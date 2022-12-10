ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: Stump scores 38, but Indians fall

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Dobyns-Bennett’s Brady Stump was on fire in Saturday’s game against A.C. Reynolds, but he was the only one and the Indians fell 67-57 in an interstate boys basketball matchup. Stump had a 38-point outburst but couldn’t shoot down the Rockets. Jonavan Gillespie, with seven...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Booker T. Washington High School in Reidsville celebrates 100 years

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — 100 years of hope, love and accomplishment that changed lives. That’s what one Piedmont Triad high school is celebrating. Booking T. Washington High School in Reidsville is a special place, celebrating a special milestone: its 100th anniversary. Donald Gorham is the mayor of Reidsville and a graduate of Booker T. Washington […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
Chronicle

Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball ascends to No. 12

Following several high-profile matchups between contending teams, the sixth AP Poll was released Monday afternoon. This week, Duke ascended to No. 12:. Following last week’s pair of victories, No. 12 Duke has strengthened its hold as one of the best teams in college basketball. Led by a 22-point performance by star guard Jeremy Roach, the Blue Devils exited the Big Apple with a 74-62 victory against Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic. Four days later, Duke confidently handled Maryland Eastern Shore, winning 82-55 at home even with Roach sidelined due to a toe injury. The 10-2 Blue Devils look to further strengthen their standing in the college basketball landscape with their remaining schedule for now consisting entirely of ACC opponents, starting with a Dec. 20 matchup at Wake Forest.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

"Sleeper" 2023 Linebacker Aiden Hall commits to Wake Forest

Wake Forest didn't get the memo that weekends are for relaxing, as a Friday offer turned into a swift official visit the same weekend, and ultimately resulted in a Monday commitment from Pleasant Grove (Al.) linebacker Aiden Hall. "I loved the visit," Hall told Demon Deacon Digest. "We saw the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
uhcougars.com

#5/4 Men’s Hoops Faces North Carolina A&T on Tuesday

HOUSTON – University of Houston Men's Basketball program wraps up its season-long, three-game homestand when it plays host to North Carolina A&T at 7 p.m., Tuesday, in the Coaches vs. Racism HBCU Roundball Classic inside the Fertitta Center. #5/4 Houston enters Tuesday's game following a tough, 71-65 loss to...
HOUSTON, TX
nccu.edu

NCCU Alumnus Brandon McEachern Reminds Graduates to Soar High

An estimated 662 North Carolina Central University (NCCU) graduates received their degrees as the university held its 140th Commencement Exercises inside McDougald-McLendon Arena on Dec. 10, 2022. The winter degree recipients included 433 undergraduates, 218 graduates, 10 juris doctors and one Ph.D. who participated in separate ceremonies at 9 a.m....
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

Armando Bacot ties UNC basketball rebounding record

With his double-digit rebounding performance against Georgia Tech, Armando Bacot tied a UNC basketball program rebounding record. After a one-game absence, Armando Bacot returned to the court in a big way on Saturday afternoon. The UNC basketball star big man recorded yet another double-double, as he scored 21 points and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man convicted for murdering Greensboro father of 5 in 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was sentenced to life in prison last week for shooting and killing a Greensboro father of five back in 2018, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office. Guilford County lawyers said Saequan Jackson was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

‘Just devastating’; 3 children under age 5 dead after fire on Grimsley St. in Greensboro, officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three young children, all under age five, are dead in Greensboro. Dwayne Church with the Greensboro Fire Department confirmed that first responders were called to a fire at a house on Grimsley Street in Greensboro, just off West Gate City Boulevard near the Greensboro Coliseum, just before 8 a.m. Monday. They […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Frontier Spinning Mills sparks investigation

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple agencies were called out to a fire Sunday at Frontier Spinning Mills on Shakey Road in Mayodan. According to a Rockingham County spokesperson, a call was received in the 9-1-1 center at around 8:36 p.m. Sunday night about an HVAC fire. Officials said the...
MAYODAN, NC
WBTW News13

Man charged in North Carolina bank robberies, records say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected in a pair of bank robberies is facing several charges, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office records. At about 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators said that the suspect left the bank […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

3 children dead following Greensboro house fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three children under the age of 5 were found dead following a house fire in Greensboro on Monday morning. According to Greensboro fire official Dwayne Church, crews were called to the 2500 block of Grimsley Street just before 8 a.m. regarding a fully involved house fire.
GREENSBORO, NC

