Report shows steep increase in cost for homes in Topeka
TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A recent report from the Sunflower Association of Realtors shows that the housing market may not be as affordable as it once was in Topeka.
The Sunflower Association of Realtors’ November 2022 report for the Topeka Metropolitan Area shows that the average cost of homes has risen since 2020. The report reflects an increase in both the average sale price and the median sale price:
- Average Sale Price
- 2020 – $161,852
- 2021 – $184,558
- 2022 – $200,903
- Median Sale Price
- 2020 – $140,000
- 2021 – $165,000
- 2022 – $175,000
The number of homes on the market, or those actively listed, has risen compared to the month of November in previous years. This reflects a change compared to 2020-2021 as the number of active listings has risen towards the end of the years instead of dropping.
- Active Listings
- 2020 – 238
- 2021 – 187
- 2022 – 279
The price for active listings in Topeka has also risen sharply compared to 2020-2021:
|Month
|2020
|2021
|2022
|January
|$176,700
|$196,065
|$264,412
|February
|$181,384
|$227,888
|$287,251
|March
|$190,439
|$218,230
|$301,512
|April
|$203,198
|$242,578
|$270,742
|May
|$206,842
|$212,412
|$249,218
|June
|$205,502
|$222,662
|$242,098
|July
|$210,192
|$219,353
|$284,625
|August
|$198,769
|$237,695
|$313,055
|September
|$201,939
|$226,752
|$298,772
|October
|$202,123
|$208,252
|$289,847
|November
|$191,858
|$217,060
|$376,456
|December
|$198,047
|$231,415
|NA
Topeka has been recognized in the past for its low housing costs by organizations like Realtor.com which placed the capital city as one of the top housing markets in June. Topeka also received recognition for being one of the most affordable college towns in the nation last month for college students.Click here for more Local News stories | KSNT.com
To see the full Sunflower Association of Realtors' report on the Topeka Metropolitan Area, see the pdf below:November-SMLS-Stats-Topeka-Area-1 Download
