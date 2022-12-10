River Bluff running back has big night in Midlands all-star football game

Cooper Johns had a big night in the Palmetto I-20 Classic on Friday night.

The River Bluff running back ran for two touchdowns in helping Team Nasty to a 44-20 win over Team Savage at Zemp Stadium.

The game featured top senior players from around the Midlands from Richland, Lexington, Kershaw Sumter, Lee and Lancaster Counties.

Johns finished with 107 yards on the ground and also had a two-point conversion. He was named Offensive Player of the Game for Team Nasty. Gray Collegiate’s Jordan Robinson earned Defensive Player of the Game after recording eight tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss.

CA Johnson’s Dawan Rice and Gilbert’s Alias Graham-Woodberry each added two TDs for Team Nasty.

Westwood quarterback Dylan O’Neal and Ben Lippen quarterback Dobson Ricks had TD passes for Team Nasty. O’Neal threw a TD pass to Ridge View’s Adonis McDaniel while Ricks hit Richland Northeast’s Everette Joyner for the final score of the game.

RV’s Marcus Kelly also had a TD run for Team Nasty.

McDaniel was the Team Savage Offensive Player of the Game with 74 yards receiving. Sumter’s Genesis Johnson earned defensive honors with 14 tackles.

Gils Basketball

Westwood 63, Spring Valley 50

W: Jessica Woods 19, Makiah Thompson 15, Korletta Daniels 12, Omeire 9,Johnson 4, Graham Brown 2.

AC Flora 51, Lower Richland 57

ACF: Trinity Delaney 10, Terriana Gray 16, Skyler McCray 14, Wright-Thompson 4, Darby 5. LR: Chi’Nya Isaac 12, Tyra Floyd 10, Jhnai Sumter 13, Green 6, Hiller 2, Westwood 4.

Camden 89, Lugoff-Elgin 19

C: Joyce Edwards 27, Morgan Champion 21, Braylin Mungo 16, Harmony Jefferson 10

Chapin 41, Irmo 38

Heathwood Hall 67, Laurence Manning 27

HH: Lauren Jacobs 25, Virginia Bowers 11, Sabreya Monsanto 11

Gilbert 79, Batesburg-Leesville 40

G: Taylor Spencer 28, Ahleira Leaphart 26, Kylie Morton 11, Godfrey 8, Spears 4, Adams 2.

Blythewood 59, Ridge View 44

Chase Thomas 17, India Williams 16, Hayley Hightower 13

River Bluff 37, South Aiken 24

Boys Basketball

Airport 52, Brookland-Cayce 48

Lugoff-Elgin 51, Camden 48

Ben Lippen 67, Porter-Gaud 6 4

BL: Braysen Stockman 21, Ellis Jones 16, Van Horn 9, Little 8

AC Flora 48, Lower Richland 41

HoopHall Classic in Phoenix, Ariz

Milton (Ga,) 55, Gray Collegiate 53

GC: Montavious White 21, Avantae Parker 13. M: Josh Dixon 19, Avery White 17

Independence (NC) 64, White Knoll 45

Ridge View 57, Blythewood 48

RV: Josh Smith 20, Jayden Pretty 14. B: Will Olden 14

River Bluff 63, South Aiken 56

RB: Caldwell 6, Cromer 9, Nicholas Renner 17, Robbins 7, Dawson Powell 14, Ahrick Wright 10

Irmo 84, Chapin 61

I: Madden Collins 19, AJ Brand 16, T’Andre Summons 11, White 9, Crawford 8, McLaughlin 5, Davis 5, Mason Collins 5, Tucker 2, Albritton 2, Montgomery 2. C: Cayman Collins 27, Prophet 9, Peterson 9

Westwood 59, Spring Valley 55

W: Arden Conyers 25, Tavaris Bell10, Balkman 9. SV: Jordan Burgess 14, CJ Rich 12

Strom Thurmond 65, Saluda 41

S: Nick 2, Watson 6, Graham 3, Warren 8, Wright 9, Butler 7, A. Mathis 6. ST: Hendrix 8, Will Bush 14, Roosevelt Walker 17, Daniel Mills 11, Edmond 7, Graham 5, Williams 3