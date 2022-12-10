CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A person has been arrested on arson charges after a house fire in Jackson County. At about 5:00 p.m. Saturday, multiple fire departments responded to the fire near the corner of Reed Station Road and Dillinger Road. Firefighters stayed on the scene for over 6 hours and came back the next morning to put our any remaining hotspots.

