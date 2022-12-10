ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

KATV

NLRPD identify deceased individual in suspicious death investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police have released the identity of the deceased woman in Friday's suspicious death. The woman has been identified as 67-year-old Susan Hall of North Little Rock. On December 9, 2022, at approximately 7:42 p.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department went to the...
THV11

Little Rock police investigating possible homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in getting information regarding an incident that occurred on April 23. Officers responded to the intersection of Walker and 44th Street where they found a deceased victim, who was later identified as Kerry Allen.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Shooting incident in Jacksonville leaves one victim shot

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced Monday they are working on a shooting incident that occurred on Monday. According to the police the shooting took place at the 100 block of Galloway and one victim was shot. The condition of the victim is unknown at this...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
KATV

Person shot in Jonesboro, police searching for suspect

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a shooting in Jonesboro on Sunday afternoon. According to the Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant, an individual was shot at the Exxon gas station at 1325 S. Caraway Rd near the intersection with Nettleton Ave. Sally Smith, Public...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Victim identified in Jonesboro shooting on Sunday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The victim in the Jonesboro shooting on Sunday has been identified, our content partner Region 8 News reported. The victim was 21-year-old Jaylon Selvy and is in stable condition. According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the shooting happened at an Exxon gas station at...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

