ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Little Richard Doc Exploring the Black Queer Origins of Rock to Premiere at Sundance 2023

A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
UTAH STATE
Variety

John Leguizamo: Watching ‘White Guy’ Al Pacino Play a Puerto Rican on ‘Carlito’s Way’ Set Was ‘Odd’ and ‘Surreal’

For John Leguizamo, 1993 was a breakthrough year thanks to back-to-back releases “Super Mario Bros.” and “Carlito’s Way.” In the latter Brian De Palma-directed film, the actor starred as the up-and-coming gangster Benny Blanco opposite Al Pacino as Carlito Brigante, a Puerto Rican criminal who is dragged back into a life of crime. The only problem is that Al Pacino is not Puerto Rican, which is why the set was so “odd” and “surreal” for Leguizamo. “You know, it was a thing of the times. Before then he played a Cuban,” Leguizamo recently told Insider, referring to Pacino’s iconic “Scarface” role...
TVLine

Friday Night Lights Reunion! Taylor Kitsch to Star in Netflix Western Drama American Primeval From Peter Berg

Clear eyes, 10-gallon hats, can’t lose. Taylor Kitsch has booked another project with Friday Night Lights executive producer Peter Berg: Netflix’s American Primeval, which the streaming site announced Tuesday. The limited series is a historical drama that, per the official logline, “is a raw, adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West. The violent collisions of cultures, religions and communities as men and women fight and die for control of this new world — for a land they truly believe is their destiny.” The description continues: “The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter a...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Harry & Meghan Teaser, Miss Cleo Documentary and More

Harry and Meghan want you to hear their story from them in a newly released teaser for their Netflix documentary series (premiere date TBA). “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story,” reads the official synopsis. “Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.” The series, from Academy Award-nominated director Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?), will feature “commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before...
Looper

CSI: Vegas Fans Are Heartbroken Over Catherine's Discovery In Season 2 Episode 8

Season 1 of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" spinoff "CSI: Vegas" premiered in late 2021, bringing the franchise back to TV for the first time since the conclusions of "CSI" in 2015 and "CSI: Cyber" in 2016. However, unlike "Cyber" and other prior spinoffs that all take place in largely original settings, "Vegas" sees the return major players from the original "CSI" series and pairs them with some younger talent, such that it's more of a hybrid sequel/reboot.
TV Fanatic

Wednesday Becomes Netflix's Third Biggest English-Language TV Series of All Time

Netflix has found another hit in the Jenna Ortega-led drama series Wednesday. The streaming service announced Tuesday that the Addams Family series amassed a further 411.29 million hours viewed in its second week. In just two weeks, the new comedy mystery is now Netflix’s third Most Popular English-language TV series...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Armageddon Time’ Stars Banks Repeta and Jaylin Webb on the Drama’s 1980s Setting: “It’s Like a Different Dimension”

In Focus Features’ 1980-set Armageddon Time, Banks Repeta plays Paul Graff, a Jewish kid living in Queens with his close-knit family. An aspiring artist, Paul is at an age where the expectations placed upon him by his parents (played by Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong) are becoming more serious and intense. But while young Paul couldn’t care less about what the future holds for him as a grown-up (especially when he’s only starting sixth grade), he slowly discovers that the world around him is not created equal for everybody — a hard lesson he learns after becoming friends with Johnny...
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

Andrea Bocelli & Family to Meet the Simpsons in Upcoming Holiday Special

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Disney+ is bringing together two beloved families for the holidays. The streaming service announced on Wednesday (Dec. 7) that their upcoming shot, The Simpsons Meet the Bocellis in “Feliz Navidad” will launch exclusively on the platform on December 15. In the short, Homer Simpson surprises his wife Marge with the ultimate gift, a performance from Andrea Bocelli, his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia. The festive fun doesn’t stop there. Also...
VIRGINIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Vanessa Bell Calloway dishes on new supernatural drama 'Wicked City'

The supernatural series Wicked City has arrived and things are bound to get witchy. The new ALLBLK drama cast includes accomplished actress Vanessa Bell Calloway, who tells ABC Audio the series "is about these young urban witches in Atlanta, and they're trying to navigate their way through their lives and their careers."
Variety

Gravitas Ventures Buys Road Movie ‘The Seven Faces of Jane’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American distribution rights to “The Seven Faces of Jane.” The experimental and experiential road film stars Gillian Jacobs, Anthony Skordi, Chido Nwokocha, Sybil Azur, Emmanuela Postacchini, Daniela Hernandez, Joel McHale, Caroline Ducrocq, Breeda Wool, Soledad St. Hilaire and Joni Reiss. The film had an interesting origin and is the product of multiple directors. It was made by a group of filmmakers which includes Jacobs, Gia Coppola, Boma Iluma, Ryan Heffington, Xan Cassavetes, Julian J. Acosta, Ken Jeong, and Alex Takacs. It follows Jane (Jacobs) as she drops her daughter off at sleepaway camp and drives...

Comments / 0

Community Policy