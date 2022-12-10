ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State has second chance at WVU transfer receiver

One of the great things about the transfer portal is it gives a program and a coaching staff a second chance to win a recruiting battle. With Penn State potentially in the market for a wide receiver in the transfer portal, the Nittany Lions could be among the teams expected to make a run at a wide receiver it lost out on in the recruiting process. West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather announced he is entering the NCAA transfer portal to explore his options to continue his college football career. Prather was previously a top target for Penn State’s recruiting efforts...
'My Christmas is ruined': Why Ohio State is only playing one early-season Big Ten game

There’s an art to assembling a men’s college basketball schedule. Between previously scheduled non-conference events, ever-lengthening conference commitments and multi-team events scheduled around Thanksgiving, the annual task is full of pitfalls that aren’t always evident when the final product is published. And sometime a team plans for something that never materializes. Right now,...
