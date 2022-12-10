ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

De'Anthony Melton Reveals Extra Motivation vs. Lakers

By Joey Linn
 3 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton had a monster game in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, helping secure an overtime win for Philly. Hours before the game, Melton revealed extra motivation vs. Los Angeles, as he grew up supporting the Clippers over the Lakers.

"I was a Clippers fan," Melton told 76ers reporters. "I promise you. My mom had Elton Brand’s jersey, Corey Maggette... So remember seeing all those in her closet."

Melton added he wanted to see the Clippers win championships when he was a kid, especially since many of his family members supported the Lakers.

"For sure. For sure," Melton said. "I wanted the Clippers to win four or five championships when I was younger. So it's just crazy to see [Elton Brand] now and how everything unfolded, especially with Doc."

Before putting up a career night, Melton admitted that there was indeed added motivation going into this game vs. the Lakers. He knew many of his family members were Lakers fans, so he had an added level of motivation to take down the team he rooted against as a kid.

"We got to beat the Lakers," Melton said. "Obviously, you got to beat the Lakers. A lot of my family, they like the Lakers, but my mom and my sisters we are Clippers fans."

Melton delivered in a big way, defeating the Lakers behind a monster performance.

Los Angeles, CA
AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

