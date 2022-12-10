Read full article on original website
WTOP
Malkin’s late goal lifts Penguins past Stars 2-1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The playoffs are still months away for Pittsburgh and Dallas. Yet they provided a glimpse of what likely awaits each of them in the spring, a time of year when space gets tight and open ice essentially vanishes. For two of the NHL’s highest-scoring teams, playing...
WTOP
Capitals take win streak into matchup with the Blackhawks
Washington Capitals (14-12-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7-15-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals will try to keep a four-game win streak alive when they play the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago has a 4-8-2 record at home and a 7-15-4 record overall. The...
WTOP
Capitals’ Charlie Lindgren named NHL’s First Star of the Week
Caps’ Lindgren named NHL’s First Star of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The NHL named Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren its First Star of the Week for the period ending Sunday, recognizing a dominant four-game stretch for the 28-year-old that saw him go 4-0-0 with a .949 save percentage and 1.50 goals against average.
WTOP
Lightning and Kraken take the ice in non-conference matchup
Seattle Kraken (15-8-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (17-9-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Seattle Kraken in a non-conference matchup. Tampa Bay is 10-4-1 in home games and 17-9-1 overall. The Lightning have a 17-1-1 record in games...
WTOP
Chargers look to carry momentum from win into stretch run
All wins count the same in the standings. Yet, the emotion emanating from the locker room after the Los Angeles Chargers’ 23-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night could be the catalyst to a late-season run and possibly getting to the playoffs for the first time in four years.
WTOP
Today in Sports History-McGregor wins featherweight title
1942 — The Washington Redskins win the NFL Championship with a 14-6 victory over the Chicago Bears. 1958 — Gordie Howe of the Detroit Red Wings scores his 400th NHL goal in a 2-2 tie against the Montreal Canadiens. 1981 — John McEnroe and Roscoe Tanner lead the...
WTOP
Hurts, Eagles continue to roll at 12-1 as best in NFL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The question is no longer asked if the Philadelphia Eagles’ best record in the NFL makes them the favorite out of the NFC to reach the Super Bowl, because at this point this deep into the season, they clearly are. No one has to wonder...
WTOP
Will Barton returns, Kristaps Porzingis injured in Wizards’ loss to Nets
WASHINGTON — The Washington Wizards lost to the Brooklyn Nets 112-100 on Monday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down…. While last season was a rollercoaster ride for the Washington Wizards, one thing they never did was lose seven games in a row. They have done just that this time around, as they dropped their seventh straight on Monday against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
WTOP
With waning offense, Miami playing worst football of season
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — As the Miami Dolphins won all three of their November games, coach Mike McDaniel preached the importance of playing their best football in December. The Dolphins have done the exact opposite, putting together terrible performances against the 49ers and the Chargers. “There’s a lot...
