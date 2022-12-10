One of the great things about the transfer portal is it gives a program and a coaching staff a second chance to win a recruiting battle. With Penn State potentially in the market for a wide receiver in the transfer portal, the Nittany Lions could be among the teams expected to make a run at a wide receiver it lost out on in the recruiting process. West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather announced he is entering the NCAA transfer portal to explore his options to continue his college football career. Prather was previously a top target for Penn State’s recruiting efforts...

