San Diego, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kusi.com

CAF hosts Q&A on 2022 Ironman World Championship

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chelsea Sodaro will be holding a Q&A session about the 2022 Ironman World Championships on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. The Tri-club of San Diego will be hosting the informational meeting at their location at 9591 Waples St. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was joined by Sodaro...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Stanford Daily

Women’s volleyball falls to San Diego in NCAA Elite Eight

Next week, a California team will head to the NCAA women’s volleyball Final Four in Omaha, Neb. But it won’t be the Stanford Cardinal. The San Diego Toreros (31-1, 18-0 WCC), seeded second, defeated top-seeded Stanford women’s volleyball (27-5, 19-1 Pac-12) in Maples Pavilion on Saturday night to end the Cardinal’s 21-match winning streak and with it, their promising postseason run. In a hard-fought five-set match, San Diego found its rhythm when it mattered most, closing out the deciding set with a 6-0 scoring run.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Orion spacecraft splashes down south of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Dec. 11 the Orion spacecraft splashed into the Pacific Ocean near Southern California after a mission that broke records after traveling over 1.4 million miles around the moon and back. This landing marked the completion of the Artemis I test flight that launched in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastvillagetimes.com

Tarke’s Takes: San Diego State vs Saint Mary’s

For non-power conferences, the non-conference schedule is crucial for building a tournament resume, as the opportunities in conference play are limited. The Aztecs decided to load up on their early season schedule with a gauntlet of challenging opponents. The game against Saint Mary’s was their last chance to grab a statement win in the eyes of the NCAA Selection Committee.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Fatal Trolley vs Truck | San Diego

12.09.2022 | 9:24 PM | SAN DIEGO – An unknown age male was driving a 1969 GMC truck eastbound Sampson St. passing Harbor Dr. The trolley crossing arms were down for a trolley approaching from the south. The male drove into the westbound lanes to drive around the crossing arms, and into the path of the trolley. The trolley collided with the right side of the vehicle. The vehicle then impacted a pole on the left side of the trolley tracks. The driver of the GMC truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. No injuries were reported from passengers on the trolley. The San Diego Police Department Traffic Division is handling the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Satanists of San DIego County and those who are after them

San Diego County is crawling with Satanic cult groups, in Post’s view, including the Ordo Templi Orientis, the Order of Thelema, the Temple of Set, the Brotherhood of the Mind, the Rainbow Children, a group that meets in Balboa Park called the Knights of Satan, and a Satanic “enforcement arm” of a group of bikers in the meth trade known as the Crystal Circle (Dec. 5, 1991)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Driver Goes Over 150 Yards Off of Freeway & Crashes | San Diego

12.10.2022 | 4:51 PM | SAN DIEGO – For unknown reasons, the male driver of the Toyota Tacoma went off of the southbound SR-163. As he entered the right shoulder, he went onto a dirt road and after approx 150 yards, he crashed the truck and flipped it onto its side. 1st Responders had a difficult time in finding the scene, but once they found it, the male was extricated from the wreckage. He suffered some injuries and was transported to a local hospital. DUI testing will be conducted at the Hospital by the CHP. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

Caimans do the unthinkable, win state title

On a chilly and sometimes rainy night at a faraway football field in San Jose, Classical Academy capped one of the most amazing and improbable one-season turnarounds in the entire history of San Diego County prep football. Buoyed by a stout defense that produced its seventh shoutout of the season...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Little Tommy Sablan’s Breaking & Entering Christmas was successful once again. The San Diego community came together to change the life of a family in need. The whole event was broadcasted live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver Killed in Wreck on SR-78 in San Marcos

A motorist was killed Monday when a car crashed off State Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned...
SAN MARCOS, CA

