WASHINGTON — The Washington Wizards lost to the Brooklyn Nets 112-100 on Monday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down…. While last season was a rollercoaster ride for the Washington Wizards, one thing they never did was lose seven games in a row. They have done just that this time around, as they dropped their seventh straight on Monday against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 8 HOURS AGO