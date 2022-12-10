Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
Penn State has second chance at WVU transfer receiver
One of the great things about the transfer portal is it gives a program and a coaching staff a second chance to win a recruiting battle. With Penn State potentially in the market for a wide receiver in the transfer portal, the Nittany Lions could be among the teams expected to make a run at a wide receiver it lost out on in the recruiting process. West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather announced he is entering the NCAA transfer portal to explore his options to continue his college football career. Prather was previously a top target for Penn State’s recruiting efforts...
'My Christmas is ruined': Why Ohio State is only playing one early-season Big Ten game
There’s an art to assembling a men’s college basketball schedule. Between previously scheduled non-conference events, ever-lengthening conference commitments and multi-team events scheduled around Thanksgiving, the annual task is full of pitfalls that aren’t always evident when the final product is published. And sometime a team plans for something that never materializes. Right now,...
'There’s nobody like him': Mike Leach is one of a kind – take it from Bob Stoops | Toppmeyer
Mike Leach does not do brief phone calls. Bob Stoops learned this years ago. When Leach calls, inevitably late at night, Stoops knows what awaits on the other end of that line: Answer the phone, and be entertained into the wee hours with conversation about who knows what. ...
Comments / 0