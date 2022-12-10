Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Athletes vs. ALS Initiative features at Aztecs vs. Owls basketball game, Dec. 12
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Dec. 12, the ALS Association will debut the Athletes vs. ALS initiative at the Aztecs vs. Kennesaw State Owls basketball game on the SDSU campus. This initiative is meant to raise awareness for ALS by partnering with sports communities across San Diego County. Vice...
NBC San Diego
Big? Yes. Balloons? Yes. Bay? No — San Diego's Holiday Bowl Parade Route Changed
The annual big bay balloon parade will be taking place this year out of sight of San Diego Bay. Holiday Bowl officials announced Monday that the route for the event, which is attended by tens of thousands of San Diegans and thousands of out-of-town football fans, was altered, due to a cruise ship docking that day near the Broadway Pier.
kusi.com
CAF hosts Q&A on 2022 Ironman World Championship
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chelsea Sodaro will be holding a Q&A session about the 2022 Ironman World Championships on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. The Tri-club of San Diego will be hosting the informational meeting at their location at 9591 Waples St. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was joined by Sodaro...
Stanford Daily
Women’s volleyball falls to San Diego in NCAA Elite Eight
Next week, a California team will head to the NCAA women’s volleyball Final Four in Omaha, Neb. But it won’t be the Stanford Cardinal. The San Diego Toreros (31-1, 18-0 WCC), seeded second, defeated top-seeded Stanford women’s volleyball (27-5, 19-1 Pac-12) in Maples Pavilion on Saturday night to end the Cardinal’s 21-match winning streak and with it, their promising postseason run. In a hard-fought five-set match, San Diego found its rhythm when it mattered most, closing out the deciding set with a 6-0 scoring run.
kusi.com
Orion spacecraft splashes down south of San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Dec. 11 the Orion spacecraft splashed into the Pacific Ocean near Southern California after a mission that broke records after traveling over 1.4 million miles around the moon and back. This landing marked the completion of the Artemis I test flight that launched in...
eastvillagetimes.com
Tarke’s Takes: San Diego State vs Saint Mary’s
For non-power conferences, the non-conference schedule is crucial for building a tournament resume, as the opportunities in conference play are limited. The Aztecs decided to load up on their early season schedule with a gauntlet of challenging opponents. The game against Saint Mary’s was their last chance to grab a statement win in the eyes of the NCAA Selection Committee.
onscene.tv
Fatal Trolley vs Truck | San Diego
12.09.2022 | 9:24 PM | SAN DIEGO – An unknown age male was driving a 1969 GMC truck eastbound Sampson St. passing Harbor Dr. The trolley crossing arms were down for a trolley approaching from the south. The male drove into the westbound lanes to drive around the crossing arms, and into the path of the trolley. The trolley collided with the right side of the vehicle. The vehicle then impacted a pole on the left side of the trolley tracks. The driver of the GMC truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. No injuries were reported from passengers on the trolley. The San Diego Police Department Traffic Division is handling the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
San Diego weekly Reader
Satanists of San DIego County and those who are after them
San Diego County is crawling with Satanic cult groups, in Post’s view, including the Ordo Templi Orientis, the Order of Thelema, the Temple of Set, the Brotherhood of the Mind, the Rainbow Children, a group that meets in Balboa Park called the Knights of Satan, and a Satanic “enforcement arm” of a group of bikers in the meth trade known as the Crystal Circle (Dec. 5, 1991)
onscene.tv
Driver Goes Over 150 Yards Off of Freeway & Crashes | San Diego
12.10.2022 | 4:51 PM | SAN DIEGO – For unknown reasons, the male driver of the Toyota Tacoma went off of the southbound SR-163. As he entered the right shoulder, he went onto a dirt road and after approx 150 yards, he crashed the truck and flipped it onto its side. 1st Responders had a difficult time in finding the scene, but once they found it, the male was extricated from the wreckage. He suffered some injuries and was transported to a local hospital. DUI testing will be conducted at the Hospital by the CHP. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
times-advocate.com
Caimans do the unthinkable, win state title
On a chilly and sometimes rainy night at a faraway football field in San Jose, Classical Academy capped one of the most amazing and improbable one-season turnarounds in the entire history of San Diego County prep football. Buoyed by a stout defense that produced its seventh shoutout of the season...
News 8 KFMB
Storm pounds San Diego | Winter Storm Warning in place for mountain communities
The winter storm has brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to San Diego County. The Winter Storm Warning for the mountain area is in place until 10 p.m.
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County as people, City of San Diego and event organizers are prepared for the weather.
kusi.com
Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas 2022
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Little Tommy Sablan’s Breaking & Entering Christmas was successful once again. The San Diego community came together to change the life of a family in need. The whole event was broadcasted live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.
Canceled: Sunday’s San Diego Bay Parade of Lights
The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, scheduled for Dec. 11, is now canceled due to a weather advisory, said the event coordinator in a press release Saturday.
World’s fastest French Bulldog, and his sister, dognapped from San Diego owner during car theft
SAN DIEGO — The world’s fastest French Bulldog, and his Boston Terrier sister, were dognapped in the Mid-City area of San Diego. Frenchie “Winston Bolt” and Boston Terrier “Xena” were dognapped on December 6 in an auto-theft that happened outside Crunch Fitness in the El Cerrito neighborhood, according to Braden Frederick, owner of the pups.
TheRawBar to Debut in Early 2023
Royal Rooster Introducing New Concept in Mission Beach
Driver Killed in Wreck on SR-78 in San Marcos
A motorist was killed Monday when a car crashed off State Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned...
foxsports640.com
San Diego sword swallower hospitalized and unable to perform
(PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, MD)– Legendary sword swallower “Murrugun The Mystic,” revealed that he was rushed to the hospital following a performance at the Six Flags two months ago. The 59-year-old…
kusi.com
Suspect shoots, wounds San Diego Police Officer, Holes Up in Mountain View-Area Apartment
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An auto-theft suspect opened fire on San Diego police early Monday in a Mountain View-area neighborhood, wounding an officer, then holed up in a nearby apartment, prompting a nine-hour SWAT standoff that ended in his arrest. The events that led to the shooting, which left...
Family seeks help amid manhunt for alleged killer of Ramona native, mom of two
Loved ones are seeking help, amid a manhunt for a man accused of killing a Ramona native and mother of two in Oregon.
