Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Otters not fielding a team in 2023
JOHNSON CITY — The Tri-Cities FC Otters, the area's top-level amateur soccer club, is suspending operations for the coming year. The team, which played in the USL League 2, issued a statement via social media on Monday, saying an effort to get the community to invest in the team was not successful and the team would sit out the 2023 season with hopes of returning the following year.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Bulldogs edge Hilltoppers in OT; Central girls, Volunteer boys pocket Doubletree wins
JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill seemed to have Bearden put away. The Lady Hilltoppers led by 14 points very late in the third quarter, and the Lady Bulldogs had made only two buckets with a handful of free throws to that point in the game.
Kingsport Times-News
thumbnail_©CGP_121022_West Ridge @ Gate City_0038.jpg
Witcher's late outburst lifts West Ridge past Gate City. Wade Witcher couldn’t get a shot to fall in the first half of West Ridge’s boys basketball game at Gate City on Saturday. Once he started hitting shots late in the second half, he took over.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: West Ridge at Gate City basketball
The West Ridge and Gate City basketball teams settled for a twin bill split Saturday inside the Devils' Den. After the Lady Blue Devils sped off to a 54-37 victory, West Ridge's boys pulled out a 64-58 win.
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Stump scores 38, but Indians fall
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Dobyns-Bennett’s Brady Stump was on fire in Saturday’s game against A.C. Reynolds, but he was the only one and the Indians fell 67-57 in an interstate boys basketball matchup. Stump had a 38-point outburst but couldn’t shoot down the Rockets. Jonavan Gillespie, with seven...
Kingsport Times-News
Gary Hubert Davis
KINGSPORT - Gary Hubert Davis, 78, of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Encompass Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy illness. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. Gary worked at as a Sales Manager for Krispy Kreme Donuts and...
Kingsport Times-News
Teacher Spotlight falls on Central Middle's Steve Fischer
BLOUNTVILLE — Steve Fischer is a math and science teacher and technology coach by day, an athletic coach and Beta Club sponsor afternoons and a dance DJ at night.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU celebrates the Class of 2022
East Tennessee State University celebrated more than 1,500 members of the Class of 2022 during two commencement ceremonies held at the Ballad Health Athletic Center on Saturday. During the morning ceremony, Dr. Cerrone Foster, recipient of the university’s 2022 Distinguished Faculty Award in Teaching, was the keynote speaker. Foster, who...
VOTE: Best Steak in the Tri-Cities
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven segment of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Nominees are written in, and winners are chosen by popular vote. (WJHL) – We’re one step closer to crowning the best steak in the Tri-Cities, but we need your help to do so. After hundreds of nominations, these finalists […]
Kingsport Times-News
Travis John Tyson
KINGSPORT - On Friday, December 9, 2022, Travis John Tyson, of Kingsport, a beloved husband, son, brother, and friend, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was 35 years old. Born to Corcoran and Dawn Tyson in June of 1987. Travis graduated from ECU, majoring in...
cardinalnews.org
Pitch contest winners announced in Bristol; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Five companies have been named winners of the Southwest Virginia Regional Bristol Casino Pitch Contest sponsored by Virginia Community Capital and the Hard Rock Casino Bristol. The five winners received $10,000...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Johnson City
Likely you are seeking for a sort list of hospital in the Johnson City local area. In this page, I’m going to give the top quality hospital sort list with in the Johnson City local area. Also, a directional link from your place, with Web info, Support Hotline, area,...
Kingsport Times-News
Beatrice “Bea” Tyree Barger
HILTONS, VA – Beatrice “Bea” Tyree Barger, 93, went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born on April 10, 1929 in St. Charles, VA, a daughter of the late Albert and Addie Tyree.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Jonesborough
If you are searching for the hospital completed list in the Jonesborough range, you have entered the accurate location. In this blog article, I’ll share a list of top hospital , that are situated in the Jonesborough. You will get a Web Address details, Contact Number, directions, approximate regular...
Kingsport Times-News
Cherokee NJROTC recognized as Distinguished Unit with Honors for 15th straight year
ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps unit has been recognized as a Distinguished Unit with Academic Honors for the 15th consecutive year. The unit received the honor Friday during its annual Navy inspection, which Commander Michael Bucchi oversaw.
Kingsport Times-News
Marshel H. Arms
COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Marshel H. Arms, 93, passed away December 6, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living in Colonial Heights. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at East Tennessee Cemetery. Pastor Rodney Fields will officiate. Military Honors will be accorded by The American Legion, Hammond Post #3 and Gate City #265. Those attending graveside services are asked to assemble at the graveside by 1:45 p.m.
LIST: Tri-Cities weekend events for Dec. 10-11
(WJHL) — You know what Friday means: it’s almost the weekend! That means we have two days to catch up on chores and homework, spend time with friends and family, and maybe even relax a little. That’s why News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire family can enjoy. Saturday, Dec. 10 Jonesborough […]
Kingsport Times-News
Richard “Rick” Yates
KINGSPORT - Richard “Rick” Yates, age 69 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord while in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 1 to 3 PM...
Kingsport Times-News
Deborah Ann Tankersley
PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Deborah Ann Tankersley, 66, of Pennington Gap, VA, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. Deborah was a hard worker, working in factories and working with Frontier Health. She was never afraid to try anything new. She was a friendly and loving person who loved to laugh.
Kingsport Times-News
ECU returning $15 million to members
KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union members can expect to share another $15 million Extraordinary Dividend in January 2023. Recently approved by ECU’s volunteer board of directors, this payout will bring the new total to $177 million returned to members since it began in 1998.
Comments / 0