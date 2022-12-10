ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Lake Leelanau St. Mary dominates in road win over Buckley

WEXFORD COUNTY -- The Lake Leelanau St. Mary boys basketball team made it all the way to the state semifinals in Division 4 last year and it appears that team has the potential to do it again. That was on display on a Monday night road trip to Buckley as...
BUCKLEY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Holiday light displays in Traverse City: 10 spots not to miss

TRAVERSE CITY - What spot has a vibrant downtown for shopping and restaurants but still has that small-town Up North feel for the holidays? For many, Traverse City is a favorite place to get festive. Whether you’ve still got some gift-buying to do, or just need a pre-holiday break with a little walking by Grand Traverse Bay or a trip to a nearby winery, could there be a little getaway in your future?
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

From Blog to Brick-and-Mortar Store

Sometimes great ideas start small. It could be a word or phrase that inspires a novel, an overlooked ingredient that alters an entire recipe, or a glimpse of a sunset that provokes a painted masterpiece. And sometimes, that little inkling takes the form of a blog that sparks an idea for a store.
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Thousands of cookies sold during annual Christmas sales

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Hundreds of people woke up early Saturday morning to some sweet treats going towards a good cause. Two of Traverse City's largest holiday bake sales had lines out the door well before their first hour. "It's grown beyond our expectations. The first year we...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City-Area Wineries Win Top Honors at National Competition

Some local reds and whites are bringing home some blue ribbons. Half a dozen Northern Michigan wineries are bringing home big awards from a national wine competition. The six Traverse City-area wineries earned 41 different honors. Traverse City Tourism says it’s a testament to the strength of agritourism in the area. The awards came from last month’s Jefferson Cup Invitational Wine Competition. It’s an invitation-only competition, and this year 575 wines across the country were invited to compete for the best-of-the-best bragging rights. The top honor is the Jefferson Cup, and six local wines from four different wineries earned that distinction.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

3 stabbed after Montcalm Co. bar fight

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Three people are recovering after a stabbing in Montcalm County Saturday night, Michigan State Police say. Police believe it begin with an argument at the Rusty's Amble Inn, a bar located at 9490 Main Street in Howard City. The situation unfolded at a home on...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Astronaut calls in from outer space to answer Charlevoix students' questions

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Students at Charlevoix Middle and High School made an interstellar connection on Monday. Astronaut Josh Cassada, whose family lives in northern Michigan, called in from the International Space Station to answer questions from students. "[Cassada's] wife graduated a couple of years behind me, so they...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
WNEM

Dog rescued after stranded on island finds forever home

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Zaria, the Great Dane found stranded on a marshy island in Clare County this past fall, has officially been adopted. Zaria was stranded in the middle of Cranberry Lake for several weeks after running away from her family in August. She was rescued from that island on Sept. 21 and taken to the Clare County Animal Shelter for rehabilitation.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Grawn man dead after being hit by car

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grawn man, 86, is dead after he was hit by a car near US-31 South and State Street in Blair Township around 8 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the driver as a...
BLAIR TOWNSHIP, MI
MLive

Suspect arrested after fire at nonprofit thrift shop in Northern Michigan

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A suspect has been arrested after a dumpster fire spread to the storage area behind a nonprofit thrift shop in Traverse City, officials said. The fire started Thursday morning, Dec. 8, behind the Women’s Resource Center Thrift Shop, 3030 US-31 in Garfield Township, police said. The fire spread to the storage shed behind the building and smoke caused damage to the back of the store where donations are accepted.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Smell coming from Glens Landfill causing community concern

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Something smells at a county landfill, and residents are asking the state to step in. Driving down M-72 in Leelanau county, you might notice a different smell in the air. "Probably about last September was when we noticed the uptick in odor. We live about...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Two arrested in Mecosta County for operating drug house

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people have been arrested and charged with operating a drug house, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. Appollonia Impellizzeri, 32, of Big Rapids, and Joseph Berwanger, 32, of Paris, Michigan, were arraigned in the 77th District Court on the following charges:. Delivery of...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI

