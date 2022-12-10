Nolan Gilbert leads four in double-figures as Cumberland Valley down Allentown Allen in tourney

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar: American Fare in a Cozy, Old-School AtmosphereMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
This Weekend in Lancaster, PA: The Festivities ContinueMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player for games played Dec. 7-12, 2022
Several Mid-Penn boys hoops players had strong performances last week, but who had the best?. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from last week’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
Juniata girls basketball overcomes early deficit to down Newport 34-26
Newport took a 19-13 lead into halftime, but Juniata rode a stifling defensive performance in the second half to secure a 34-26 comeback victory Monday. The Indians allowed just 7 second-half points. Ava Shearer paced the Indians with 18 points, while teammate Regan Lowrey chipped in 9 points of her...
Sights and Sounds: Steel High vs Union - video highlights
The Rollers are once again PIAA 1A state champions after defeating Union Area 22-8 on Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. This gives Steelton its second state title in three years. The Rollers were led by Ronald Burnette who scored three touchdowns and finished the game with 122 yards on the ground. Check out some highlights from the game below.
Undefeated William Penn hands Red Land girls basketball first loss of the season
Red Land was unable to overcome a slow first half as the Patriots dropped a 58-39 non-conference decision to William Penn Monday. The Patriots fell behind 36-15 by the intermission and were unable to claw back into contention. William Penn’s Ciarra Gibbs led all players with 23 points. Gibbs scored...
FOX43.com
Harrisburg falls short in 6A championship game against St. Joe's Prep
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Cougars' dream season came to an end in the PIAA 6A state championship. Powerhouse St. Joe's Prep once again flexed its muscles to claim its sixth state title. The Hawks got out to a quick seven-to-nothing lead after the first play from scrimmage and never looked back.
Well-balanced offensive attack leads Red Land boys basketball to emphatic victory over James Buchanan
Red Land (2-2) jumped out to a sizable lead early in the contest and never looked back as the Patriots cruised to a 74-29 victory against James Buchanan (0-3) Monday. The Patriots led 23-5 by the end of the first quarter and 30-11 by the intermission and never let the Rockets back into contention.
Hershey wrestling program feels closer to the point where ‘Success breeds success’
Hershey wrestling coach Brandon Bucher has never been more delighted to be heckled by opposing fans than he was last Wednesday night. The calls that came down from the crowd in Palmyra’s gym meant his Trojans were engaged in a real wrestling match in the kind of rowdy environment that was commonplace when he was an assistant to Jeff Sweigard at Central Dauphin.
Shay Dyer, Madelyn Weibley lead West Perry past Susquenita
Shay Dyer and Madelyn Weibley helped lead the way for West Perry in a 34-22 win Saturday over Susquenita. Dyer and Weibley each had seven points. Allison Yoder and Alexsa Frederick each added six points. Grace Flickinger and Ayahna Fleisher each had six points for Susquenita.
Jordy Bowers, Tristen Waters lead Bishop McDevitt past York Suburban
Jordy Bowers and Tristen Waters led the way Saturday as Bishop McDevitt took down York Suburban 62-46. Bowers had 17 points and Waters had 16. Rico Scott, a night after catching a touchdown in the 4A state title win, added 10 for the Crusaders.
Mechanicsburg’s Tonya Brown nominated for national field hockey coach of the year
Mechanicsburg’s storybook season concluded with a 1-0 overtime victory vs. Palmyra in the PIAA 2A field hockey final. It represented the program’s first championship when Gracyn Catalano netted the game-winning goal at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field. It also represented all of the work and dedication that head...
LIVE UPDATES: PIAA 6A State Championship, Harrisburg vs. St. Joseph’s Prep
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg looks to win the PIAA Class 6A Championship on Saturday, December 10. The Cougars will face St. Joseph’s Prep in a rematch of the 2018 state title game. Below are updates from the abc27 Sports team from the PIAA Class 6A State Championship game between Harrisburg and St. Joe’s Prep. […]
Southern school in hot water after photos, video surfaces
Catawissa, Pa. — The Southern Columbia school district is facing scrutiny after a video and photos that many are decrying as racist surfaced following the football team's state championship win. Now the Pittsburgh Public School District is asking for an investigation into the banners used at a pep rally and a Tik Tok video made after the Tiger's 37-22 win over Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse Academy. The video, posted by user @theonlyjoey04,...
Crumbl Cookies opening first shop in south-central Pa. this week
Crumbl Cookies is baking up a storm with the debut of a new shop in south-central Pennsylvania. The chain, known for its oversized cookies sold in more than 200 rotating flavors, is opening an outpost at 8 a.m., Dec. 16 at 814 Town Center Drive in York. Crumbl Cookies dates...
East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project. The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
WGAL
Inspection to shut down one lane of I-83 South Bridge at Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bridge inspection will shut down one lane of the I-83 South Bridge at Harrisburg starting Monday. The bridge connects Dauphin and Cumberland counties, spanning the Susquehanna River. The right southbound lane of the bridge will be closed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2...
Zac Brown Band ‘From The Fire Tour’ coming to Hershey in summer 2023
The Zac Brown Band will bring its “From The Fire Tour” to Hershey this coming summer. The concert will be at 7 p.m. July 1, 2023, in Hersheypark Stadium with special guest King Calaway. The Zac Brown Band is no stranger to central Pa. fans. The band last...
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top coming to Hersheypark Stadium next year
Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will bring “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man” tour to Hershey next year. Live Nation announced today the tour featuring the classic rock bands will start in July in Florida and end Sept. 17 at Camden, New Jersey. They will perform on Sept. 3...
PennLive.com
East Shore Diner moves to new home on the west shore
East Shore Diner moves to new home on the west shore. The diner is backed onto Cameron Street. The shrink-wrapped East Shore Diner is hauled to its new location along Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township. The diner’s new name will be Silver Scoop. December 12, 2022. Dan Gleiter | dgleiter@pennlive.comGet Photo.
Nearly 40-year old diner packs its bags to Harrisburg due to I-83 Capital Beltway Redesign Project,
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The landmark East Shore Diner in Harrisburg has found a new home on the west shore. On Monday, the diner was loaded on a trailer from its Harrisburg location, off South Cameron Street, and transported across the river, to its new site in Mechanicsburg. The nearly...
Harrisburg's East Shore Diner prepares for west shore move
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — It's almost moving day for a popular Harrisburg diner!. Owners of the East Shore Diner are making their final preparations to move from their current Harrisburg location across the river to the newly planned Mechanicsburg location. The nearly 40-year diner is being forced to move...
