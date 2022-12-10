ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player

The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Raiders Release Veteran Offensive Lineman After Brutal Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly sending an offensive lineman to the waiver wire following Thursday night's demoralizing loss at SoFi on Thursday night. Per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, "The Raiders are releasing guard John Simpson ... A fourth-round pick in 2020, Simpson started every game last season and is still only 25. Potential O-line help for a contender now on waivers."
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Here's Who Should Win The Heisman Trophy Tonight

Later this Saturday, the winner of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced. The four finalists are Georgia's Stetson Bennett, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and USC's Caleb Williams. All four quarterbacks have been outstanding for their respective programs this season. There's no denying it. That being said,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Complete Heisman Trophy Voting Results Revealed

Just moments ago, the legendary Coach Steve Spurrier announced Caleb Williams as the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Williams beat out TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. It was a blowout, too. The complete Heisman Trophy voting results have been revealed. Williams received 544 of the...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft

With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
ROSS, CA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Cut Before Sunday's Game

A veteran NFL kicker has been released before his team's game on Sunday. Matthew Wright, a 26-year-old placekicker, needs to find a new home after Saturday. The Pittsburgh Steelers released the veteran NFL kicker ahead of their game on Sunday. Pittsburgh has chosen to go with Chris Boswell at kicker...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Thinks Surprising Coach Might Get Fired

The Cleveland Browns wouldn't fire head coach Kevin Stefanski, would they?. Following the struggles of the past season-plus, maybe it's more possible than people think. Cleveland fell to Cincinnati on Sunday. The Browns, who got Deshaun Watson back last week, are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Heated Skip Bayless Video

FOX Sports analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe love to jab at each other every day on Undisputed. But things got really heated when Bayless started taking personal shots at Sharpe's NFL career. During a segment where the two were debating Tom Brady, Bayless declared that Brady is still playing...
Pro Football Rumors

Chargers DE Joey Bosa expected to begin practicing

The 6-6 Chargers, who are on the outside of the AFC playoff picture as of the time of this writing, may soon welcome back one of their best players. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bolts will evaluate defensive end Joey Bosa early this week with the expectation that he will begin practicing on Wednesday (video link).
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Rams Claimed Another Player Off Waivers On Monday

The Los Angeles Rams continued their waiver wire pickups with the addition in the trenches. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "Former Titans DT Larrell Murchison was claimed off waivers by the Rams. Seattle and Detroit also put in a claim, per source." Noting, "Rams have higher priority and...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Defensive Coordinator To Be Fired

The Cleveland Browns are on the verge of falling to 5-8 on the season. They trail the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 in the fourth quarter. Cleveland has massively underachieved this season, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods has been a popular target for fans. That is certainly the case today as well.
CLEVELAND, OH
