Drew Timme helps lead Gonzaga to rivalry win over Washington Huskies

The last time Drew Timme faced Washington, he was a freshman who came off the bench and scored four points in 10 minutes.

However, it was a much different story this time around when No. 18 Gonzaga faced Washington on Monday for the first time in three years.

Timme finished with a team-high 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals, while helping push the Zags (7-3) to a 77-60 win over the Huskies (7-3) at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The All American forward stepped up for the Zags, who came out slow against the Huskies’ zone defense. Gonzaga shot 1-for-10 on field goal attempts and had five turnovers in the first four minutes against the Huskies' zone defense.

As the half continued, Gonzaga’s offense began to heat up behind Timme, who scored 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting before the intermission.

"Washington was just out in the lanes trying to muck everything up and I think we did a good job of finding Drew down low, and that kind of got us going," said Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther.

Strawther also found an offensive rhythm, ending the game with 18 points after missing his first four shots.

"I think we just did a good job of just settling into the game," Strawther said. "It was a crazy atmosphere, so it took a second but I'm proud of the guys."

As a team, the Zags shot 51.8% from the field, while holding the Huskies to a 40.4% clip.

Washington was led by Keion Brooks Jr.’s 14-point showing, followed by 13 points from PJ Fuller II and 12 from Cole Bajema.

Friday's win marked Gonzaga's 70th in a row at home, which is the second-longest streak in college basketball history.

It was also victory No. 665 of Gonzaga head coach Mark Few’s career, placing him No. 31 all-time in college basketball and moving him ahead of former UCLA head coach John Wooden.

The Zags will remain at home to host Northern Illinois (3-6) on Monday before traveling to Birmingham to face No. 8 Alabama (7-1) on Dec. 17.

