ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Calls WWE Universe Out For Being Hyporcritcal
Ronda Rousey is one of the most dangerous combat athletes to step inside the ring. With her MMA background and prowess as a competitor, Rousey is nothing but a force to be reckoned with. She was recently berated by the fans for being an unsafe worker but now has fired back towards them for being hypocrites while berating three top SmackDown superstars.
ringsidenews.com
Live WWE RAW Results Coverage, Reaction, & Highlights For December 12, 2022
It’s Monday night, and you know what that means! WWE RAW will go down. tonight and Ringside News has got you covered with live play-by-play results coverage. Keep refreshing the page for continued live coverage of WWE RAW!. WWE RAW will start this week at 8:00 PM EST, as...
ringsidenews.com
Ryback Continues His War Against ‘Snakes’ At Twitter
Ryback first debuted in WWE as part of Nexus. However, he didn’t gain traction until WWE rebranded him and put him on his own. Since then, Ryback was on a meteoric rise. At one point, it felt like he would soon become the WWE Champion, but that is not the story nowadays. In fact, he seems to be shadow-banned on Twitter.
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Paid Tribute To John Cena During WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan remains one of the most beloved female WWE Superstars in recent memory. This year was the most significant year for her career, as Morgan went on to become the Smackdown Women’s Champion. She also loves John Cena and decided to pay tribute to him recently. As seen...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Books Ladder Match For Raw Next Week
Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz to get back his money and a WWE contract during a previous episode of Monday Night Raw. Next week, the A-lister will get a chance to get his money back. Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano bought some WWE merchandise from the money Lumis got from...
ringsidenews.com
NXT Is Getting Bron Breakker ‘Ready To Go’ For WWE Main Roster
Bron Breakker has been a force to be reckoned with since his NXT debut. In such a short duration, he has won the NXT Championship twice and is currently the reigning Champion. Breakker is the perfect combination of size and agility. That being said, his future on the WWE main roster seems bright, but how long will fans have to wait?
ringsidenews.com
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Earns Raw Women’s Title Shot
Alexa Bliss has been on Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair’s side against Damage CTRL for the past few months. Tonight, she finally earned a title shot against the E.S.T of WWE. Alexa Bliss squared off against Bayley in a number one contender’s match for the Raw Women’s Championship...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
ringsidenews.com
Kofi Kingston Finally Breaks Insane WWE Record At NXT Deadline
Kofi Kingston worked incredibly hard to earn himself a place at the top of WWE. Kingston’s pairing with Xavier Woods and Big E helped his tag team career in a major way as well. Tonight, the New Day member broke an all-time WWE record. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods...
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Defends Bizarre Finish Of WWE NXT Deadline Match
NXT has been home to a variety of new talent ever since they started focusing on that aspect back in 2021. This included the debut of Isla Dawn, who immediately made an impact. It seems Shawn Michaels also defended Isla Dawn’s match at NXT Deadline. Isla Dawn made her...
ringsidenews.com
Sonya Deville Turns Up The Heat In Super Revealing Black Outfit Video Drop
Sonya Deville made her comeback to WWE television back in January 2020 in a non-wrestling role. Fast forward two years, Deville is now an active in-ring competitor, but that’s not the only thing she does now. Sonya Deville loves showing off the results of her hard work. By the looks of it, she gave fans a reason to be happy with a new video drop.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Once Accidentally Broke A Superstar’s Neck During WWE Match
John Cena is a name to be reckoned with in the wrestling and entertainment business. The breakthrough cross-over wrestling Superstar has performed some of the best matches in the business, and rumors of his in-ring return still swirl to this day. Still, not everyone’s track record is spotless. John...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
ringsidenews.com
FTR Reacts To Losing ROH World Tag Team Titles At Final Battle
FTR are one of the best tag teams in the world today. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler never fail to deliver their one hundred percent whenever they are inside the squared circle. FTR defended their Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship against The Briscoes in a insane double dog collar match at the Final Battle pay-per-view event this week.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Announces Hiatus From WWE RAW
Asuka has accomplished a lot of things in WWE since her debut back in 2016. This includes becoming a multi-time women’s champion and carrying the women’s division during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka has been hinting at a huge change in her character since last week. After what transpired on this week’s RAW, it seems Asuka might be going on a hiatus for a while.
ringsidenews.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Cried After Losing To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has evoked plenty of emotions from fans over the years with his victories in the ring, the most notable example being the end of Undertaker’s legendary WrestleMania streak at the hands of Lesnar. However, a lesser-known account of the upset caused by The Beast Incarnate has surfaced.
ringsidenews.com
Claudio Castagnoli Has A Sing-along After Winning ROH World Title At Final Battle
Claudio Castagnoli arrived into the Final Battle main event with his Blackpool Combat Club stint on the line. Fortunately, the Swiss Superman got the big win over Chris Jericho. Claudio Castagnoli defeated Chris Jericho for the Ring of Honor World Championship at the Final Battle pay-per-view event in Texas tonight....
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Didn’t Appreciate How WWE Reminded Fans Of Her Cringe-Worthy Botch
Ronda Rousey has been in the news recently after fans criticized her performance at the Survivor Series. The star admitted that she messed up when she took a DDT on the ring apron from Shotzi, and many online were not impressed. #FireRondaRousey trended multiple times on social media during WWE shows in the weeks following the event, before the former UFC champion presented her own explanation.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Continues To Tease Massive Character Change With Cyptic Post
Asuka has established herself as one of the most ruthless competitors in the WWE women’s locker room, and there is a good reason for that. The Empress Of Tomorrow has gone through a lot of changes throughout her career. Asuka has been teasing a huge character change over the past few days, and now it seems she has dropped yet another tease.
