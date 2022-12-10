ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

What the Stellantis Plant announcement means for their employees

By Jess Liptzin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pqd5_0jdqEzzu00

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced they won’t be closing their Belvidere plant, but keeping it idle on February 28th.

This came as a shock to the more than 14 hundred employees that will be getting laid off. in the recent bargaining agreement between the union and company, it was put in place that the plant couldn’t officially close.

“Now that they’ve made an official announcement that they are essentially going to idle us which is an easier way of saying close because of the collective bargaining agreement they can’t close us during the terms of this agreement,” said Timothy Ferguson the Belvidere Shop Chairman.

While the plant had been slowing down as of late due to low product, they recently began working on the newest version of the Cherokee. That will now be moved to Mexico to be worked on.

“I want to make sure the narrative is there and everyone knows that the current vehicle that we are building the next generation of it will be built in Mexico and they are idling us,” Ferguson said.

Stellantis blamed increasing costs related to the electrification of the automotive market. They also said the COVID-19 pandemic and microchip shortage played a factor. Stellantis said that they are working on a way to repurpose the Belvidere facility, but no additional details have been shared.

Local state senator Steve Stadelman sponsored the “reimagining electric vehicle act” in Springfield. Its aim is to recruit E-V Manufacturers and suppliers to Illinois and provide incentives for companies like Stellantis to retool and stay in the state.

“Stellantis’ announcement is difficult news for the Rockford region, but discussions between the state and the company continue to find a future product and identify opportunities to repurpose the plant,” Stadelman said.

The United Autoworker’s Union said in a Facebook post that they are deeply angered about Friday’s announcement.

“Announcing the closure just a few weeks from the holidays is also a cruel disregard for the contributions of our members from UAW Locals 1268 and 1761,” The Union said.

Stellantis said they hope to relocate all indefinitely laid-off employees to other plants like Detroit, Ohio, and Virginia.

Mayor of Rockford, Tom McNamara tweeted that he is ready to work with Belvidere on the next course of action. I reached out to the mayor of Belvidere, Clinton Morris, and had not heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 14

Peter Max
1d ago

belvedere mayor Clint Morris didn't even try to fight to keep the company in belvedere he didn't do anything he is the worst mayor Belvidere ever had this is what happens when you vote a outsider in as our mayor

Reply(1)
2
Brian Morgan
2d ago

Ahhh. Another perfect example of American jobs getting outsourced.

Reply(3)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com

What does Stellantis announcement mean for Belvidere?

What will be the impact be on Belvidere after Stellantis announced last Friday that they will be idling the city's plant?. What does Stellantis announcement mean for Belvidere?. What will be the impact be on Belvidere after Stellantis announced last Friday that they will be idling the city's plant?. Chickens:...
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com

Companies dropping job interviews in tight market

Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market. Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market. Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you. Rockford residents are one step...
ROCKFORD, IL
wglc.net

Stellantis to close Illinois assembly plant, lay off workers

BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — Hundreds of workers in northern Illinois are expected to be laid off when automaker Stellantis closes an assembly plant early next year. The company said Friday that its Belvidere Assembly Plant will be idled effective Feb. 28. Stellantis blamed rising costs related to the electric vehicle market, and other factors. About 1,350 people are employed at the plant, which has produced the Jeep Cherokee since 2017. Layoffs are expected to exceed six months. A spokesperson for Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the administration will assist displaced workers and ensure appropriate retraining is available.
BELVIDERE, IL
thedetroitbureau.com

Week Ahead: Plant closures, UAW votes and a Hybrid

Although the year is winding down, the number of big stories we’re following this week is ramping up. First, we’ll continue to follow the news that Stellantis is indefinitely shutting down its plant in Belvidere, Illinois. The company revealed last Friday it filed a WARN notice, which is required anytime a company plans to shut down a plant or engages in a mass layoff, for the plant, which will close Feb. 28, officials said in the filing.
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com

Hearings begin for Illinois assault weapons ban

Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the sale and ownership of assault-style weapons. Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the sale and ownership of assault-style weapons. Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you. Rockford residents are one step closer to being able to own...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents are one step closer to being able to own a certain farm animal: hens. There are multiple reasons why people would want to own some chickens, with the main one being sustainability. “To allow hens in single-family homes in the City of Rockford. Do I have a motion to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winning Belvidere photos to be displayed at Illinois Capitol

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Photographer Hank Klassen’s “Past and Present” and “The Guiding Light” and Karen Snyder’s “Old Mill Bridge” were announced as winners of the annual 69th District Photo Challenge Contest on Monday. The contest is offered each year to give Stateline area residents an opportunity to share their interest in photography with the […]
BELVIDERE, IL
CarBuzz.com

Illinois Jeep Cherokee Factory Is Closing

Jeep's parent company Stellantis has announced it will indefinitely idle its plant in Belvidere, Illinois at the end of this February as a "necessary action" due to increasing costs stemming from EVs and other industry-related issues. The Jeep Cherokee is built at the facility located west of Chicago and currently has 1,350 salaried employees and hourly workers. All have been sent layoff notices.
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auto union says Stellantis is ‘grossly misguided’ in idling Belvidere plant

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The union representing 1,300 employees at the Belvidere Assembly Plant blasted the decision by Stellantis to idle the facility in February. “We believe Stellantis is grossly misguided in idling this plant which has produced profits for the company since 1965,” said UAW President Ray Curry said in a Facebook post. “Not allocating […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Mr. and Mrs. Claus visit Rockford blood bank

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mr. and Mrs. Claus rolled up their sleeves to give. The Christmas power couple were at the Rock River Valley Blood Center promoting the “Santa’s Nice List” contest. Those who donate between now and Thursday have a chance to win a prize. Center staff said that local blood supplies are critically […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman making the West side shine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. She wants to change the neighborhood’s narrative into something positive. Lavonne Williams has been a resident for over 50 years, and she said that she just wants to give back to the place she […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford gas prices fall for 5th week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline drivers are spending less at the pump, as gas prices continue to fall. The average is now at $3.49 per gallon. That is down 18 cents from last week and 59 cents from last month. Diesel prices continue to drop across the nation as well, as a gallon will set […]
ROCKFORD, IL
NBC Chicago

While Home Prices Poised to Drop Nationwide in 2023, 3 Chicago-Area Housing Markets Will Remain Steady, Redfin Predicts

Compared to this year, the housing market is expected to be drastically different on a nationwide scale in 2023. Because of high mortgage rates, the U.S. market will likely be the slowest in more than a decade, since 2011, according to a prediction by researchers at the real estate website RedFin. However, the situation will likely be different in Chicago and surrounding communities.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford throws holiday artisan market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday was the last day of the “There’s Something About Merry Holiday Market.” It was held at the Womanspace campus on Maria Linden Drive. The main building and art studio were filled with handmade art, jewelry, gifts and holiday decor from more than 40 local vendors. Snack and refreshments were available […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Handmade Market returns for 11th year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 11th Annual “Handmade Market” took place in Rockford on Sunday. Over 50 vendors were at Prairie Street Brewing Company selling locally crafted and handmade goods. Everything from art, jewelry, toys, soaps, clothing and more. Organizers said that the event keeps growing every year, and it is great to see the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
The Detroit Free Press

Stellantis to idle Jeep plant, citing rising EV-related costs; UAW vows to fight

Stellantis said Friday that escalating costs to shift to electric vehicle production is forcing it to indefinitely halt operations at its assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, where 1,350 people work. The plant, which builds the Jeep Cherokee SUV, will halt production Feb. 28. That will result in layoffs of at least six months or more, the automaker said, adding that it may not resume operations as it considers other options. ...
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy