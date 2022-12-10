The Emporia State women’s and men’s basketball teams overcame slow starts to pick up wins over Northeastern Oklahoma State Sunday. The Lady Hornets trailed by 13 in the first quarter. They would rally in the 2nd quarter to take a 34-32 lead at halftime. They would continue to build on the lead in the 2nd half and would lead by 13 points in the 4th quarter on the way to a 65-57 win.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO