‘Gunsmoke’ Had 1 ‘Naughty’ Word No One Could Say on Set Without Putting a Nickel in the Jar
CBS had a 'naughty' word that they didn't want anybody calling 'Gunsmoke,' so they made anybody who said it on the set pay up a nickel.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Ken Curtis Lived in a Real-Life Jail With ‘Notorious Outlaws’ Long Before Playing Festus Haggen
'Gunsmoke' actor Ken Curtis lived in a real-life jail growing up, which gave him valuable experience for playing Festus Haggen.
Alert: Premiere Date And Other Things We Know About The New Fox Series Starring Scott Caan
Alert is coming to Fox soon. Here are some things we know about the upcoming Scott Caan-led show.
9 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus (Nov. 18-20)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Disenchanted, Dead to Me and A Christmas Story Christmas
Little Richard Doc Exploring the Black Queer Origins of Rock to Premiere at Sundance 2023
A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
‘The Santa Clause’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Tim Allen, David Krumholtz, Elizabeth Mitchell and More
He put on the suit! Tim Allen brought Father Christmas to life in 1994’s The Santa Clause — and fans are still enchanted by his hilarious depiction of the iconic holiday figure. Scott Calvin (Allen) is thrown for a loop after Santa falls off his roof on Christmas Eve while he is watching his son, […]
John Leguizamo: Watching ‘White Guy’ Al Pacino Play a Puerto Rican on ‘Carlito’s Way’ Set Was ‘Odd’ and ‘Surreal’
For John Leguizamo, 1993 was a breakthrough year thanks to back-to-back releases “Super Mario Bros.” and “Carlito’s Way.” In the latter Brian De Palma-directed film, the actor starred as the up-and-coming gangster Benny Blanco opposite Al Pacino as Carlito Brigante, a Puerto Rican criminal who is dragged back into a life of crime. The only problem is that Al Pacino is not Puerto Rican, which is why the set was so “odd” and “surreal” for Leguizamo. “You know, it was a thing of the times. Before then he played a Cuban,” Leguizamo recently told Insider, referring to Pacino’s iconic “Scarface” role...
Friday Night Lights Reunion! Taylor Kitsch to Star in Netflix Western Drama American Primeval From Peter Berg
Clear eyes, 10-gallon hats, can’t lose. Taylor Kitsch has booked another project with Friday Night Lights executive producer Peter Berg: Netflix’s American Primeval, which the streaming site announced Tuesday. The limited series is a historical drama that, per the official logline, “is a raw, adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West. The violent collisions of cultures, religions and communities as men and women fight and die for control of this new world — for a land they truly believe is their destiny.” The description continues: “The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter a...
Fantasy Island season 2: cast and everything we know about the drama series
Fantasy Island season 2 returns this winter with Roselyn Sanchez starring as Elena Roarke in the Fox drama series.
TVLine Items: Harry & Meghan Teaser, Miss Cleo Documentary and More
Harry and Meghan want you to hear their story from them in a newly released teaser for their Netflix documentary series (premiere date TBA). “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story,” reads the official synopsis. “Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.” The series, from Academy Award-nominated director Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?), will feature “commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before...
CSI: Vegas Fans Are Heartbroken Over Catherine's Discovery In Season 2 Episode 8
Season 1 of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" spinoff "CSI: Vegas" premiered in late 2021, bringing the franchise back to TV for the first time since the conclusions of "CSI" in 2015 and "CSI: Cyber" in 2016. However, unlike "Cyber" and other prior spinoffs that all take place in largely original settings, "Vegas" sees the return major players from the original "CSI" series and pairs them with some younger talent, such that it's more of a hybrid sequel/reboot.
My Brain Is Deeply Confused After Trying This 1-Ingredient Frozen Dessert, But I'm Honestly Kind Of Obsessed With It
I'm not sure what I was expecting but it really surprised me...
‘Alaska Daily’ Star Grace Dove Teases Roz’s Journey in Last Episodes — She Will ‘Learn From Eileen’
While we patiently for the return of 'Alaska Daily,' Grace Dove, who stars as Roz Friendly, revealed what's to come in the final episodes of season 1.
Wednesday Becomes Netflix's Third Biggest English-Language TV Series of All Time
Netflix has found another hit in the Jenna Ortega-led drama series Wednesday. The streaming service announced Tuesday that the Addams Family series amassed a further 411.29 million hours viewed in its second week. In just two weeks, the new comedy mystery is now Netflix’s third Most Popular English-language TV series...
"That Pretty Much Did It For Me": People Are Sharing The Final Straw That Caused Them To End A Friendship
"They would just immediately launch into their problems. It's all we ever talked about and it was toxic so I ended it."
‘Armageddon Time’ Stars Banks Repeta and Jaylin Webb on the Drama’s 1980s Setting: “It’s Like a Different Dimension”
In Focus Features’ 1980-set Armageddon Time, Banks Repeta plays Paul Graff, a Jewish kid living in Queens with his close-knit family. An aspiring artist, Paul is at an age where the expectations placed upon him by his parents (played by Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong) are becoming more serious and intense. But while young Paul couldn’t care less about what the future holds for him as a grown-up (especially when he’s only starting sixth grade), he slowly discovers that the world around him is not created equal for everybody — a hard lesson he learns after becoming friends with Johnny...
Andrea Bocelli & Family to Meet the Simpsons in Upcoming Holiday Special
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Disney+ is bringing together two beloved families for the holidays. The streaming service announced on Wednesday (Dec. 7) that their upcoming shot, The Simpsons Meet the Bocellis in “Feliz Navidad” will launch exclusively on the platform on December 15. In the short, Homer Simpson surprises his wife Marge with the ultimate gift, a performance from Andrea Bocelli, his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia. The festive fun doesn’t stop there. Also...
Vanessa Bell Calloway dishes on new supernatural drama 'Wicked City'
The supernatural series Wicked City has arrived and things are bound to get witchy. The new ALLBLK drama cast includes accomplished actress Vanessa Bell Calloway, who tells ABC Audio the series "is about these young urban witches in Atlanta, and they're trying to navigate their way through their lives and their careers."
The 11 best Christmas movies on Disney Plus — from 'Home Alone' to 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Disney Plus has a fun selection of Christmas movies that are perfect for streaming over the holidays. Highlights include originals like "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," and favorites like "Home Alone." Disney Plus starts at...
Gravitas Ventures Buys Road Movie ‘The Seven Faces of Jane’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American distribution rights to “The Seven Faces of Jane.” The experimental and experiential road film stars Gillian Jacobs, Anthony Skordi, Chido Nwokocha, Sybil Azur, Emmanuela Postacchini, Daniela Hernandez, Joel McHale, Caroline Ducrocq, Breeda Wool, Soledad St. Hilaire and Joni Reiss. The film had an interesting origin and is the product of multiple directors. It was made by a group of filmmakers which includes Jacobs, Gia Coppola, Boma Iluma, Ryan Heffington, Xan Cassavetes, Julian J. Acosta, Ken Jeong, and Alex Takacs. It follows Jane (Jacobs) as she drops her daughter off at sleepaway camp and drives...
