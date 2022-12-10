ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

KVOE

Emporia State basketball teams rally for wins over Northeastern State

The Emporia State women’s and men’s basketball teams overcame slow starts to pick up wins over Northeastern Oklahoma State Sunday. The Lady Hornets trailed by 13 in the first quarter. They would rally in the 2nd quarter to take a 34-32 lead at halftime. They would continue to build on the lead in the 2nd half and would lead by 13 points in the 4th quarter on the way to a 65-57 win.
KVOE

Emporia High boys wrestlers win at Eudora; girls eighth at Great Bend

The Emporia High wrestling teams were in action Saturday. The Spartan boys won the Eudora Tournament of Champions while the Spartan girls finished eighth at the Great Bend Christmas Clash. In Eudora, the Spartans defeated Eudora, 48-30, DeSoto, 45-35, Lansing, 48-27, Atchison 54-24 and Bishop Ward 72-0. Four Spartans went...
KVOE

Emporia State’s Xavier Cason named AFCA All-American

Emporia State senior offensive lineman Xavier Cason has been named a second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association. Cason, who played left tackle for the Hornets, was a part of an offense that was tenth in the nation in sacks allowed., 11th in the nation in passing offense, and 25th in total offense.
WIBW

Kansas college mourns passing of head football coach

HIGHLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas college is mourning the untimely passing of its head football coach. Highland Community College says on Sunday, Dec. 11, that Head Football Coach Jared Powers passed away unexpectedly on Saturday. “Our deepest condolences go to his family,” HCC said. “His loss will be felt...
KVOE

Audio – Saturday – 12-10-22

Emporia High Girls basketball Coach Carolyn Dorsey, Emporia High Boys Basketball Coach Lee Baldwin. Mitch Holthus – Voice of the Kansas City Chiefs. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
heartlandcollegesports.com

Missouri Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz Tries to Troll Kansas Basketball During Border War

The Border War was renewed on Saturday on the basketball court between Missouri and Kansas in Columbia. The Jayhawks came to town for one of the biggest rivalries in college athletics and even coaches from other sports got in on the action. Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz was seen holding up a sign to troll KU that said, “Five Level One Violations”.
KVOE

Kansas vs Missouri

The Kansas Jayhawks renew their rivalry with Missouri Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks are 8-1 Missouri is 9-0 going into the 271 renewal of the Border showdown. Kansas Coach Bill Self says they cannot allow Missouri to speed them up offensively. Tipoff in Columbia is set for 4:15 pm. Pregame coverage...
WIBW

Local high school students nominated to military service academies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has nominated local high school students to serve in U.S. military service academies. On Friday, Dec. 9, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall announced his 2022 nominees for military service academies. He said a total of 40 Kansas high school students applied while 29 received a nomination for at least one service academy.
KVOE

Simmons ending plan to buy Maynard building from USD 253 Emporia

Back in August, the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education unanimously approved Simmons Pet Food’s plan to buy the Maynard Early Childhood Education Center as Simmons fleshed out plans to use the facility as a 24/7 daycare for its employees. The company’s plan has now changed. The school...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
KVOE

KVOE News poll results show vast majority of respondents displeased with new city logo

A minor adjustment to Emporia’s new city logo did very little to change opinions on the overall design. KVOE’s recent news poll concluded late Friday afternoon and asked residents the question: Do you approve of the new design? Nearly 500 individuals responded to the poll with an overwhelming majority, 423 to be exact, answering “no.” 31 respondents answered “yes” while 12 responded “unsure.”
KSNT News

Power lines knocked down in Osage City

OSAGE CITY (KSNT) – Power lines have been knocked down in Osage City due to a passing semi truck on Friday. The Osage City Police Department reports that power lines were downed around 1:50 p.m. in the area of Martin St. and Safford St. after the lines became snagged on a semi truck. Crews are […]
WIBW

One taken to hospital after car-motorcycle collision in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after car-motorcycle collision early Monday near S.E. 25th and Wisconsin in East Topeka. The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. near S.E. 25th and Wisconsin Avenue. Police at the scene said the motorcycle rider fled from the scene...
KVOE

Investigations continue into Lyon County deer poaching incidents

Investigations continue into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is asking residents to come forward with any information they might have after single deer were poached Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia. In the 170 and T incident, Scheve says the hunter apparently spotlighted the animal before using a high-powered rifle and shooting in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
