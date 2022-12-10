Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Athena Wins ROH Women’s Title At Final Battle
There is a new ROH Women’s World Champion as Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez to win the belt at ROH Final Battle. She threw Martinez into an exposed turnbuckle and then hit the O-Face to score the victory. Athena is only the fourth champion since the belt was introduced in...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
411mania.com
Bobby Lashley ‘Fired’ On WWE Raw By Adam Pearce
Bobby Lashley has been “fired” by Adam Pearce, with the moment coming at the end of tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Lashley battle Seth Rollins in the main event for a shot at Austin Theory and the WWE United States Championship. The end of the match came when the referee rolled out of the ring to avoid Lashley and Rollins, the latter of whom was in the Hurt Lock, but injured his ankle in the process. Lashley got a nearfall with a spear and argued with the referee, only to have Rollins recover enough to counter another spear attempt into the Pedigree to win.
ringsidenews.com
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Ava Raine's Development In WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her "WWE NXT" TV debut recently, as she aligned herself with the faction known as Schism — a cult-like group led by Joe Gacy that also features Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans. Raine has yet to compete in the ring in WWE, however, she has trained at the WWE Performance Center for a couple of years. On the media call ahead of "NXT" Deadline this Saturday, December 10, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his thoughts on Raine's progression with her character onscreen.
nodq.com
Sasha Banks is reportedly “done with WWE” as rumors spread about her wrestling future
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on...
webisjericho.com
Eric Bischoff Says Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Needs to “Let It Go”
Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have had a problematic relationship, to say the least, over the years, even getting into a backstage altercation while both in WWE. Although it had appeared that they’d put any ill feelings in the past. However, thanks to both men being regular on Twitter, their history is often brought up, and now Bischoff has taken to his podcast asking Flair to finally “let it go” following a recent tweet where he claimed he’d made Ric Flair. Which, to be fair, was an outlandish claim considering, at that time, Flair had drawn money all around the world.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Says William Regal Leaving AEW Could Be “The Best Thing” For Tony Khan
Jim Cornette has explained why he thinks William Regal leaving AEW could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for company President, Tony Khan. William Regal’s time in AEW is all but over after Tony Khan confirmed that he had honoured a request made by Regal not to exercise an option to extend his contract past the end of the year.
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 12.12.22 – Austin Theory Talks US Title Match with Seth Rollins, and More!
-RAW ended with Adam Pearce firing Bobby Lashley. Interesting! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. They immediately get to the huge news of Bobby Lashley being fired by Adam Pearce. -Other headlines: Seth Rollins is the new #1...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Report: Sasha Banks Is Done With WWE
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. As previously reported, New Japan believes she will be free and clear to appear on the show by January 4. This comes after she expressed interest in wrestling former WWE Superstar KAIRI in STARDOM, a sister company to NJPW. Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May.
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 12.11.22 in Charleston, West Virginia: Karrion Kross & Scarlett Team Up, More
WWE held a live event in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday, with Scarlett & Karrion Kross working a mixed tag match and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team...
411mania.com
Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling Winter Warfare TV Taping Spoilers
– Arturo Muscarelli sent us the following TV taping results for last night’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida.:. * Taylor Wilde beat Kilynn King. * Eddie Edwards is said to have won a “good match” against Delirious. After the match was over, they shook hands, but Edwards turned on Delirious. Jonathan Gresham then came out to make the save.
411mania.com
MLW News: Mack vs. Fatu Challenge, Alex Kane Promo, & More
– MLW featured a video of Willie Mack and Jacob Fatu on their official YouTube channel that you can watch below, described as:. Jacob Fatu and Willie Mack cross paths for first time. The encounter puts in motion an explosive showdown. – MLW posted a promo clip with Alex Kane...
411mania.com
Official Press Release On ROH HonorClub’s Relaunch
Tony Khan revealed the return of ROH HonorClub on Saturday after Final Battle, and the company has sent out an press release officially announcing the relaunch. As reported on Saturday, Khan announced that ROH’s weekly TV show will air on the streaming service, which is now up and running. The full press release sent out Sunday is below:
411mania.com
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Nine Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of the Super Junior Tag League today at Ehime Uwajima City General Gymnasium. You can find results below, via Fightful:. * Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita def. Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima. * Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer) def. YOSHI-HASHI,...
411mania.com
RevPro Live In Southampton 21 Full Results 12.11.2022: Eight-Man Elimination Tag Bout & More
The Live in Southampton 21 event was hosted by Revolution Pro Wrestling on December 11 in Southampton, Hampshire, England, UK. You can see the complete results (via RevPro) below. *Shaun Jackson defeated JJ Gale. *Luke Jacobs defeated Chris Bronson. *Leon Slater defeated Callum Newman. *Will Kaven defeated Cameron Khai. *Dani...
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns And Two Title Matches Announced For Dec. 16th Smackdown
Roman Reigns will be back on Smackdown next week while two title matches have been announced as well. For the first time since Survivor Series on November 26th when The Bloodline won the Men’s WarGames match, the “Tribal Chief” Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be back on WWE TV. Reigns has been announced for the Friday, December 16th edition of Smackdown in Chicago. Reigns will join The Bloodline members on the show including The Usos, who had two successful Tag Team Title defenses in the past week, Solo Sikoa and the “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says ROH TV Will Be On HonorClub, Service Has Relaunched
PWInsider report that during the media scrum following ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan announced that Ring of Honor will have a weekly show on the newly-relaunched Honorclub. The new service can be found here and will be $9.99 a month. As for when ROH will debut, he said that there will be an announcement on that “soon after” AEW’s big events in Seattle and Los Angeles.
411mania.com
Details On NXT Call-Up Pitch Process, Names Pitched
A new report has some details on how WWE is handling their process for pitching NXT call-ups to the main roster. Fightful Select reports that the process of talent appearing on WWE Main Event is being done as it gives them a more accurate picture of how a talent would connect with main roster audiences as opposed to the regulars that appear on NXT TV. That said, it was also noted that appearing on Main Event doesn’t necessarily mean there’s been a pitch or plans for a call-up, and that WWE is instead just seeking to get looks at talent on the road outside of the Performance Center. It was also noted by several NXT talent that they view an appearance on WWE Main Event as a reward.
