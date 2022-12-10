Blind dispatcher working her dream job at Central New Mexico Community College

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A CNM student is making history as the college’s first blind security dispatcher. Terese Garcia is making her workstation work for her with some modifications.

Garcia, who has been blind all her life, gets to do the job she never thought she’d have the chance to do. Of course, that comes with some special adaptations like braille stickers and a special keyboard.

Garcia is the first blind security dispatcher at CNM. She coordinates security guards, and sometimes, emergency situations, on all six campuses. Garcia had dreamed of a career as a security dispatcher for a long time but never thought it’d work out.

Instead, she started volunteering at CNM’s Law Enforcement Academy. Through that, she happened to meet CNM’s head of security, who eventually turned into her boss.

Corvino said Garcia can do anything all his other dispatchers can do. Garcia said, even though it’s hard sometimes, it’s worth it.

