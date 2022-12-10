Read full article on original website
Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock
Warren Buffett just went big on this new investment. Should you join him?
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December
Berkshire Hathaway owns small stakes in these two blue-chip stocks.
Motley Fool
2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023
Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends
E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
Zacks.com
4 Energy Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Love Don't Cost Much
Even as fears revolving around high inflation and slowing growth somewhat cloud the outlook for Oil/Energy, it has remained the best S&P 500 sector this year. The space has generated a total return of nearly 58% in 2022 against the S&P 500’s loss of around 15%. Apart from a...
Zacks.com
Bull of the Day: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR)
THR - Free Report) , a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has broken out to the upside in a bullish move that recently pushed the stock to 52-week highs. After widely outperformed during the latter half of the year, a slight retreat in price over the past few weeks presents investors with a solid buying opportunity. As we’ll see, THR has been witnessing positive earnings estimate revisions and is set to experience phenomenal growth even in this difficult environment.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 7th
ABST - Free Report) is engaged in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6 downward over the last 60 days. Amryt Pharma (. AMYT - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and...
Zacks.com
Reasons Why You Should Avoid Investing in Berry Global (BERY)
BERY - Free Report) is grappling with persistent supply-chain issues, rising raw material costs, high debt levels and foreign-currency headwinds. The current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player has a market capitalization of $7.5 billion. In the past year, the stock has lost 15.7% compared with the industry’s 0.1% decline.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in December
Broadcom has raised its dividend by more than 2,000% over the last decade and enjoys wide profit margins. Taiwan Semiconductor dominates the chip foundry sector and just got the Buffett stamp of approval. Comcast looks cheap at a P/E ratio of 10 and continues to grow its broadband business. You’re...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Salesforce, Five Below, Okta, Costco and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the cloud-based software company slid more than 8.3% after the firm announced the sudden departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor. The Dow component dragged down the 30-stock average during Thursday's sell-off. Salesforce did report earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations for the most recent quarter, however.
msn.com
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
A Good Reason To Buy Apple Stock in December
Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report is still trying to shake off the most recent wave of bearishness triggered by the supply issues in China. Share price remained stable around $150 for a couple of weeks before sinking to the low $140s in the past couple of trading days.
Warren Buffett Bought This 1 Stock to Start 2022, Should You Buy It Before the Year's End?
This investment is a typical play from the Oracle's playbook.
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Zacks.com
How Much Upside is Left in Signet (SIG)? Wall Street Analysts Think 25%
Signet (SIG - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $68.27, gaining 3.3% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $85.50 indicates a 25.2% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Is RCI Hospitality (RICK) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Zacks.com
Why You Should Add Employers Holdings (EIG) to Your Portfolio
EIG - Free Report) niche focus on low-to-medium hazard risk small businesses, better pricing, investment in technology, solid capital position and effective capital deployment make it worth adding to one’s portfolio. EIG has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed estimates in three of the last reported quarter while...
NASDAQ
Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Valero Energy (VLO) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this oil refiner have returned -11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
AMAL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $25.21, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the bank...
