WMNF

Pinellas Health Department has declared a health alert due to the red tide

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County has announced a Health Alert for Pinellas County Beaches as a result of red tide bloom. According to the Bradenton Herald, red tide has spread to the south end of Pinellas County. In Anna Maria Island and off the northeast side of the island there were medium levels of red tide detected. High levels were found further offshore and near the mouth of Lower Tampa Bay. The red tide was identified in 76 water samples off of Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties over the past week. Reducing the nutrient loads in the water will help decrease the levels of red tide according to the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program Director.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

FWC: Injured mother manatee died in transport, calf sent to ZooTampa

TAMPA, Fla — A mother manatee died during transport for rehabilitation on Monday, but her calf was able to safely make it to ZooTampa, wildlife officials said. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received multiple reports of an injured mother manatee near the main spring in Kings Bay through the FWC Wildlife Hotline on Dec. 5 and 6.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Red tide isn’t keeping tourists off Pinellas County beaches

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Beachgoers didn’t let a red tide bloom ruin their weekend. Upham Beach in Pinellas County was packed Saturday evening with people eager to watch the sunset, oblivious to the toxins in the water offshore. "The day was fine. We got beautiful photos and enjoyed it,"...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Young Florida Panther Hit, Killed by Car

A critically endangered Florida panther was killed along a rural road in Hillsborough County, Florida, last week. While the loss is heartbreaking, biologists say there is an underlying positive message to the story. The driver who struck the animal called authorities around 8 pm on Thursday, Dec. 8. It survived...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County Schools unveils bilingual hotline

Hillsborough County Public Schools unveiled its new bilingual hotline to better serve Spanish-speaking students and families in the school district. The hotline will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and will have Spanish-speaking staff members ready to be of service. The additional resource aims to help families with enrollment, translation services and connecting them to mental health and community services as needed, the school district says.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

