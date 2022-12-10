Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
New Photos of Subway Slasher SuspectBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Related
orangeandbluepress.com
Vulnerable Families in NYC Left Hungry and Helpless as EBT Fraud Grows
“Missing Money” in SNAP Card Leaves Families in NYC Hungry. A mother in the name of Evangelisse Tapia lost her remaining money from her SNAP card. She did not have any clue that the money was long gone. According to her she went shopping and bought new things and had some money left for a week’s worth of needs for the kids. Soon after when she told her daughter to purchase goods in the store, the balance was zero.
Even as the wealthy flee NY, progressives push to punish them more
A new city analysis shows that a huge chunk of high-income earners fled in 2020. Yet progressives refuse to hear the alarm bell: They’re pushing to “tax the rich” yet again instead. The study by the city’s Independent Budget Office shows a 10% plunge in taxpayers who made over $750,000, and 6% of those with incomes between $150,000 and $750,000. These now-former New Yorkers will no longer pay hefty taxes to the city or state, leaving significantly less revenue to fund progressives’ pet projects. Kathryn Wylde of the Partnership for New York City calls the trend “ominous.” Clearly, many taxpayers fled to...
A civil rights law firm files a motion opposing the NYC order on uncompensated hospitalization
On Monday, the city's plan to admit those who seem to have mental illnesses will face its first court challenge. NYC Hospitalization Law.Photo byMatt Green From Flickr. Mayor of New York City Eric Adams unveiled the contentious plan as a part of a bigger effort to treat the city's mental health. It is a component of the mayor's long-term plan to deal with "individuals with severe mental diseases," which includes "an instant transformation in how we view our commitment to those in need."
Racist response to my City Council testimony is exactly why Asian Americans are waking up to politics
I testified Thursday against the City Council Fair Chance for Housing Act, my second time in Council Chambers. The first was in May 2019 when I spoke personally and passionately about protecting New York City’s specialized high schools. The bill, also known as Int. 632, is another City Council measure designed to protect lawbreakers at the expense of the law-abiding. It would prohibit criminal background checks on prospective tenants and buyers of residential housing. After testifying, I left City Hall. It wasn’t until hours later that I heard the racist response to my testimony from Douglas Powell, who spoke on behalf of...
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Announces Arrests in New York City Deed Theft Ring
The above three individuals impersonated homeowners and have yet to be found. Images have been taken from falsified identification cards. Five Individuals Stole Homes Owned by Elderly and Vulnerable Residents in Southeast Queens. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of five members of...
Homeless New Yorkers tell why they avoid shelters: The 'drama' is part of it
A homeless encampment in Lower Manhattan sits empty. As Mayor Eric Adams ramps up his plans to address rising homelessness, homeless New Yorkers explain why they’d rather live on streets instead of city shelters. [ more › ]
brickunderground.com
To combat illegal short-term rentals, NYC tries a new registration system for hosts. Here's how it works
Last month, two New York City renters checked out two different apartments at an apartment building managed by DSA Property Group. Their applications were “rock solid,” says Arik Lifshitz, CEO of DSA Property Group. Both had good credit and money in the bank. They signed leases, but instead of moving in, the renters quickly listed both apartments on Airbnb, something the building does not permit.
Over 5,600 NYC cabbies seek damages over post-arrest license suspensions
More than 5,600 taxi and for-hire vehicle drivers with arrests on their records claim the Taxi and Limousine Commission unjustly suspended their licenses as their criminal cases played out in court — and are now seeking damages, advocates told The Post. The drivers’ suspensions — which occurred between 2003 and 2020 — were ultimately resolved, but only after months out of work and an arduous legal process, according to the impacted cabbies. A federal judge ruled in 2019 that the TLC’s process for appealing license suspensions was unconstitutional because the agency declined to consider “evidence of a driver’s ongoing danger to health...
