semoball.com
Redbirds edge Risco in OT at Clarkton
CLARKTON — The East Carter Redbirds outlasted Risco 71-68 in overtime in the first round of the Clarkton Christmas Tournament Monday. East Carter outscored Risco 12-9 in the extra session. The Redbirds leading scorers, Kasen McCarty (23 points) and Micah Thompson (20), accounted for nine of East Carter’s 12...
semoball.com
Stone, Bearcats jump all over Rebels in rout
ESSEX – Dexter wasted little time on Monday in defensively pressuring Richland (Essex) into submission in varsity boy’s basketball action in Essex. “We came out and we got a little shell-shocked,” veteran Rebel coach Matt Cline said. “I thought Dexter came out and played well, but we just kept fumbling and we couldn’t get anything going.”
semoball.com
Hot Rebels will have hands full with improved Dexter BIG
The confidence level among the Richland (Essex) boy’s basketball program has to be pretty high early in this season, as the Rebels (4-1) are off to their best start in four seasons. However, Richland (Essex) takes a significant step up in competition tonight, as it hosts the Class 4 program, Dexter (3-2) at 7:30 p.m.
semoball.com
Jackson able to get through slow start to knock off Kennett
JACKSON - The Jackson Indians overcame a slow start to down the Kennett Indians 59-40 Monday night at Jackson High School. The Indians led 13-5 after one-quarter of play and Jackson coach Adam Stoneking felt the layoff was the reason for a slow start. “It’s been a week since we’ve...
semoball.com
Malden plays 'own style of basketball' to take down Campbell
The Malden boys basketball team is on a three-game winning streak as they've set off to play their “own style of basketball” with intensity under second year head coach Mike Kilgore. Friday night, the Green Wave defeated Campbell on the road 79-55. “Our biggest thing here is that...
Kait 8
Poplar Bluff Cheerleading wins second consecutive State Championship
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Mules are back-to-back State Champions. Competing for the title in Class 4A Small at the Show Me Center on Saturday, Poplar Bluff climbed to the top of the pyramid once again. “We’ve overcome so much as a team, and I’m just so...
semoball.com
East Carter's German touch
ELLSINORE — She was a stranger from a different land and became an important cog in the East Carter softball machine. But more than that, Mia Niesters of just outside of Frankfurt, Germany, became a friend an inspiration and even a little bit of a sensei on how to go about a challenge head on and with a smile.
Kait 8
FOUND: Police search for missing man
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Andrew King has been located. The Kennett Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding Andrew King. The department is investigating a missing person case of King. If anyone has information call 573-888-4622.
Kait 8
Remembering the devastation, one year later
REGION 8 (KAIT) - When natural disasters strike, communities come together to support one another and rebuild. Where are those families, neighbors, and community members a year after the Dec. 10 tornados?. Two tornadoes hit areas here in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri on Dec. 10, 2021. The tornados resulted...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police release name of woman found dead at home in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Authorities have released the name of a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, woman whose body was found in the backyard of a home. Announcing its investigation into the woman's death, the Poplar Bluff Police Department initially said her body was found at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.
Kait 8
Body recovered after trench collapses on workers
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker who was buried when a trench collapsed. According to the Jonesboro police desk sergeant, crews were building a trench in the 4700 block of East Johnson Avenue Monday afternoon when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.
neareport.com
Sunday shooting at gas station in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, Ark. – Authorities in Jonesboro responded to a shooting Sunday just down the road from the police station. The Jonesboro Police Department said in a release they were working a shooting around 3 PM at the Exxon Station, 1325 Caraway Road (at the Nettleton intersection). A male victim...
KTLO
1 man killed, 3 women injured when pickup trucks collide
An area man was killed and three women were seriously injured when two pickup trucks collided Friday night in Howell County. Thirty-two-year-old Aaron Schlegel of Caulfield was pronounced dead at the scene. Thirty-year-old Amanda Sanders of Tecumseh and 61-year-old Carolyn Robertson and 64-year-old Carroll Gaddis of West Plains were transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
Kait 8
No injuries in crash with entrapment
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police and medical crews responded to a scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Friday evening. Dispatch said the crash happened before 7 p.m., Dec. 9 in front of the McDonalds on Caraway Road. They explained three SUVs were involved and entrapment was involved. However,...
Missouri officers kill man suspected of killing brother, dad
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said. Justin Morgan, 45, was shot by Butler County deputies Thursday at home just outside Poplar Bluff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Deputies […]
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead in home
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home. According to Poplar Bluff police, the woman was found dead at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street. 51-year-old Shonda Martin was found in the backyard that home. Foul play...
Kait 8
First responders are on the scene of a crash
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The crash is at the intersection of HWY 49 and School Street and took place around 6:30 p.m. A photo from the scene shows the rear end of a vehicle destroyed. Glass and debris are covering the road with police and fire firefighters on the scene.
Southern Mo. deputies fatally shoot man suspected of killing brother, dad
A southeast Missouri man who was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said.
Kait 8
Pocahontas to annex 50 acres of land into city limits
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Pocahontas has seen substantial growth over the last decade. A public hearing was heard on Dec. 12 regarding around 50 acres of land that Mayor Keith Sutton plans to annex into the city. “Never was annexed in the city. Going over some records,...
Kait 8
Organization speaks out to possible pet owners
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pets are a popular gift during the holiday season, but many shelters see the pets come back after the gifts are unwrapped. The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society said that about 2 out of 10 pets are brought back to the shelter when they are adopted during the holidays.
