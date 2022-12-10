ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls basketball: Whitewater earns 43-36 victory over Jefferson

 3 days ago

JEFFERSON—Cali Kopecky led all scorers with 12 points, Calli Grosinske chipped in 11 as Whitewater beat host Jefferson 43-36 in a Rock Valley girls basketball game on Friday.

The Whippets led 22-16 at halftime and used zone defense to help stymie the Eagles’ post players. With just over a minute left, Kopecky missed a free throw but fought and ripped down the board, scoring inside to up Whitewater’s lead to six points. Jefferson’s Ashlyn Enke nailed a 3-pointer at the other end. Kindyl Kilar, who added 10 points for Whitewater (2-5, 2-3 in conference), hit a pair at the free throw line to help the visitors close it out.

“Teamwork, solid defense and confidence were all contributors to the win,” Whitewater girls basketball coach Kristen Lippens said. “It was a battle all the way through the game. We were able to pull away by knocking down clutch free throws at the end.”

For Jefferson (2-3, 2-3), Ayianna Johnson and Libby Krause scored 10 points apiece and Enke totaled seven points.

“They packed the paint versus AJ, Alexis Dobson and Bre Mengel,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said. “Whitewater collapsed on them when we got the ball inside. When we kicked it out, we couldn’t hit from the outside.

“We had some uncharacteristic turnovers we haven’t had since the first two games, which was a little frustrating. We are continuing to grow as a team and playing more as a team. We are not one-dimensional or trying to be one-dimensional, which is a positive. We just have to execute. That will come with more time.”

Jefferson plays at Marshall on Tuesday while Whitewater plays at Monroe on Monday.

WHITEWATER 43, JEFFERSON 36

Whitewater 22 21—43

Jefferson 16 20—36

Whitewater (fg fta-ftm pts)—DePorter 1 3-4 5, Kopecky 4 2-3 12, Kilar 2 5-6 10, Grosinske 4 2-4 11, Amundson 1 3-6 5. Totals 12 15-23 43.

Jefferson—Mengel 2 0-1 4, Messmann 0 1-2 1, Johnson 4 2-4 10, Dobson 1 0-0 2, Hesse 1 0-0 2, Enke 3 0-0 7. Totals 15 3-7 36.

3-point goals—WW (Kopecky 2, Kilar 1, Grosinske 1) 4; J (Krause 2, Enke 1) 3.

Total fouls—WW 12, J 23.

Fouled out—J: Johnson.

