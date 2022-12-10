ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Who was Grant Wahl? — the sports journalist who died covering Qatar World Cup

By Katherine Donlevy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSqvP_0jdqHbaz00

Grant Wahl, the sports journalist who suddenly collapsed and died covering the World Cup Friday, was one of the most well-known soccer writers in the US with a massive following on his Substack blog.

Wahl, a Kansas native, attended Princeton University and after graduating in 1996 made a name for himself as an esteemed Sports Illustrated reporter — where his focus was covering soccer.

He was fired from Sports Illustrated in April 2020 after 25 years at the publication for complaining on social media about coronavirus-related pay cuts. The next month, Wahl launched his Substack.

Wahl’s last post on his “Fútbol with Grant Wahl” Substack was a free-to-read article, meaning it was available to non-paying subscribers, and was published just a few hours before his death was announced. The accredited writer detailed his thoughts on the “unstoppable” and “legendary” Croatian team.

Previous 1 of 2 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DR5H2_0jdqHbaz00
After graduating from Princeton University, Wahl spent 25 years with Sports Illustrated.
grant_wahl/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33p4ra_0jdqHbaz00
Wahl is also the author of two books.
Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Wahl had also written two books: The Beckham Experiment (2009) and Masters of Modern Soccer (2018).

“Grant made soccer his life’s work and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us,” US Soccer said in a statement.

It is not clear what caused Wahl’s death.

He had collapsed in the media tribune at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time of Argentina’s quarterfinal win over the Netherlands in front of horrified US media colleagues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kY3c0_0jdqHbaz00
The cause of Wahl’s death is still not known.
grant_wahl/Instagram

The other reporters called for assistance, and Wahl was rushed to a hospital but later pronounced dead.

Wahl’s brother Eric believes foul play is involved. Wahl had been detained by Qatar stadium officials last week for wearing a shirt depicting a rainbow , and Eric claims his brother had received death threats.

Wahl leaves behind his wife, Celine Grounder, who said she is “in complete shock” over her husband’s death.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Grant Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, in ‘complete shock’ after husband’s death

Grant Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder was left in “complete shock” over the American soccer journalist’s sudden death at 49 years old while covering the World Cup in Qatar on Friday. “I am so thankful for the support of my husband soccer family & of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight. I’m in complete shock,” Gounder tweeted in response to U.S. Soccer’s official statement on his death. According to her website, Gounder is a Senior Fellow and Editor-at-Large for Public Health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and for Kaiser Health News. The acclaimed medical journalist has also contributed to CBS News,...
The Independent

‘They can now give World Cup to Argentina’: Pepe slams Argentine referee for Morocco vs Portugal

Pepe insists Fifa “can now give the title to Argentina” after complaining about the Argentine referee in Portugal’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Morocco.Facundo Tello officiated the 1-0 win for the Atlas Lions, with Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal the difference between the teams.But veteran centre-back Pepe was left furious by Tello’s influence, which follows the Albiceleste’s win over the Netherlands on Friday.Lionel Messi and Emi Martinez hit out at Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, calling on Fifa to drop him from the remainder of the Qatar tournament.“It is unacceptable that an Argentine referee administered the game today after what happened...
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
TheDailyBeast

World Cup Security Guard Suffered ‘Serious Fall’ Night of Grant Wahl’s Death

A World Cup security guard is in “stable but critical condition” after a fall from an outside concourse on Saturday—the night U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl suddenly died. The fall occurred around 2 a.m. during the Argentina-Netherlands game, with a fan telling The Guardian the security guard—believed to be a migrant worker—fell straight to the ground from the top outside concourse at Lusali Stadium. A spokesperson for Qatar’s supreme committee confirmed the fall and the guard’s condition, and it said the guard would continue to receive his salary while undergoing care. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this time, and we wish him a speedy recovery,” it said. “The host country is investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency.”Read it at The Guardian
AFP

Modric seeks to derail Messi's bid for World Cup glory

Lionel Messi and Luka Modric face off in a mouthwatering World Cup semi-final between Argentina and Croatia on Tuesday, desperate to seize their final chance to win football's ultimate prize. "If you get to the semi-finals and you are not hungry then there is a problem," he said on Tuesday.
BBC

The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich

Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
Daily Mail

Desert stadium is left deserted as England’s World Cup quarter-final against France is played out in front of thousands of empty seats, despite organisers later claiming it was another sell out in Qatar

England's World Cup quarter-final against France — the most-eagerly anticipated match of the tournament — was played out in front of thousands of empty seats at the Al Bayt Stadium. About a quarter of spaces at the 68,895-capacity venue were not taken, leading to serious questions for FIFA.
New York Post

New York college student Ken DeLand Jr. reported missing while studying abroad in France

A 22-year-old college senior from upstate New York has gone missing while studying abroad in France — and his family is pleading for help in finding him. Ken DeLand Jr., a student at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, last contacted his parents on Nov. 27 via WhatsApp after leaving his host family’s home to catch a train to Valence, France, according to a website launched by the frantic family. The last time his phone pinged was on Nov. 30. “Still, communication has yet to happen from his phone or any social media” since Nov. 27, the Find Ken DeLand site says. “Kenny’s bank...
ROCHESTER, NY
thecomeback.com

French fan’s baguette celebration leads to worldwide reaction

After England lost 2-1 to France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals Saturday, there were plenty of reactions across the world. But one of the most notable came in the stadium, where a French fan ate a baguette in celebration. That prompted a lot of reaction:. This comes as...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
107K+
Followers
67K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy