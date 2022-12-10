Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Stump scores 38, but Indians fall
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Dobyns-Bennett’s Brady Stump was on fire in Saturday’s game against A.C. Reynolds, but he was the only one and the Indians fell 67-57 in an interstate boys basketball matchup. Stump had a 38-point outburst but couldn’t shoot down the Rockets. Jonavan Gillespie, with seven...
East Duplin edges Reidsville for first North Carolina state championship
Chapel Hill, N.C.—It was finally East Duplin’s time to shine in the big game.After coming up short in the NCHSAA 2-A state championship game in 2017, East Duplin met the moment on Saturday at Kenan Stadium to beat Reidsville, 24-21, to secure the first football state championship in school history. ...
Booker T. Washington High School in Reidsville celebrates 100 years
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — 100 years of hope, love and accomplishment that changed lives. That’s what one Piedmont Triad high school is celebrating. Booking T. Washington High School in Reidsville is a special place, celebrating a special milestone: its 100th anniversary. Donald Gorham is the mayor of Reidsville and a graduate of Booker T. Washington […]
Chronicle
Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball ascends to No. 12
Following several high-profile matchups between contending teams, the sixth AP Poll was released Monday afternoon. This week, Duke ascended to No. 12:. Following last week’s pair of victories, No. 12 Duke has strengthened its hold as one of the best teams in college basketball. Led by a 22-point performance by star guard Jeremy Roach, the Blue Devils exited the Big Apple with a 74-62 victory against Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic. Four days later, Duke confidently handled Maryland Eastern Shore, winning 82-55 at home even with Roach sidelined due to a toe injury. The 10-2 Blue Devils look to further strengthen their standing in the college basketball landscape with their remaining schedule for now consisting entirely of ACC opponents, starting with a Dec. 20 matchup at Wake Forest.
Greensboro, December 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Greensboro. The Southern Guilford High School basketball team will have a game with Grimsley High School on December 10, 2022, 18:00:00. The Grimsley High School basketball team will have a game with Southern Guilford High School on December 10, 2022, 18:00:00.
247Sports
"Sleeper" 2023 Linebacker Aiden Hall commits to Wake Forest
Wake Forest didn't get the memo that weekends are for relaxing, as a Friday offer turned into a swift official visit the same weekend, and ultimately resulted in a Monday commitment from Pleasant Grove (Al.) linebacker Aiden Hall. "I loved the visit," Hall told Demon Deacon Digest. "We saw the...
uhcougars.com
#5/4 Men’s Hoops Faces North Carolina A&T on Tuesday
HOUSTON – University of Houston Men's Basketball program wraps up its season-long, three-game homestand when it plays host to North Carolina A&T at 7 p.m., Tuesday, in the Coaches vs. Racism HBCU Roundball Classic inside the Fertitta Center. #5/4 Houston enters Tuesday's game following a tough, 71-65 loss to...
Duke lands commitment from highly coveted Miami DB transfer Al Blades
Duke Football has landed a commitment from Miami Defensive Back transfer Al Blades, the player announced on social media today. Blades was a fifth-year junior with the Hurricanes, where his dad starred in college. He appeared in 11 games with one start, totaling 11 tackles and one pass breakup this...
Lexington, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Lexington. The Alexander Central High School basketball team will have a game with North Davidson High School on December 12, 2022, 13:00:00.
nccu.edu
NCCU Alumnus Brandon McEachern Reminds Graduates to Soar High
An estimated 662 North Carolina Central University (NCCU) graduates received their degrees as the university held its 140th Commencement Exercises inside McDougald-McLendon Arena on Dec. 10, 2022. The winter degree recipients included 433 undergraduates, 218 graduates, 10 juris doctors and one Ph.D. who participated in separate ceremonies at 9 a.m....
Armando Bacot ties UNC basketball rebounding record
With his double-digit rebounding performance against Georgia Tech, Armando Bacot tied a UNC basketball program rebounding record. After a one-game absence, Armando Bacot returned to the court in a big way on Saturday afternoon. The UNC basketball star big man recorded yet another double-double, as he scored 21 points and...
Who was Eugene Hairston, Guilford County’s only recorded lynching victim?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since learning about Eugene Hairston in 2018, the Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has tasked itself with finding him. It’s taken years of research. Because of poor record keeping, inconsistent newspaper records and the fact that he was a Black man, it has been difficult to find information about Hairston and […]
Man convicted for murdering Greensboro father of 5 in 2018
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was sentenced to life in prison last week for shooting and killing a Greensboro father of five back in 2018, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office. Guilford County lawyers said Saequan Jackson was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous...
‘Just devastating’; 3 children under age 5 dead after fire on Grimsley St. in Greensboro, officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three young children, all under age five, are dead in Greensboro. Dwayne Church with the Greensboro Fire Department confirmed that first responders were called to a fire at a house on Grimsley Street in Greensboro, just off West Gate City Boulevard near the Greensboro Coliseum, just before 8 a.m. Monday. They […]
North Carolina woman wins $1 million after buying $2 ticket at gas station
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lisa Best, of Salisbury, bought a $2 Powerball ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Best bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in Troutman. Best matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million in […]
Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer rolls out all-freshman starting five
For the first time, first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer will employ an all-freshman starting five when the No. 15 Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) host the unranked Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks (3-6, 0-0 Mid-Eastern) at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN). As for the Hawks, their starting lineup consists of five seniors.
Richard Childress’ winery, Alamance Foods set to expand after state awards grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Five governments in the Triad are among 14 dividing nearly $3 million in the most recent set of grants approved by the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority that are designed to bring jobs and private investment to the state. Gov. Roy Cooper approved these payments to invest in the reuse and […]
Fire at Frontier Spinning Mills sparks investigation
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple agencies were called out to a fire Sunday at Frontier Spinning Mills on Shakey Road in Mayodan. According to a Rockingham County spokesperson, a call was received in the 9-1-1 center at around 8:36 p.m. Sunday night about an HVAC fire. Officials said the...
Man charged in North Carolina bank robberies, records say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected in a pair of bank robberies is facing several charges, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office records. At about 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators said that the suspect left the bank […]
WXII 12
3 children dead following Greensboro house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three children under the age of 5 were found dead following a house fire in Greensboro on Monday morning. According to Greensboro fire official Dwayne Church, crews were called to the 2500 block of Grimsley Street just before 8 a.m. regarding a fully involved house fire.
