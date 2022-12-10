ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big first half helps Marine girls pummel Panthers

By MATT LEHMANN EagleHerald Sports Editor
MARINETTE—The Marinette girls basketball time rode a big first half to a 47-31 thrashing of Oconto Falls in North Eastern Conference action on Friday.

The Marines’ defense shut down Oconto Falls in the first half, limiting the Panthers to a paltry nine points while Chloe Seymour, Bryanna Torrko and Riley Kieffer combined to drop 24 points, helping Marinette jump out to a commanding 27-9 lead at halftime.

The victory snaps Marinette’s five-game losing skid against Oconto Falls and moves the Marines (3-1 NEC, 5-3 overall) into third place in the NEC standings.

Friday’s contest was a chance for Marinette to wash away the taste of a bitter 60-53 loss to Antigo earlier in the week, and Marines coach Zac Barker was pleased with how the team bounced back against the Panthers.

“We responded very well after how things went against Antigo on Tuesday. This could have been a letdown game but I’m proud of the team and how they played tonight,” he said. “A lot of the girls responded after not playing their best on Tuesday. Tonight was a complete effort from the entire team.”

Marinette raced out of the gate on a 13-2 run behind 3-pointers from Kieffer and Torrko, while a mid-range jumper from Seymour put the Marines on top 19-4.

Back-to-back buckets from Madeline Maloney and Ashlyn Allen cut Oconto Falls’ deficit down to eight before four points by Torrko gave Marinette a 23-8 cushion.

Maloney added a free throw to make it a 23-9 game, but the Marines closed out the half with four unanswered points thanks to a layup from Seymour and a pair of free throws by Addison Pristelski, taking an 18-point lead into the locker room at halftime.

“We were doing some things well on the defensive end in the first half. They made three free throws, two buckets in transition and one against our defense, so overall that’s a very successful defensive game,” Barker said. “Offensively, Chloe and Bry really carried the load for us in the first half. I think we had a few too many turnovers, but when you play defense the way we did, you can afford to make some mistakes on the other end.”

The Panthers (1-2 NEC, 2-2 overall) kicked off the second half with a triple from Allen, but back-to-back baskets by Seymour and Rylee Hansen gave Marinette a 19-point lead.

Allen and Kieffer exchanged 3-pointers before Kieffer swished two triples from the corner, giving Marinette a 40-21 edge.

Kieffer led all scorers with 20 points and poured in 11 of them in second half to pace a Marinette offense that was outscored 22-20 in the second half by the Panthers.

“Riley was huge for us in the second half. She’s a shooter and we all know that she can go on those types of stretches. When she gets hot, she gets hot, and it’s nice to see her teammates finding her,” Barker said.”

Barker also singled out Hansen as a crucial cog in helping the Marines’ defense smother Oconto Falls.

“With all due respect, Rylee Hansen is not a basketball player. She’s an athlete that does phenomenal things for our team, and we would not be the team that we are without her,” he added. “When you have someone with her athleticism and ability up top, it sets up everything for our defense and covers up a lot of errors. I cannot speak any higher of Rylee. She’s a huge part of what we do.”

Seymour was Marinette’s second-leading scorer with 11 points. Torkko chipped in eight, while Hansen, Pristelski and Mackenzie Hebert all finished with two. Kylie Veriha and Olivia Hanson both added one.

Allen led the Panthers with 13 points, while Hannah Ludemann and Madysen Przybylski each tacked on four.

The Marines completed the sweep of Oconto Falls with a 27-25 win in the JV game.

Marinette is off until Dec. 16, when the Marines travel to Clintonville for an NEC showdown with the Truckers. Tipoff is set for 5:45 p.m.

Marinette 47, Oconto Falls 31

Marinette 27 20—47

Oconto Falls 9 22—31

Marinette: Kieffer 20, Seymour 11, Torrko 8, Hansen 2, Hebert 2, Pristelski 2, Hanson 1, Veriha 1; FTs: 10-21.

Oconto Falls: Allen 13, Ludemann 4, Przybylski 4, Maloney 3, Kati Raddatz 3, Bailee Gorman 2, Take Pytleski 2; FTs: 6-14.

North Eastern Conference standings (As of Dec. 9)

1. Freedom—4-0 NEC, 6-0 overall

2. Fox Valley Lutheran—3-0 NEC, 4-1 overall

3. Marinette—3-1 NEC, 5-3 overall

4. Wrightstown—3-1 NEC, 5-2 overall

5. Denmark—2-2 NEC, 3-4 overall

6. Luxemburg-Casco—2-2 NEC, 3-3 overall

7. Oconto Falls—1-2 NEC, 2-2 overall

8. Clintonville—1-3 NEC, 2-5 overall

9. Little Chute—0-4 NEC, 1-4 overall

10. Waupaca—0-4 NEC, 0-7 overall

