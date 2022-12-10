BRIDGEPORT, Neb. (KNEP) - The Bridgeport girls basketball team move to 5-0 on the season as they defeat Class B foes Scottsbluff on Monday night. In the battle of state title contenders it was the Lady Bulldogs picking up the 69-53 win. After a back and forth first quarter, Bridgeport went on a key run late in the 2nd quarter to take a lead. They would open the third quarter with another key run and never looked back.

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO