Man ran over dog after abandoning it in San Bernardino County, authorities say

A man is being sought after allegedly abandoning a dog in San Bernardino County then running it over as he drove away, authorities said Friday.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The man parked in the 3000 block of Duffy Street in Muscoy, got out of the truck and released a dog that was inside.

The man then went back into his truck and did not let the dog back in.

“As the suspect drove away, he ran over the dog and fled the location,” authorities said in a news release .

County animal care officials responded to the area and recovered the deceased dog.

Investigators obtained surveillance video that shows the man and his truck, which was described as being all black and is possibly a Nissan Titan.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Wendi Beaton at 909-387-3545. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

