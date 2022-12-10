Hansen leads Walkersville boys past Linganore

Buy Now Walkersville’s Shaden Hansen jumps near Linganore’s Chase Rokisky while shooting the ball at Walkersville High School on Friday. The Lions won 56-46. Walkersville Linganore Basketball Staff photo by Katina Zentz

WALKERSVILLE — Growing up in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Shaden Hansen steered clear of the national pastime in Canada and gravitated toward basketball.

"Can't even skate," Hansen said of his lack of interest in giving hockey a try.