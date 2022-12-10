Kate Hudson Is Escorted By Lookalike Son Ryder, 18, Honored At 2022 UNCA Awards: Photos

Image Credit: Mega

Kate Hudson had the very best date on her arm at the 2022 UNCA Awards! She was escorted by her 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson at the high-profile United Nations Correspondents Association event, held on Friday, December 9 at Cipriani in New York. In pics, Ryder, whom Kate shares with ex Chris Robinson, offered his arm to the Bride Wars star, 43. He looked dapper in a fully buttoned black suit with a white collared shirt. Kate looked radiant in a white, floor length gown with a plunging neckline and peekaboo navel cutout. She accessorized with gold details on the dress itself, along with matching gold earrings, heels, and clutch. Kate rocked a perfectly glam makeup look in brown tones and wore her famously blond locks brushed away from her face. She received the Global Citizen of the Year Award at the ceremony.

Kate Hudson and son Ryder Robinson attend the 2022 UNCA Awards in New York on Dec 9. (Mega)

The Golden Globe winning actress, who is also mom to Bingham Bellamy, 11, with ex Matt Bellamy and daughter Rani Fujikawa, 3, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, loves being a mom — but she’s been publicly candid about its challenges.

“I make mistakes all the time,” she told Women’s Health for a November 2019 interview. “I’ve yelled at my kids too much, and I’ve also cursed in front of them, and I also haven’t shown up for things because I was out of town. But at the same time, I have days where I’m like, ‘I’m a f*cking supermom.’ I am cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out. What I’ve learned—and what I’m learning—is that I’m doing the best I can.”

Kate Hudson arrives for the 2022 UNCA Awards at Cipriani on December 9, 2022. (Splashnews)

The actress, who is the daughter of Hollywood legends Goldie Hawn, 77, and her partner of over 30 years, Kurt Russell, 71, (her natural father is Goldie’s ex Bill Hudson) told the outlet that she deals by getting away with her family. “I have so many kids,” she said. “I do check out. I go away with [them], usually to our ranch in Colorado. I sit and look out at the mountains. My doctor says I should be going away on my own, but I’ll do that when my kids are a little bit older.”