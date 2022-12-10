ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

It's time for the skidding Giants to step up and get a win

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For most of the season, there has been talk about the New York Giants getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The postseason picture was bright when the franchise got off to a 6-1 start under rookie coach Brian Daboll. It's a lot dimmer now with the Giants going 1-4-1 in their last six games.
NEW YORK STATE
The Comeback

New Brittney Griner concerns revealed

WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

AP source: Pistons' Cunningham to have season-ending surgery

Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly.
DETROIT, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

Johnson, Spurs hold off Mitchell, Cavs to win 3rd in row

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Spurs coach Gregg Popovich screamed on the sidelines, pounded the scorer’s table and then demonstrated the defensive stance he wanted his young players to show in the final seconds against Cleveland. Keldon Johnson and his San Antonio teammates delivered.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Jordan assails NFL for accusation he faked foot injury

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan continued to assail the NFL on Monday for fining him after concluding that he faked an injury in the fourth quarter of New Orleans' 17-16 loss at Tampa Bay on Dec. 5. “If this was a civil lawsuit, I’d countersue...
METAIRIE, LA
Citrus County Chronicle

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:51 p.m. EST

Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt. GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots earned a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later in the third when McMillan scooped up a fumble and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown. Murray was hurt on the third play of the game, immediately changing the complexion of the evening.

Comments / 0

Community Policy