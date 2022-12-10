Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is done, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player
The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
Buccaneers Insider Names Potential Landing Spot For Tom Brady Next Season
Tom Brady is in the final season of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and could very well be on his way out this offseason. Bucs insider Rick Stroud has named the San Francisco 49ers as a potential landing spot for the all-time great quarterback next season. Brady, a...
Raiders Release Veteran Offensive Lineman After Brutal Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly sending an offensive lineman to the waiver wire following Thursday night's demoralizing loss at SoFi on Thursday night. Per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, "The Raiders are releasing guard John Simpson ... A fourth-round pick in 2020, Simpson started every game last season and is still only 25. Potential O-line help for a contender now on waivers."
Here's Who Should Win The Heisman Trophy Tonight
Later this Saturday, the winner of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced. The four finalists are Georgia's Stetson Bennett, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and USC's Caleb Williams. All four quarterbacks have been outstanding for their respective programs this season. There's no denying it. That being said,...
Jerry Rice Calls Out 49ers After Deebo Samuel Injury
The Hall of Famer took exception to how the team is using the wide receiver.
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
Deion Sanders bringing Dennis Thurman on Colorado staff
Jackson State defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman is following Deion Sanders to Colorado. The post Deion Sanders bringing Dennis Thurman on Colorado staff appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Look: Complete Heisman Trophy Voting Results Revealed
Just moments ago, the legendary Coach Steve Spurrier announced Caleb Williams as the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Williams beat out TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. It was a blowout, too. The complete Heisman Trophy voting results have been revealed. Williams received 544 of the...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft
With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
Veteran NFL Kicker Cut Before Sunday's Game
A veteran NFL kicker has been released before his team's game on Sunday. Matthew Wright, a 26-year-old placekicker, needs to find a new home after Saturday. The Pittsburgh Steelers released the veteran NFL kicker ahead of their game on Sunday. Pittsburgh has chosen to go with Chris Boswell at kicker...
Teddy Bruschi drops eye-opening Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott take
Enough with the trick plays, ESPN analyst Teddy Bruschi said of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott on a Sunday edition of NFL on ESPN. If the Cowboys want to continue to win games, Bruschi said, they have to run the dang ball. “The more times...
NFL World Thinks Surprising Coach Might Get Fired
The Cleveland Browns wouldn't fire head coach Kevin Stefanski, would they?. Following the struggles of the past season-plus, maybe it's more possible than people think. Cleveland fell to Cincinnati on Sunday. The Browns, who got Deshaun Watson back last week, are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Heated Skip Bayless Video
FOX Sports analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe love to jab at each other every day on Undisputed. But things got really heated when Bayless started taking personal shots at Sharpe's NFL career. During a segment where the two were debating Tom Brady, Bayless declared that Brady is still playing...
Chargers DE Joey Bosa expected to begin practicing
The 6-6 Chargers, who are on the outside of the AFC playoff picture as of the time of this writing, may soon welcome back one of their best players. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bolts will evaluate defensive end Joey Bosa early this week with the expectation that he will begin practicing on Wednesday (video link).
Rams Claimed Another Player Off Waivers On Monday
The Los Angeles Rams continued their waiver wire pickups with the addition in the trenches. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "Former Titans DT Larrell Murchison was claimed off waivers by the Rams. Seattle and Detroit also put in a claim, per source." Noting, "Rams have higher priority and...
NFL World Calling For Defensive Coordinator To Be Fired
The Cleveland Browns are on the verge of falling to 5-8 on the season. They trail the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 in the fourth quarter. Cleveland has massively underachieved this season, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods has been a popular target for fans. That is certainly the case today as well.
Nick Bosa, other 49ers veterans rave about Brock Purdy: 'We've got a quarterback'
Brock Purdy doesn't even have two full games under his belt as the No. 1 quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, but it's obvious his teammates have seen enough to have complete confidence in their chances of winning with him at the controls. Purdy earned a win in his first...
Ravens activate RB J.K. Dobbins, S Marcus Williams
Baltimore had pegged Week 14 as the goal for both players to return, so the news comes as little surprise. Dobbins’ activation was foreshadowed Friday when veteran Mike Davis was waived. The former missed all of 2021 due to a knee injury, and his recovery lasted into the fall of this season.
Pro Football Rumors