Brooklyn man dodges prison after molesting woman on JFK flight
A Brooklyn man convicted of fondling a sleeping woman aboard an international flight to JFK Airport dodged prison time — thanks to a lenient federal judge. Daniel Katz, 36, was sentenced last week to one year of probation — including three months of unmonitored home detention — and 75 hours of community service for the creepy 2018 sky-high molestation of the 25-year-old woman, according to federal court records. Federal prosecutors had asked US District Judge Frederic Block, known for previous controversial decisions, to throw Katz behind bars for up to 21 months after his June 2021 jury conviction on charges of abusive...
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need money
Only a few days are left to apply. A lot is happening in New York to provide people with financial assistance. Some programs have been initiated to help people buy food, and others will help you land a well-paying job.
Comptroller Report: Nearly 14% of New Yorkers Live In Poverty And Almost 24% of People In Bronx Are In Extreme Poverty
According to a recent report from state comptroller Tom DiNapoli, The Bronx has the worst rate of poverty in the state, and minorities are twice as likely to experience financial hardship than white New Yorkers.
Cops Are Fleeing New York City For Better Pay
Trevor Schakohl on December 9, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – According to data provided by the New York City Police Pension Fund, more officers left the NYPD between January 2022 and November 2022 than at any other time since 2002. Approximately 3,200 NYPD officers have retired or left the department in the first eleven months of this year, a record for the last 20 years. In their first five years on the force, approximately 1,225 officers resigned, exceeding resignations in 2021 and 2020 by nearly 40% and 257%, respectively. The wave of NYPD resignations comes as the department continues to The post Cops Are Fleeing New York City For Better Pay appeared first on Shore News Network.
Group threatens Jewish man with a Taser, yells antisemitic remarks, police say
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group threatened a Jewish man with Tasers and yelled antisemitic remarks at him in Flatbush Saturday night, police said. The group approached the 18-year-old victim near 16th Street and Avenue J in Flatbush at around midnight, police said. The perpetrators allegedly yelled, “Run Jews, get out of here,” according to […]
NBC New York
NYC Man Reportedly Jailed for Shoplifting Perfume Dies at Rikers Island
A 39-year-old man sent to Rikers Island for reportedly stealing perfume from a popular beauty chain store died Sunday from a suspected overdose. Edgardo Mejias became the 19th detainee to die in the troubled jail system when officials found the man unresponsive in the Anna M. Kross Center. He was declared dead at approximately 5 p.m., the Department of Correction said.
brownstoner.com
‘All I’m Asking Is for a Normal Life,’ Crown Heights Tenant Pleads in Harassment Trial
Francis Roberts fought back tears in the witness stand of a Brooklyn courtroom Thursday as he explained how alleged harassment by his landlord and a tenant in his building has affected his life. “I’ve had to take on a whole new different lifestyle. It has affected my life in terms...
wrkf.org
After workers allege racism, the Commissioner of NYC's child welfare system addresses priorities
Black and Brown families have long believed that New York’s child welfare system is racist. Now, a new survey shows some caseworkers on the inside agree. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jess Dannhauser, commissioner for New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services, and Joyce McMillian, the director of the nonprofit JMac for Families.
Inmate dies on Rikers Island, 19th death reported in troubled NYC jails
An inmate died on Rikers Island over the weekend — marking the 19th death in New York City’s troubled jail system so far this year, officials say. Edgardo Mejias, 39, died around 5 p.m. Sunday inside the Anna M. Kross Center, according to the city’s Department of Correction. “Mr. Mejias’ passing fills our hearts with sadness, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to all who held him dear as we recognize how hard it is to lose a loved one during the holidays,” DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement. Mejias was jailed Oct. 1 with four open criminal cases against...
Under New Election Rules, 20% of Households Could Determine Fate of NYCHA Developments
The heads of household in 25,000 NYCHA apartments will soon have an opportunity to vote on how to best raise capital and complete repairs in their individual complexes, choosing from one of three funding models. For those elections to be considered valid, at least 20 percent of heads of household named on leases must cast a ballot, new rules state, though NYCHA says it will “strive to achieve turnout far greater.”
Woman wanted for tasing, robbing Uber driver in Manhattan
Police say she had hired the driver to take her to the West Village. Then when they arrived, she shocked the driver multiple times on his shoulder.
Comments / 4