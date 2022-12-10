ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Drew Timme helps lead Gonzaga to rivalry win over Washington Huskies

By Henry Krueger
GonzagaNation.net
GonzagaNation.net
 3 days ago

The last time Drew Timme faced Washington, he was a freshman who came off the bench and scored four points in 10 minutes.

However, it was a much different story this time around when No. 18 Gonzaga faced Washington on Monday for the first time in three years.

Timme finished with a team-high 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals, while helping push the Zags (7-3) to a 77-60 win over the Huskies (7-3) at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The All American forward stepped up for the Zags, who came out slow against the Huskies’ zone defense. Gonzaga shot 1-for-10 on field goal attempts and had five turnovers in the first four minutes against the Huskies' zone defense.

As the half continued, Gonzaga’s offense began to heat up behind Timme, who scored 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting before the intermission.

"Washington was just out in the lanes trying to muck everything up and I think we did a good job of finding Drew down low, and that kind of got us going," said Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther.

Strawther also found an offensive rhythm, ending the game with 18 points after missing his first four shots.

"I think we just did a good job of just settling into the game," Strawther said. "It was a crazy atmosphere, so it took a second but I'm proud of the guys."

As a team, the Zags shot 51.8% from the field, while holding the Huskies to a 40.4% clip.

Washington was led by Keion Brooks Jr.’s 14-point showing, followed by 13 points from PJ Fuller II and 12 from Cole Bajema.

Friday's win marked Gonzaga's 70th in a row at home, which is the second-longest streak in college basketball history.

It was also victory No. 665 of Gonzaga head coach Mark Few’s career, placing him No. 31 all-time in college basketball and moving him ahead of former UCLA head coach John Wooden.

The Zags will remain at home to host Northern Illinois (3-6) on Monday before traveling to Birmingham to face No. 8 Alabama (7-1) on Dec. 17.

PHOTO GALLERY

(All photos by Erik Smith and Myk Crawford)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1doFnv_0jdqES4300

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koze.com

Gonzaga Men Host N. Illinois Tonight

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team hosts Northern Illinois tonight in Spokane. The Bulldogs are 7-3 after beating in-state rival Washington Friday. Northern Illinois is 3-6, including a blowout loss to Idaho earlier this month in Moscow. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. from the McCarthey Athletic Center with live...
SPOKANE, WA
HuskyMaven

ZTF Talks About Future, Might Need Another Season as UW Starter

A conversation with Zion Tupuola-Fetui begins in typical fashion, with the weather fully cooperating and this University of Washington edge rusher always entertaining and accommodating to the people crowding around him, all wanting to know what he's thinking. Yet before Saturday's media session is done, the rain is pelting down...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Huskies Go from Owning One Position to Creating 'Edge U'

Amid the collapse of the 2021 season, the University of Washington football team at least could turn to one unusual and upbeat development — it provided both first-team All-Pac-12 cornerbacks, as determined by a vote of the conference coaches. A year later, the Huskies have done the uncommon once...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Huskies Receive Commit from SoCal JC Cornerback

Making a cornerback upgrade a recruiting priority, the University of Washington football team received a commitment from Thaddeus Dixon from Long Beach City College. The 6-foot, 187-pound Dixon comes with two years of JC experience, collecting 42 tackles, 3 interceptions and 4 pass break-ups, and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Letuligasenoa Regrets Departure of Fellow UW D-Lineman Peihopa

For all the good things that have happened around University of Washington football this season, Kuao Peihopa's suspension and subsequent exit through the transfer portal wasn't one of them. The redshirt freshman defensive tackle from Makakilo, Hawaii, was a promising player, someone sent onto the field on game day right...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Huskies Offer Mississippi State RB Who Had Parting Dig for Leach

Dillon Johnson, a Mississippi State running back who memorably took a parting shot this week at coach Mike Leach while entering the transfer portal, on Friday received offers from a handful of schools including the University of Washington. The 6-foot, 215-pound junior tailback apparently heard a recording leaked publicly of...
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Washington

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

Ferocious storm sweeping west coast

Americans from California to Seattle are bracing for a massive system making its way across the west coast through the weekend. Snowfall and flash floods already reaching many places.Dec. 10, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios Seattle

9 of the most powerful people in Seattle in 2022

Our picks for the most powerful Seattleites of 2022 include a top disinformation researcher, the Kraken king and two couples who have left a deep imprint on the city's culture.How it works: We skipped some of the obvious choices — like the mayor, the governor and county executive — to highlight people who are shaping the city in more subtle but powerful ways.A note on methodology: Axios Local's power players are influential people who've made an impact in their community in 2022. Our reporters made selections based on their own expertise and through a reader poll and interviews with influential...
SEATTLE, WA
territorysupply.com

10 Serene Cabins Near Seattle, Washington

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. In the Evergreen State, a cabin can feel right at home among the towering fir trees and colossal mountains. It can also be a welcomed break...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far

Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
WASHINGTON STATE
GonzagaNation.net

GonzagaNation.net

Spokane, WA
600
Followers
384
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news on Gonzaga athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/gonzaga

Comments / 0

Community Policy