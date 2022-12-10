ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairport, NY

McQuaid hockey completes comeback with win over Batavia Notre Dame

By Carl Jones
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Knights scored three goals in the third period to come from behind and defeat Batavia Notre Dame United 4-2.

Less than four minutes into the action, McQuaid’s Evan Kopacz got the Knights on the board first to take a 1-0 lead. A minute later, Ivan Milovidov tied things up with a goal of his own to make it a 1-1 game.

Early in the second period, Jameson Motyka scored off a rebound put the United on top 2-1. With nine minutes left in the game, Matt Kozara found the back of the net off a re-direct to tie the game at 2. Later in the period, Bodie Wehle scored the game-winner to secure the win.

McQuaid (3-1) will take on St. Joes on Thursday, December 15th at the Rochester Ice Center while Batavia Notre Dame will face Greece Storm on Tuesday, December 13th at Lakeshore West.

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

