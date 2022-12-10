ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ ’Fixer Upper’ Castle Brings Magnolia Network Its Biggest Linear Ratings Hit Since ‘Welcome Home’ (EXCLUSIVE)

When Chip and Joanna Gaines return to the “Fixer Upper” world, the fans turn out in droves. The couple’s new series, “Fixer Upper: The Castle,” drew more than 4.5 million total linear viewers for their Magnolia Network during its six-episode run between Oct. 14 and Nov. 18. The show, which followed the Gaineses as they renovated a 100-year-old castle they purchased in their hometown of Waco, Texas, is the channel’s highest-rated series among adults 25-54 behind only “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” the second iteration of their beloved HGTV series. That is counting since 2009, the years when Magnolia Network was...
StyleCaster

Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
Android Authority

Here's how to watch local channels on your Roku

Cord-cutting doesn't have to mean losing your local channels. Cord-cutting usually means getting rid of your satellite TV or cable television service. However, it could be a chore to stream your local network and syndication TV channels. Many cord-cutters use smart TVs with the Roku OS, or use a TV with a Roku set-top box or streaming stick connected. You may be wondering how to watch local channels on Roku devices. The truth is that it’s pretty easy if you know what live internet-based TV services to use. You may even want to consider getting a digital antenna to watch those channels.
Popculture

USA Network Just Saved a Canceled Show

The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' canceled dating series is getting a second chance. Nearly six months after the TBS series was canceled amid the Warner Media and Discovery merger, The Big D has found a new home at USA Network, with Deadline reporting Wednesday that the network is set to pick the 10-part series up.
Popculture

'Black Adam' HBO Max Release Date Revealed in Report

Black Adam, the latest DC Comics movie, will reportedly be reaching HBO Max just in time for the holidays. The action movie stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the Shazam! villain, who has to face off against the Justice Society of America. The film hit theaters in October and returned to the spotlight this week after Johnson disputed reports that the movie would end its theatrical run as a financial disappointment for Warner Bros. Discovery.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole

Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
SheKnows

Prince Harry's Friends Are Reportedly 'Concerned' About the Possible Backlash to His Memoir & Docuseries

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry has a lot on his plate this holiday season. With his Netflix docuseries officially dropping on Dec. 8, followed by his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, on Jan. 10, 2023, there is going to be a lot of heat on the Duke of Sussex — and that has some of his close friends worried. Royal expert Nick Bullen shared with Us Weekly that the details surrounding both the book and the series are “a very closely guarded secret.” However, he...

