San Bernardino County, CA

Man ran over dog after abandoning it in San Bernardino County, authorities say

By Cindy Von Quednow
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=364E28_0jdqBzkR00

A man is being sought after allegedly abandoning a dog in San Bernardino County then running it over as he drove away, authorities said Friday.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The man parked in the 3000 block of Duffy Street in Muscoy, got out of the truck and released a dog that was inside.

The man then went back into his truck and did not let the dog back in.

“As the suspect drove away, he ran over the dog and fled the location,” authorities said in a news release .

County animal care officials responded to the area and recovered the deceased dog.

Investigators obtained surveillance video that shows the man and his truck, which was described as being all black and is possibly a Nissan Titan.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Wendi Beaton at 909-387-3545. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Fontana Herald News

Search warrants served at 10 locations, including one in Fontana; nine arrests are made during week-long operation

Search warrants were served at 10 locations, including one in Fontana, and a total of nine persons were arrested during a week-long targeted crime suppression effort in the Inland Empire, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department’s...
FONTANA, CA
vvng.com

Meth and fentanyl-laced oxycodone seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 3rd-9th

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 3, 2022, and December 9, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 9 search warrants at various locations in Victorville, Yucaipa, San Bernardino, Lucerne Valley, Norco, and Fontana.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Four suspects are arrested after they allegedly fled store in Victoria Gardens with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise

Four suspects, including two juveniles, were apprehended after they allegedly fled a store in Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 10 at about 5:36 p.m., deputies assigned to the mall responded to a report...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
z1077fm.com

Joshua Tree homeowner comes back from vacation to locks changed, property stolen

A month of travels ended in a nightmare for one Joshua Tree homeowner when they returned home to find that an intruder had changed their locks and was inside their house. On Thursday (December 8), the owner of a home in the 61900 block of Oleander Dr in Joshua Tree returned home from several weeks of traveling to discover evidence that a person was inside their house and that the locks on the front door had been changed to match a different key. The homeowner returned to their car and dialed 911. The homeowner told Sheriff’s Deputies that they eventually heard the intruder leave through the backyard. After entering the house, the homeowner reported to deputies that more than $3200 worth of property had been stolen, possibly by the same intruder. Deputies have not yet identified any suspects in this incident.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested in Rancho Cucamonga after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle

A 46-year-old man was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 9 at about 4:06 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted a traffic stop on Ronnie Evans, a Rancho Cucamonga resident, for a vehicle code violation in the area of Hellman Avenue and San Bernardino Road.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Crash involving a semi truck along westbound Interstate 40 just east of the California Agricultural Inspection Station.

Sources: California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Needles, California: A crash involving a semi truck has occurred along westbound Interstate 40 just east of the California Agricultural Inspection Station. The crash was reported at 10:57 a.m. PT on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 involving a white...
NEEDLES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Rancho Cucamonga deputy helps save baby's life during recent incident

A Rancho Cucamonga deputy provided medical aid to an unresponsive baby, who is now in good health, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident took place on Dec. 4 at about 9 p.m., when Deputy Todd Seckrater was providing traffic control for the Thoroughbred Holiday Lights and was parked on Carnelian Avenue, south of the Route 210 Freeway.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
vvng.com

Multi-vehicle crash on 15 freeway Saturday in Victorville causes backup

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Traffic was jammed for several miles Saturday afternoon following a 4-vehicle crash. It happened on the southbound 15 freeway between Bear Valley Road and Main Street, at approximately 2:05 p.m., December 10, 2022. The crash occurred in the fast lane and involved a blue Hyundai,...
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

Heavy snow hits Southern California mountains, stranding some drivers

A snow storm that hit Southern California overnight prompted California Highway Patrol escorts over the Grapevine Monday morning and left drivers stranded in the San Bernardino Mountains. Escorts across the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine area were in place before 4 a.m., according to a tweet from Caltrans District 6. Signs in the area read […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
z1077fm.com

Joshua Tree and other unincorporated areas trash fees going up

At tomorrow’s (December 13, 2022) 10 a.m. of County Supervisors in San Bernardino, the board is expected to approve new trash pickup and landfill fee schedules for the county’s unincorporated areas. Reporter Mike Lipsitz is here with more information…. Toward the end of tomorrow’s long agenda, county supervisors...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

