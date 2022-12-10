Read full article on original website
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Gering Library receives donation from local McDonalds
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - The Gering Library received a donation from a local McDonalds on Monday to help with the renovations for its teen zone. The $2,361.70 donation will help with getting new chairs, a table and a rug for the area. “This was part of our budget and we...
KSNB Local4
Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell and Terrytown declare snow emergency
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -Due to the predicted weather conditions, which includes heavy snow and high winds, the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell and Terrytown are declaring a snow emergency beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday. Due to predicted high winds through Thursday, the snow emergency will remain in effect until...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Transwest becomes new Ford Dealership in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -Transwest from Torrington has changed its operating location from Torrington to Scottsbluff. In early December, Transwest out of Torrington, Wyo. began moving its operations from Torrington to Scottsbluff after the company bought the Scottsbluff location of Fremont Motors. “Ford approached us and said hey look we have...
News Channel Nebraska
Update: Latest on incoming winter storm
SIDNEY, Neb.- The national weather service out of Cheyenne, WY and North Platte have update weather models for the panhandle as the winter weather draws closer. Chadron will likely get the most snow out of the system with 12-24 inches. Scottsbluff, Alliance and Bridgeport will see 8-12 inches and Kimball and Sidney should see 6-8 inches. Kimball has already closed schools.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Disabled American Veterans set to host Tailgate Fundraiser
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Disabled American Veterans (DAV) are looking to get some attention to the Veterans programs in our area. On December 10th the annual Army Vs Navy football game is taking place at 1:00pm, and the DAV will be hosting a tailgate event for the game. The event...
Blind Dog Found Napping on Torrington Road Reunited With Owners
A blind dog named Buddy is back with his owners after dozing off in the middle of a busy Torrington highway, police say. According to a department Facebook post, Buddy was found napping on West Valley Road in front of Torrington Livestock Markets on Monday morning. Fortunately, police were able...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Gering Varsity Cheerleaders selected as All-Americans
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Ella Thomas, Jadyn Adams, Aaralyn Urwin, and Ella Muhr all four Gering High School students tried out and were selected as All-American Cheerleaders at the 2022 Varsity Spirit Pearl Harbor Memorial Day parade in Honolulu, Hawaii. This year’s theme for the parade is, “remembering our past...
News Channel Nebraska
Three longtime public servants retire from Kimball County
KIMBALL, Neb.- Three familiar faces to Kimball are bidding farewell to the community and the county. Outgoing Sheriff Harry Gillway, outgoing Jail Administrator Linda Williams and outgoing County Commissioner Larry Engstrom were celebrated today at the Kimball County Transportation Services building. In the reception held this afternoon, the public was...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Bridgeport holds off Scottsbluff in battle of top girls basketball teams
BRIDGEPORT, Neb. (KNEP) - The Bridgeport girls basketball team move to 5-0 on the season as they defeat Class B foes Scottsbluff on Monday night. In the battle of state title contenders it was the Lady Bulldogs picking up the 69-53 win. After a back and forth first quarter, Bridgeport went on a key run late in the 2nd quarter to take a lead. They would open the third quarter with another key run and never looked back.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle accident closes westbound lanes of Interstate 80 between Pine Bluffs and Cheyenne
PINE BLUFFS - The Wyoming Department of Transportation reported the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed between Pine Bluffs and Cheyenne Saturday morning due to a vehicle accident. WyDOT reopened the road mid-afternoon Saturday. This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel Nebraska for the latest.
PineBluffs, December 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
