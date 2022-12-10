Read full article on original website
Related
This man was almost lynched by a white mob but then a miracle happened
Laurence C. Jones (1882 - 1975) is known as an African-American educator. He founded the Piney Woods Country Life School in Mississippi in 1909. The Piney Woods School is still in operation today as a boarding school for African American students. It is the largest African-American boarding school as well as the second oldest African-American boarding school in continuous operation.
Op-Ed: President Biden, make site of the 1908 Springfield Race Riots a national monument
Springfield, Illinois, is steeped in American history. Some of its lore is well-known: It was the home of our 16th President and to this day embodies the heart of the “Land of Lincoln." It is the ancestral land of the Kickapoo Tribe and, of course, serves as the state capital of Illinois. But it also served as the backdrop of some of our nation's lowest moments — nightmarish days that are as painful as they are...
Comments / 0