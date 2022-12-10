Read full article on original website
Arson arrest made in connection with Carbondale house fire
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Jackson County man faces an arson charge, after police say he tried to burn down a house over the weekend. According to court records, 39-year-old Willie Nesby is charged with residential arson. Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez said crews responded just after 5 p.m....
kbsi23.com
Carbondale police investigate after burglary report
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A 17 year old was detained by Carbondale police and a 13 year old released to a family member after police investigated a call about a burglary. Police responded to the 800 block of East Main Street on Dec. 4 around 5 p.m. Officers determined...
KFVS12
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old girl was charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a threat made against a western Kentucky school. According to Paducah police, they received information from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department of a possible threat related to St. Mary Schools. Detectives notified St....
wpsdlocal6.com
Teens accused of using stolen car, attempting to burglarize Carbondale business
CARBONDALE, IL — Police say two teenage boys were detained in connection to a burglary attempt at a Carbondale business on Dec. 4. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to a call about a burglary in progress around 5 p.m. They say when they...
KFVS12
Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson Co., Ill.
Group chat leads to 11-year-old charged after Paduch school threat
Paducah police said a group chat led to two 11-year-old suspects following a school threat.
KFVS12
Jackson County man facing arson charges
westkentuckystar.com
Salem man charged with attempted murders of police in southern Illinois
A Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of two police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two southern Illinois counties. According to Hardin County deputies, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Kentucky, but he fled at speeds of 105 mph in a 25 mph zone.
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with robbery, kidnapping investigation in Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested in connection with a robbery and kidnapping investigation in western Kentucky. Montez Elmore, 21, of Lexington, was arrested on six counts of complicity to commit robbery in the first degree and 15 counts of complicity to commit kidnapping. Jonte Hensley, 24,...
kbsi23.com
Paducah man facing drug charges after sheriff’s office receives tips of illegal drug sales
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began receiving information alleging illegal drugs were being sold out of a home on Linden Street in Paducah. Detectives identified the resident as Jerome R. Britt, 39, and obtained a search warrant...
wjpf.com
One arrested after Jackson County house fire
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A person has been arrested on arson charges after a house fire in Jackson County. At about 5:00 p.m. Saturday, multiple fire departments responded to the fire near the corner of Reed Station Road and Dillinger Road. Firefighters stayed on the scene for over 6 hours and came back the next morning to put our any remaining hotspots.
kbsi23.com
3 accused of burglary in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three men face charges after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress at a home in rural Franklin County on Saturday. The sheriff’s office received the report around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Deputies responded...
KFVS12
Man accused of killing two women to be back in court
wsiu.org
A former Marion VA psychologist is charged with fraud and obstruction of justice
A federal grand jury in Benton has returned a six-count indictment charging a Herrin woman with submitting false medical documents to her employer, obstruction of justice and Medicare fraud. The U.S. attorney reports 56-year-old Theresa Kelly, a licensed clinical psychologist, was employed by the VA Medical Center in Marion. According...
KFVS12
Recovering from Christmas tree shortage
kbsi23.com
UPDATED: Cape man stabbed Friday afternoon
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man is being treated for injuries sustained during a Friday afternoon stabbing. According to Ryan Droege of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at 1:13 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of N. West End for a reported stabbing. A male...
KFVS12
Future of Scott County K-9 officer Rex
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police say bus driver ran stop sign resulting in crash that sent SUV into house
Centralia Police have released details on a school bus and SUV crash that then caused the SUV to go out of control and hit a natural gas meter and the corner of a home. Police say there were 27 Centralia Junior High and Central School students on the Centralia City Grade School bus when the crash occurred on Friday afternoon. None were injured.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, December 11th, 2022
A 25-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Wamac Police on a felony failure to appear warrant on pending felony and misdemeanor theft charges. Jacob White of Devonia Drive was taken to the Marion County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 10th, 2022
61-year-old Harold Rudder of North Pine in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for violation of bail bond. Rudder was taken to the Marion County Jail. 31-year-old Joshua Hoy of East Marvin in Central City was arrested at the Marion County Jail on an outstanding felony failure to appear warrant in a possession of methamphetamine case. Bond is set at $10,000.
