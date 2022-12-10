Springfield, Illinois, is steeped in American history. Some of its lore is well-known: It was the home of our 16th President and to this day embodies the heart of the “Land of Lincoln." It is the ancestral land of the Kickapoo Tribe and, of course, serves as the state capital of Illinois. But it also served as the backdrop of some of our nation's lowest moments — nightmarish days that are as painful as they are...

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO