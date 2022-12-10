Read full article on original website
Alexa Bliss Earns Raw Women’s Title Shot
Alexa Bliss has been on Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair’s side against Damage CTRL for the past few months. Tonight, she finally earned a title shot against the E.S.T of WWE. Alexa Bliss squared off against Bayley in a number one contender’s match for the Raw Women’s Championship...
Bobby Lashley Fired From WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley was warned against letting out his anger on WWE officials by Adam Pearce. The Almighty let his rage got the worst of him on WWE Raw this week and paid the ultimate price. Bobby Lashley squared off against Seth Rollins to determine the number one contender for Austin...
Ronda Rousey Calls WWE Universe Out For Being Hyporcritcal
Ronda Rousey is one of the most dangerous combat athletes to step inside the ring. With her MMA background and prowess as a competitor, Rousey is nothing but a force to be reckoned with. She was recently berated by the fans for being an unsafe worker but now has fired back towards them for being hypocrites while berating three top SmackDown superstars.
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
WWE Books Ladder Match For Raw Next Week
Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz to get back his money and a WWE contract during a previous episode of Monday Night Raw. Next week, the A-lister will get a chance to get his money back. Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano bought some WWE merchandise from the money Lumis got from...
Kofi Kingston Finally Breaks Insane WWE Record At NXT Deadline
Kofi Kingston worked incredibly hard to earn himself a place at the top of WWE. Kingston’s pairing with Xavier Woods and Big E helped his tag team career in a major way as well. Tonight, the New Day member broke an all-time WWE record. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods...
Sonya Deville Turns Up The Heat In Super Revealing Black Outfit Video Drop
Sonya Deville made her comeback to WWE television back in January 2020 in a non-wrestling role. Fast forward two years, Deville is now an active in-ring competitor, but that’s not the only thing she does now. Sonya Deville loves showing off the results of her hard work. By the looks of it, she gave fans a reason to be happy with a new video drop.
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
ROH Final Battle 2022 Full Card & Start Time
Ring Of Honor was resurrected by Tony Khan after he purchased the company earlier this year. Since then, he has produced two pay-per-views and the third one is upon us this weekend. Fans are certainly excited for ROH Final Battle this year. The Final Battle pay-per-view will be taking place...
Ryback Continues His War Against ‘Snakes’ At Twitter
Ryback first debuted in WWE as part of Nexus. However, he didn’t gain traction until WWE rebranded him and put him on his own. Since then, Ryback was on a meteoric rise. At one point, it felt like he would soon become the WWE Champion, but that is not the story nowadays. In fact, he seems to be shadow-banned on Twitter.
Shawn Michaels Defends Bizarre Finish Of WWE NXT Deadline Match
NXT has been home to a variety of new talent ever since they started focusing on that aspect back in 2021. This included the debut of Isla Dawn, who immediately made an impact. It seems Shawn Michaels also defended Isla Dawn’s match at NXT Deadline. Isla Dawn made her...
NXT Is Getting Bron Breakker ‘Ready To Go’ For WWE Main Roster
Bron Breakker has been a force to be reckoned with since his NXT debut. In such a short duration, he has won the NXT Championship twice and is currently the reigning Champion. Breakker is the perfect combination of size and agility. That being said, his future on the WWE main roster seems bright, but how long will fans have to wait?
Claudio Castagnoli Has A Sing-along After Winning ROH World Title At Final Battle
Claudio Castagnoli arrived into the Final Battle main event with his Blackpool Combat Club stint on the line. Fortunately, the Swiss Superman got the big win over Chris Jericho. Claudio Castagnoli defeated Chris Jericho for the Ring of Honor World Championship at the Final Battle pay-per-view event in Texas tonight....
Shotzi Blackheart Shares X-Ray Of Injured Hand
Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez have been feuding with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler over the past several weeks. Although Ronda defeated Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames, this rivalry is far from over between the two women. This week after SmackDown, Cathy Kelley was interviewing Legado Del Fantasma. However, the focus...
Bianca Belair Reacts To Alexa Bliss Teasing Sister Abigail On WWE Raw
Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss have definitely grown a lot closer during the past several months. The E.S.T. and The Goddess have common enemies in Damage CTRL. That doesn’t mean the two cannot go against each other. Bianca Belair was at ringside for the number one contender’s match between...
Chris Jericho Destroys Fan For Insulting Finish To ROH Final Battle Match
Chris Jericho is truly a veteran in the pro wrestling business and his contributions to the industry can never be understated. Jericho became the ROH Champion after beating Claudio Castagnoli a few months ago. He also ended up dropping it back to Claudio recently, but a fan didn’t like the ending. This led to Jericho eviscerating that fan in brutal fashion.
FTR Reacts To Losing ROH World Tag Team Titles At Final Battle
FTR are one of the best tag teams in the world today. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler never fail to deliver their one hundred percent whenever they are inside the squared circle. FTR defended their Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship against The Briscoes in a insane double dog collar match at the Final Battle pay-per-view event this week.
Vince McMahon Released William Regal From His WWE Non-Compete Clause Early To Join AEW
William Regal is one of the most well-known pro wrestlers in the industry. Even after his in-ring retirement, Regal continues to develop strong bonds within the industry, which has really aided him. William Regal recently claimed that Vince McMahon released him from his WWE contract early so that he could join AEW.
Shinsuke Nakamura Cried After Losing To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has evoked plenty of emotions from fans over the years with his victories in the ring, the most notable example being the end of Undertaker’s legendary WrestleMania streak at the hands of Lesnar. However, a lesser-known account of the upset caused by The Beast Incarnate has surfaced.
Ronda Rousey Didn’t Appreciate How WWE Reminded Fans Of Her Cringe-Worthy Botch
Ronda Rousey has been in the news recently after fans criticized her performance at the Survivor Series. The star admitted that she messed up when she took a DDT on the ring apron from Shotzi, and many online were not impressed. #FireRondaRousey trended multiple times on social media during WWE shows in the weeks following the event, before the former UFC champion presented her own explanation.
