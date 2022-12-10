ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

River Bluff running back has big night in Midlands all-star football game

The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RaoGS_0jdqGVdo00

Cooper Johns had a big night in the Palmetto I-20 Classic on Friday night.

The River Bluff running back ran for two touchdowns in helping Team Nasty to a 44-20 win over Team Savage at Zemp Stadium.

The game featured top senior players from around the Midlands from Richland, Lexington, Kershaw Sumter, Lee and Lancaster Counties.

Johns finished with 107 yards on the ground and also had a two-point conversion. He was named Offensive Player of the Game for Team Nasty. Gray Collegiate’s Jordan Robinson earned Defensive Player of the Game after recording eight tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss.

CA Johnson’s Dawan Rice and Gilbert’s Alias Graham-Woodberry each added two TDs for Team Nasty.

Westwood quarterback Dylan O’Neal and Ben Lippen quarterback Dobson Ricks had TD passes for Team Nasty. O’Neal threw a TD pass to Ridge View’s Adonis McDaniel while Ricks hit Richland Northeast’s Everette Joyner for the final score of the game.

RV’s Marcus Kelly also had a TD run for Team Nasty.

McDaniel was the Team Savage Offensive Player of the Game with 74 yards receiving. Sumter’s Genesis Johnson earned defensive honors with 14 tackles.

Gils Basketball

Westwood 63, Spring Valley 50

W: Jessica Woods 19, Makiah Thompson 15, Korletta Daniels 12, Omeire 9,Johnson 4, Graham Brown 2.

AC Flora 51, Lower Richland 57

ACF: Trinity Delaney 10, Terriana Gray 16, Skyler McCray 14, Wright-Thompson 4, Darby 5. LR: Chi’Nya Isaac 12, Tyra Floyd 10, Jhnai Sumter 13, Green 6, Hiller 2, Westwood 4.

Camden 89, Lugoff-Elgin 19

C: Joyce Edwards 27, Morgan Champion 21, Braylin Mungo 16, Harmony Jefferson 10

Chapin 41, Irmo 38

Heathwood Hall 67, Laurence Manning 27

HH: Lauren Jacobs 25, Virginia Bowers 11, Sabreya Monsanto 11

Gilbert 79, Batesburg-Leesville 40

G: Taylor Spencer 28, Ahleira Leaphart 26, Kylie Morton 11, Godfrey 8, Spears 4, Adams 2.

Blythewood 59, Ridge View 44

Chase Thomas 17, India Williams 16, Hayley Hightower 13

River Bluff 37, South Aiken 24

Boys Basketball

Airport 52, Brookland-Cayce 48

Lugoff-Elgin 51, Camden 48

Ben Lippen 67, Porter-Gaud 6 4

BL: Braysen Stockman 21, Ellis Jones 16, Van Horn 9, Little 8

AC Flora 48, Lower Richland 41

HoopHall Classic in Phoenix, Ariz

Milton (Ga,) 55, Gray Collegiate 53

GC: Montavious White 21, Avantae Parker 13. M: Josh Dixon 19, Avery White 17

Independence (NC) 64, White Knoll 45

Ridge View 57, Blythewood 48

RV: Josh Smith 20, Jayden Pretty 14. B: Will Olden 14

River Bluff 63, South Aiken 56

RB: Caldwell 6, Cromer 9, Nicholas Renner 17, Robbins 7, Dawson Powell 14, Ahrick Wright 10

Irmo 84, Chapin 61

I: Madden Collins 19, AJ Brand 16, T’Andre Summons 11, White 9, Crawford 8, McLaughlin 5, Davis 5, Mason Collins 5, Tucker 2, Albritton 2, Montgomery 2. C: Cayman Collins 27, Prophet 9, Peterson 9

Westwood 59, Spring Valley 55

W: Arden Conyers 25, Tavaris Bell10, Balkman 9. SV: Jordan Burgess 14, CJ Rich 12

Strom Thurmond 65, Saluda 41

S: Nick 2, Watson 6, Graham 3, Warren 8, Wright 9, Butler 7, A. Mathis 6. ST: Hendrix 8, Will Bush 14, Roosevelt Walker 17, Daniel Mills 11, Edmond 7, Graham 5, Williams 3

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laurenscountysports.com

A split at W.W. King

BATESBURG – Laurens Academy experienced mixed results in a Region 1-A road trip to W.W. King Academy on Friday night. The boys basketball team prevailed, 28-20, led by Buddy Baker and Andrew Codington, who each scored 8 points. Clarence Bertoli added 6, Brayden Burke 5 and Hector Rubio 1.
LAURENS, SC
WLTX.com

Camden defensive lineman is named the state's Mr. Football

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — For the second time in the history of Camden football, the state's highest individual honor for high school football is coming home to Kershaw County. Camden defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod was named the winner of the award with the official announcement coming at halftime of Saturday's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium at Myrtle Beach.
CAMDEN, SC
Newberry Observer

SAC addresses Wolves playoffs omission

NEWBERRY — The South Atlantic Conference has released a statement in regards to Newberry College’s omission from NCAA Division II playoffs. Following a victory against Mars Hill for the South Atlantic Conference championship this season, the Newberry College Wolves were not selected to go further into the NCAA Division II playoffs. With the wolves boasting a 7-2 in-conference season and a 9-2 overall season, this decision made by the NCAA was met with questions.
NEWBERRY, SC
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: Green reassessing recruiting after landing P5 offers

Dutch Fork RB Jarvis Green, who was finalist for Mr. Football in South Carolina after rushing for over 2200 yards and 33 touchdowns this season, was finally recognized this week by Power Five programs with offers from Clemson and Virginia Tech. That led Green to decommit from James Madison and rethink his future college plans.
CLEMSON, SC
hitthatline.com

Report says Dowell Loggains accepting OC spot at South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has more than players to replace. Tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is apparently headed to South Carolina as the offensive coordinator for Shane Beamer. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.com put the story out, citing a source. Many thought Razorbacks offensive coordinator Kendal Briles...
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
12K+
Followers
399
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy