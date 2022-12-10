Read full article on original website
Related
‘NCIS’ Star Lauren Holly Makes Tragic Announcement of Multiple Deaths in Her Family
Thanksgiving is typically a warm, cheerful time spent among friends and family. For NCIS star Lauren Holly, however, this year’s... The post ‘NCIS’ Star Lauren Holly Makes Tragic Announcement of Multiple Deaths in Her Family appeared first on Outsider.
tvinsider.com
Yakira Chambers, ‘Insecure’ Actress & ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Story Editor Dies After Collapsing Outside Mall
NCIS: Hawai’i writer and story editor Yakira Chambers has died at the age of 42 after collapsing outside a mall. According to Deadline, Chambers’ preliminary cause of death is acute asphyxiation, a condition that’s caused by lack of oxygen. She was with her mother outside a mall in Newport Beach, California, on Wednesday, November 30, when she began having breathing difficulties and then collapsed.
‘Call Me Kat’: ‘Mama’ Vicki Lawrence To Play Leslie Jordan’s Mother In Fox Comedy Following Star’s Death
EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winner Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family, The Carol Burnett Show) is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Fox’s Call Me Kat‘s third season. Following the death of series regular Leslie Jordan, who Lawrence co-starred alongside in Fox’s The Cool Kids, she will portray his character Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. Lurlene is a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe’s baker while he’s on vacation. “Leslie’s death absolutely affected the storylines,” series executive producer Maria Ferrari revealed to Deadline. “We can exclusively confirm that Phil’s mother will be featured in an episode that we’re shooting right now....
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was so Terrified to Work With 1 Guest Star She Almost Had to Be ‘Carried out on a Gurney’
'Gunsmoke' started to bring on more guest actors over the course of its run, but there was 1, in particular, that struck fear into Amanda Blake.
KTVB
Jim Parsons Says 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Is 'Going to be Incredible' as a Mom (Exclusive)
Lots of love for the mom-to-be. Jim Parsons has no doubt just how great of a mom Kaley Cuoco is going to be. The actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of his new film, Spoiler Alert, on Tuesday, and opened up about his former Big Bang Theory co-star's exciting pregnancy news.
Popculture
'Get Out' Star Secretly Got Engaged
Allison Williams has gotten engaged. On Dec. 7, the Get Out star, 34, debuted on the Los Angeles red carpet of her new horror comedy film M3GAN with Alexander Dreymon. In an Instagram post, he published on Dec. 9, Dreymon, 39, said he was "so proud of my gorgeous fiancée," confirming their engagement. The actor captioned his photos from the event, "Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It's the ultimate fun scarefest. I'm so proud of my gorgeous fiancée @aw. Congratulations to everyone who worked so hard on what will likely be a new cult hit." The couple has been together since late 2019 after meeting on the set of the Swedish thriller Horizon Line. In April, news outlets reported that Williams and Dreymon secretly welcomed baby Arlo when the couple was spotted vacationing with their infant son and Allison's father, Brian Williams, in the Bahamas' Abaco Islands.
The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10
Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
Annie Potts Had Never Seen The Big Bang Theory Until She Was Cast In Young Sheldon
"The Big Bang Theory" from Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady enjoyed a fast ascent to the top of the television mountain. As a result, the show reached across the globe, enticing fans from all over to check it out. While opinions on it as a whole may vary from place to place, one thing that most agree on is that the clear-cut standout of the program is Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). The quirky theoretical physicist proved one of the series' most hilarious and quotable characters, as well as arguably its most popular by the time it wrapped up in 2019.
Popculture
'Duck Dynasty': Why Uncle Si Burst Into Tears on His Texas Hunting Trip
Duck Dynasty star Silas "Uncle Si" Robertson shared a heartfelt story about a recent hunting trip in Texas on the Duck Call Room podcast that has fans tearing up. With the help of his co-hosts, Silas described catching up with one particular deer that was "so beautiful" that he started crying on the spot. As a lifelong hunter, he said that this was a new experience for him.
‘Frasier’ Star Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Return for Reboot Series
It’s hard to believe but Kelsey Grammer is moving forward with his Frasier reboot without David Hyde Pierce. There’s a reason why. Like, why in the world would Hyde Pierce not want to come on back to TV and play Niles, Frasier’s brother? Well, Grammer is talking about it these days. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer tells PEOPLE in an inteview. But Hyde Pierce has gone on to do some great things in his career. They range from theater work to the recent HBO series Julia.
Colin Hanks’ Wife Samantha Bryant: All About Their Marriage & His Past Relationships
Colin Hanks has followed in his father, Tom Hanks’, footsteps as he is a working Hollywood actor. The ‘King King’ star dated a bevy of beauties, including Busy Phillips, during his rise in the entertainment industry. He’s been married to Samantha Bryant for over a decade, and...
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Helen Slayton-Hughes, Ethel Beavers from Parks And Rec
Helen Slayton-Hughes has died. A veteran actor of both stage and screen, Slayton-Hughes was best known to modern audiences for her numerous appearances on NBC’s Parks And Recreation, where she played Ethel Beavers, Pawnee’s resident court stenographer/hard-drinking, hard-parying agent of chaos. According to Yahoo! Entertainment, Slayton-Hughes was a long-time stage actor, with more than 200 roles to her name. Her death was reported earlier today, via her Facebook page. Slayton-Hughes was 92.
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
How The Masked Singer Honored Former Contestant Kirstie Alley Following Her Death
The Masked Singer is honoring one of its own. The Fox reality competition paid homage to former contestant Kirstie Alley during the Dec. 7 holiday-themed Masked Singer Seasonal Sing-a-Long Spectacular. The Cheers alum made her final television appearance on the series in April, just months before her death on Dec. 5 following a brief battle with colon cancer.
Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles
From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
Marconews.com
Jim Parsons on coming to 'Terms' with 'Spoiler Alert' (and going full Shirley MacLaine in hospital)
Growing up outside Houston,Jim Parsons loved watching (and rewatching) the 1983 weeper "Terms of Endearment." "It's truly one of my favorite movies ever; I've watched it many times," Parsons says of the best picture-winning drama about a woman (Debra Winger) contending with terminal cancer, her husband (Jeff Daniels) and her devoted, Houston-based mother (Oscar-winner Shirley MacLaine).
Ted Danson Remembers ‘Cheers’ Co-Star Kirstie Alley: ‘Hysterically Funny’ with a ‘Heart of Gold’
On December 5, actress Kirstie Alley’s children announced their mother died following a short battle with cancer. Shortly after, Alley’s former costar Ted Danson released a heartfelt statement praising her as “hysterically funny” with a “heart of gold.” Danson famously played Sam Malone on all 11 seasons of “Cheers,” one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. Alley joined the show in Season 6 as Rebecca Howe, the new owner of the titular bar and a neurotic foil for Sam, as a replacement for the departed female lead Shelley Long. Alley quickly developed her own identity on the series and...
Popculture
'1000-lb Sisters' Star Hospitalized in TLC Show's Season 4 Preview
The Slaton sisters are returning to the small-screen on Jan. 17. A preview for the upcoming fourth season of the TLC reality phenomenon 1000-lb Sisters shows 36-year-old Tammy Slaton being taken in an ambulance ahead of her long-awaited gastric bypass surgery. She was rushed to the ER after she was unable to breathe. "Her body is shutting down," sister Amy, 35, said.
Rita Wilson Says 'I Still Have Conversations' with Friends and Family Who've Died
The producer and singer spoke to PEOPLE Monday night about the inspiration behind her new song for the movie A Man Called Otto Rita Wilson believes in keeping the conversation going long after someone is gone. In fact, the 66-year-old producer and singer's new song "Till You're Home," for the movie A Man Called Otto, was inspired by the notion. "Well, it sort of was inspired because when my dad died, Mike Nichols, who was our friend, said, 'the conversation continues,'" she told PEOPLE at the movie's Los Angeles...
Popculture
'SNL' Cold Open Ruined Due to Major Error
Technical glitches are one of the risks of live television, which makes it impressive that Saturday Night Live usually airs each week without one. When a glitch does happen, it's noticeable, like the odd sound sync issue that plagued the Dec. 10 episode featuring Steve Martin and Martin Short. The audio was out of sync for many viewers during the cold open and into the comedy legends' monologue.
Comments / 0