Evansville, IN

Tyler Myers breaks Evansville all-time scoring record

By Bailey Smith
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Heading into Friday’s game against Tell City, Evansville Day School senior Tyler Myers was just 29 points behind the all-time scoring record in the city. Bosse’s Mekhi Lairy held the record, set in the 2017-2018 season, with 2,237 points.

In the first half, Myers was electric. He put up 27 of the Eagles’ 43 points, just one basket shy of the record. It didn’t take long to achieve the goal. Less than a minute and a half into the third quarter, Myers made the record-tying jumper. And a minute later, off of a steal, Myers was on the run and surpassed Lairy’s record with a layup, his 31st point of the night.

Myers ended the night with 36 points, bringing his career total to 2,244. He is now 21st on the Indiana all-time scorer’s leaderboard.

WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Fire Department reaches 10,000 run milestone

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As the year winds down, the Evansville Fire Department is continuing to work hard to keep every citizen safe. In November, the fire department ran their 10,000 run of the year. The month saw busy activity from EMS, fire officials and other first responders. According to EFD statistics, November last year […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

