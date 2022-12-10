ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Inglewood attempted kidnapping caught on camera, suspect sought by police

By Josh DuBose
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping earlier this month.

Surveillance video was released of the attempted kidnapping in which the 15-year-old victim is seen fighting back against the kidnapper.

The incident occurred on Dec. 2, around 4 p.m., near the intersection of 109th Street and Doty Avenue, according to the Inglewood Police Department.

The male suspect approached the victim and grabbed her arm while attempting to walk her to his vehicle, Inglewood Police said on Instagram . The victim was able to escape the suspect’s grip and get away from the man.

Inglewood Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping on Dec. 2, 2022 (Inglewood PD)

The man eventually gave up and got into a gray 2010 Nissan Pathfinder SUV and drove westbound on 109 th Street toward Prairie Avenue.

“There’s nothing worse than a child predator,” a nearby neighbor told KTLA’s Jennifer McGraw. “And that’s happening right underneath my nose and I had no idea. I’m definitely on the lookout now.”

The suspect is described as a possibly Hispanic male in his late 20s to early 30s, 5-foot-9-inches tall, with a medium build. He was seen wearing a black beanie, black medical facemask, black shirt, gray hooded jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, and blue medical gloves on his hands.

Anyone with information about this incident or who might recognize the man in the photo is urged to contact the Inglewood Detective Bureau at 310-412-5240. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers .

Myaalina Gamboa
2d ago

people like that gets no where in life how dare he do that child like that it's so many sick nasty people out here in this world I do thank God she got away from that fool

