state commitment from a top-five recruit in the class of 2024, and now it’s in the running for another. 2024 four-star offensive lineman Cooper Cousins (Erie, Pennsylvania) committed to Penn State way back in January, out of McDowell in Erie, Pa., and Omillio Agard may be adding to PSU’s recruiting class from the other side of the state.
Are Giants ready for an unstoppable Eagles’ offense?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata was on the field for 73 snaps in last Sunday’s blowout of the Tennessee Titans, watching receivers made catch after catch as quarterback Jalen Hurts picked apart the secondary for 386 passing yards while the offense rolled up 453 yards in total.
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 11/19/22-12/3/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
3 Easton Area High School students qualify for multi-state orchestra
Three Easton Area High School students ranked high enough in Pennsylvania to win spots with the All-East Orchestra. Roger Cabrera, Linus Dubischar and Jonathan You will perform with the National Association for Music Education All-East Orchestra, according to Easton Area High School music teacher Chris Ballentine. The orchestra represents 11 states, the District of Columbia and Europe, according to its website.
4 Catholic churches will close in Philadelphia, suburbs early next year, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA - The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Sunday that several of its churches will officially shut their doors in the new year. Four churches serving Philadelphia, Chester and Montgomery counties were listed:. Holy Trinity Church in Old City. The Saint Peter Claver Church building in South Philadelphia. Sacred Heart Church...
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
These Eagles will get their first taste of playoffs: ‘It’s a dream come true!’
Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick set the tone early in Sunday’s game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. On the fifth play from scrimmage, he looped around right tackle Evan Neal, wrapped his arms around quarterback Daniel Jones and took him to the ground for his 10th sack of the season — one of seven sacks the dominant Eagles collected.
One baby later. Owner sets reopening date for Bake House in Phillipsburg.
Six months after shutting down and one baby later, Bake House on Main has set a reopening date. The owner Amber Santini announced via Facebook the bakery will open just ahead of Dec. 25 with a new Christmas menu to celebrate the launch. Ahead of the holidays, the bakery will...
NEXT Weather: A winter storm will cross Philadelphia region on Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Do you want to build a snowman? You might be able to do that in parts of the area on Sunday.A fast-moving winter storm will cross the northernmost parts of our region Sunday. Enough cold air will be in place to produce several inches of wet snow over the Poconos.Enough for a snowman? Maybe in the upper elevations.Farther east across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County light snow showers could coat grassy areas but that will eventually mix with rain. Unfortunately for all of you snow lovers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, ...
Lehigh University will cost you this much
Lehigh University, located in Pennsylvania, is known for being a well-respected private research facility with a low student-to-faculty ratio. Lehigh tuition is higher than most private four-year universities, at $57,470 per year (2021-22). The national average for tuition is $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22 Financial Aid. More than half...
NFL analysts are all-in on Eagles: ‘The best team in football’
That’s what NBC Sports NFL analysts think about the Philadelphia Eagles, who improved to 12-1 and clinched a playoff spot with Sunday’s 48-22 win over the New York Giants. Hall of Famer Tony Dungy: “What I like about them is they’re doing it in all areas. They’re scoring points, they’re moving the ball, but that defense is applying pressure, getting sacks, getting takeaways. They played a complete game, and they might be the best team in football.”
Remembering WYOU’s Derry Bird
The family of Derry Bird confirms the journalist who was seen throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania for nearly three decades passed away on Friday. A look back now on Derry’s days with WYOU. Derry Bird was seen on TV for 29 years throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania. He did it all as a reporter, a […]
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts’ 3 TDs; Brandon Graham’s 3 sacks highlight 48-22 drubbing of Giants | Observations
When Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts left MetLife Stadium Nov. 28, 2021, he had just had one of the worst performances of his young career, having thrown three interceptions in the 13-7 loss to the Giants. Figuratively and literally adding insult to injury, Hurts limped away with an ankle injury that forced him to miss the next game against the Jets.
Eagles are playoff bound, Giants in trouble (PHOTOS)
The Philadelphia Eagles maintained their spot atop the NFL standings with Sunday’s 48-22 beatdown of the New York Giants. With the win, the Eagles (12-1) became the first team this season to clinch a playoff spot. However the Giants (7-5-1) slid into the No. 7 seed in the NFC...
Olde Time Christmas in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many stayed home and stayed warm during our first widespread accumulating snow of the season, some had other plans. They willingly spent the day outdoors and enjoyed the wintry weather. The wintry mix in the forecast did not scare folks away from an “Olde Time Christmas Celebration” in […]
A land deal for $1 reshaped Phillipsburg’s future | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
The machine maker opened its first P’burg factory in 1903 and literally shaped the town over the years by building housing for workers and management. There was a company grocery store and social club. In its heyday it employed 5,000 people and would throw Christmas parties for as many kids every year. It was the town’s biggest employer and taxpayer, and when it left around the turn of the century it took a huge piece of Phillipsburg’s soul with it.
Exeter woman killed in two-car crash
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An Exeter woman was killed in a two-car crash on the Pittston Bypass Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the Jenkins Township Police Department. Ellen Petoniak, 88, was killed while attempting to turn onto the Bypass from Chestnut Street...
