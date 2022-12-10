Read full article on original website
Wife Of Grant Wahl Addresses Husband's Sudden Death At World Cup
CBS News medical expert Dr. Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDA, publicly addressed the death of her husband, Grant Wahl, in a post shared on her verified Twitter account. Wahl, an American sports journalist, was reported to have died suddenly while covering the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar Friday (December 9) night.
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, dies while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands
David Beckham Shares Statement on Death of Grant Wahl
Wahl profiled Beckham for SI in 2007 and published a book about his Los Angeles Galaxy tenure in 2009.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘They can now give World Cup to Argentina’: Pepe slams Argentine referee for Morocco vs Portugal
Pepe insists Fifa “can now give the title to Argentina” after complaining about the Argentine referee in Portugal’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Morocco.Facundo Tello officiated the 1-0 win for the Atlas Lions, with Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal the difference between the teams.But veteran centre-back Pepe was left furious by Tello’s influence, which follows the Albiceleste’s win over the Netherlands on Friday.Lionel Messi and Emi Martinez hit out at Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, calling on Fifa to drop him from the remainder of the Qatar tournament.“It is unacceptable that an Argentine referee administered the game today after what happened...
Wayne Rooney Reacts to Harry Kane’s Goal, PK Miss in England Loss
The former England star commended his ex-teammate after Kane tied his all-time national team scoring record.
England vs France World Cup referee’s Wikipedia page changed as fans rage over Saka treatment and Kane penalty decision
WILTON SAMPAIO's Wikipedia page has been changed by pranksters following his first half performance in England's game against France. The Brazilian referee was heavily involved as the holders had several decisions go in their favour. But their lead came in controversial circumstances. That's because moments before the Real Madrid midfielder...
US Women's Soccer Player Marries MLB Star
Two champions are now a married couple. United States Women's National soccer team star Mallory Pugh tied the knot with MLB star Dansby Swanson at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds at Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia on Dec. 10. According to PEOPLE, Pugh, 24, wore a custom Anne Barge gown during the wedding ceremony and gifted her bridesmaids Air Force Ones. And during the reception, Pugh and Swanson changed into custom Nike's so they would have an easier time on the dance floor.
Gio Reyna’s ‘Lack of Effort’ Contributed to USMNT World Cup Benching
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder apologized to his teammates after a talking-to from a pair of veterans.
World Cup Security Guard Suffered ‘Serious Fall’ Night of Grant Wahl’s Death
A World Cup security guard is in “stable but critical condition” after a fall from an outside concourse on Saturday—the night U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl suddenly died. The fall occurred around 2 a.m. during the Argentina-Netherlands game, with a fan telling The Guardian the security guard—believed to be a migrant worker—fell straight to the ground from the top outside concourse at Lusali Stadium. A spokesperson for Qatar’s supreme committee confirmed the fall and the guard’s condition, and it said the guard would continue to receive his salary while undergoing care. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this time, and we wish him a speedy recovery,” it said. “The host country is investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency.”Read it at The Guardian
Soccer-'Happily tired' Croatia are now in a state of limbo-coach Dalic
DOHA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Croatia can be hugely proud of eliminating tournament favourites Brazil on penalties to reach the World Cup last four but they are now in a state of limbo, coach Zlatko Dalic said on Saturday.
Spanish court acquits soccer star Neymar in fraud trial
A Spanish court has acquitted soccer star Neymar and his fellow defendants in a fraud and corruption trial related to the Brazilian's 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona
Sports World Reacts to Suspicious Death of Journalist Grant Wahl
According to his employer, NPR, journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar while covering the World Cup. "NPR can confirm the death of longtime soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl," the outlet tweeted on Friday evening. "He died today in Doha, Qatar while covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal."
Gio Reyna was nearly sent home from USA World Cup, per reports; Gregg Berhalter reveals what happened in Qatar
Just over a week after the United States' men's national team was eliminated from the World Cup we finally have some clarity as to why Gio Reyna only logged 52 minutes on the field during USMNT's path to a round of 16 exit. In remarks at the HOW Institute for...
Watch: New footage details the extent of the tunnel bust up between Weghorst and Messi – Aguero got involved too
Argentina’s huge row with the Netherlands following their dramatic World Cup quarter-final has been revealed in new footage. Despite an incredible comeback from the Netherlands in normal time where substitute Weghorst scored two late goals including an equaliser in the 11th minute of stoppage time, Argentina won on penalties.
When the World Cup comes to Kansas City, tough questions will follow
Last weekend, the team representing the United States at the World Cup in Qatar crashed out of the tournament following a 3-1 loss against the Netherlands. As a fan, I have tracked this team from qualifying in CONCACAF to pre-tournament friendlies, from the group stage into the knockout round, monitoring the pre-match lineups and coaching decisions. […] The post When the World Cup comes to Kansas City, tough questions will follow appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Major Tennis Star Ties the Knot
A major tennis star is now a married man, Cristian Garin tied the knot with his girlfriend Melanie Goldberg late last month. The couple got married in the beach resort town of Zapallar in Valparaiso, Chile. Garin and Goldberg shared photos on social media, and in one post, Garin wrote, "My days are happier with you. I love you!!" According to Sportskeeda, Garin began dating Goldberg in early 2021 and started posting photos of them in March of that year.
