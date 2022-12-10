Read full article on original website
Lake Leelanau St. Mary dominates in road win over Buckley
WEXFORD COUNTY -- The Lake Leelanau St. Mary boys basketball team made it all the way to the state semifinals in Division 4 last year and it appears that team has the potential to do it again. That was on display on a Monday night road trip to Buckley as...
Ferris State football blows away West Florida, 38-17, for trip to Division II title game
Ferris State football is one win away from a repeat championship. A dominating second half lifted the Bulldogs to a 38-17 win over West Florida on Saturday in Big Rapids in the Division II national semifinal. Ferris State (13-1) will take on either Shepherd (West Virginia) or Colorado School of Mines next Saturday in McKinney, Texas.
Long-time Northern Michigan Radio Broadcaster Retires After 50+ year Career
In the news business, people come and go. Whether we stay in one place for a few years, or an entire career, broadcasting is predictably unpredictable. But one Northern Michigan radio broadcaster is hanging up his headphones and turning off the microphone after a career of more than five decades.
Holiday light displays in Traverse City: 10 spots not to miss
TRAVERSE CITY - What spot has a vibrant downtown for shopping and restaurants but still has that small-town Up North feel for the holidays? For many, Traverse City is a favorite place to get festive. Whether you’ve still got some gift-buying to do, or just need a pre-holiday break with a little walking by Grand Traverse Bay or a trip to a nearby winery, could there be a little getaway in your future?
Michigan man uses $10 in lottery winnings to buy $500,000 ticket
A Michigan man used his $10 winnings from a scratch-off lottery ticket to buy another ticket in the same game and won a $500,000 jackpot.
From Blog to Brick-and-Mortar Store
Sometimes great ideas start small. It could be a word or phrase that inspires a novel, an overlooked ingredient that alters an entire recipe, or a glimpse of a sunset that provokes a painted masterpiece. And sometimes, that little inkling takes the form of a blog that sparks an idea for a store.
Thousands of cookies sold during annual Christmas sales
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Hundreds of people woke up early Saturday morning to some sweet treats going towards a good cause. Two of Traverse City's largest holiday bake sales had lines out the door well before their first hour. "It's grown beyond our expectations. The first year we...
Traverse City-Area Wineries Win Top Honors at National Competition
Some local reds and whites are bringing home some blue ribbons. Half a dozen Northern Michigan wineries are bringing home big awards from a national wine competition. The six Traverse City-area wineries earned 41 different honors. Traverse City Tourism says it’s a testament to the strength of agritourism in the area. The awards came from last month’s Jefferson Cup Invitational Wine Competition. It’s an invitation-only competition, and this year 575 wines across the country were invited to compete for the best-of-the-best bragging rights. The top honor is the Jefferson Cup, and six local wines from four different wineries earned that distinction.
MI village employees got paid twice; official quits
The village manager in a northern Michigan community has resigned after an investigation of $32,000 in mistaken payroll payments to public workers.
3 stabbed after Montcalm Co. bar fight
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Three people are recovering after a stabbing in Montcalm County Saturday night, Michigan State Police say. Police believe it begin with an argument at the Rusty's Amble Inn, a bar located at 9490 Main Street in Howard City. The situation unfolded at a home on...
Man, 86, fatally struck by vehicle while crossing road in Northern Michigan
BLAIR TOWNSHIP, MI – An 86-year-old man from Grawn was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a road Sunday evening in Grand Traverse County, police said. The victim was walking northbound around 8 p.m. across US-31 near State Street in Blair Township when he was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by a 37-year-old Interlochen man, WPBN/WGTU reports.
Astronaut calls in from outer space to answer Charlevoix students' questions
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Students at Charlevoix Middle and High School made an interstellar connection on Monday. Astronaut Josh Cassada, whose family lives in northern Michigan, called in from the International Space Station to answer questions from students. "[Cassada's] wife graduated a couple of years behind me, so they...
Dog rescued after stranded on island finds forever home
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Zaria, the Great Dane found stranded on a marshy island in Clare County this past fall, has officially been adopted. Zaria was stranded in the middle of Cranberry Lake for several weeks after running away from her family in August. She was rescued from that island on Sept. 21 and taken to the Clare County Animal Shelter for rehabilitation.
Suspect arrested after fire at nonprofit thrift shop in Northern Michigan
GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A suspect has been arrested after a dumpster fire spread to the storage area behind a nonprofit thrift shop in Traverse City, officials said. The fire started Thursday morning, Dec. 8, behind the Women’s Resource Center Thrift Shop, 3030 US-31 in Garfield Township, police said. The fire spread to the storage shed behind the building and smoke caused damage to the back of the store where donations are accepted.
Traverse City Curling Club Asks for Oil Cleanup Reimbursement
UPDATE Dec. 8, 2022 11:00 a.m. The project to make the old K-Mart in Grand Traverse County into a curling facility is moving forward, but the new owners are running into some problems. Traverse City’s Curling Club spoke to the Board of Commissioners Wednesday after discovering the property they bought...
Smell coming from Glens Landfill causing community concern
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Something smells at a county landfill, and residents are asking the state to step in. Driving down M-72 in Leelanau county, you might notice a different smell in the air. "Probably about last September was when we noticed the uptick in odor. We live about...
Leelanau County woman charged with operating while intoxicated causing death
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Leelanau County community is mourning the loss of a woman killed while walking her dog. Police said Evelyn Ella Kellogg, 43, of Lake Leelanau was killed Thursday evening while walking her dog on South Lake Shore Drive. Kellogg and her dog died at the...
Two arrested in Mecosta County for operating drug house
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people have been arrested and charged with operating a drug house, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. Appollonia Impellizzeri, 32, of Big Rapids, and Joseph Berwanger, 32, of Paris, Michigan, were arraigned in the 77th District Court on the following charges:. Delivery of...
