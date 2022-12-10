Some local reds and whites are bringing home some blue ribbons. Half a dozen Northern Michigan wineries are bringing home big awards from a national wine competition. The six Traverse City-area wineries earned 41 different honors. Traverse City Tourism says it’s a testament to the strength of agritourism in the area. The awards came from last month’s Jefferson Cup Invitational Wine Competition. It’s an invitation-only competition, and this year 575 wines across the country were invited to compete for the best-of-the-best bragging rights. The top honor is the Jefferson Cup, and six local wines from four different wineries earned that distinction.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO