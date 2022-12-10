Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Gonzaga Men Host N. Illinois Tonight
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team hosts Northern Illinois tonight in Spokane. The Bulldogs are 7-3 after beating in-state rival Washington Friday. Northern Illinois is 3-6, including a blowout loss to Idaho earlier this month in Moscow. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. from the McCarthey Athletic Center with live...
10 Observations from Gonzaga’s win over Washington
This rivalry game is always fun, even if one-sided. Or, maybe, because it’s one-sided? Yea, that is probably it. Drew Timme: Defensive Ace? Hunter Sallis: Defensive Ace!. The Zags turned the ball over six times in the FIRST THREE MINUTES and couldn’t buy a basket in the first 10 minutes of the game (1-10 FG, though they also didn’t do themselves any favors on some of the easy ones, looking at you, Malachi Smith, passing up Timme under the hoop on a fastbreak). I will never understand why guys get so flummoxed and skittish when they see a zone. It’s not that hard, as evidenced by the rest of the game. Decisiveness beats the zone. At least they figured it out sooner rather than later.
Nathan Gates commits to Washington State and breaks down his decision
Huntington Beach (Calif.) Edison offensive lineman Nathan Gates just announced his commitment to Washington State. Things moved quickly with Gates and the Cougars. Washington State offered him last Wednesday, he took his official visit over the weeknd and committed while on campus. “I love the family atmosphere there,” Gates said....
Former Washington Commit Germie Bernard Leaves Michigan State for Transfer Portal
Former Washington commit Germie Bernard has entered the Transfer Portal, leaving the Michigan State Spartans. He will have 4 years to play 3 season. Offered by Chris Petersen as a sophomore at Liberty High School on Las Vegas, Bernard fell in love with the Huskies, eventually committing to Washington. But,...
Former WSU coach Mike Leach hospitalized in critical condition
Former Washington State and current Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized on Sunday and is listed in critical condition after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home. Leach was airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson, Miss. A hospital spokesperson says Leach’s condition...
KitchenCray Expands on a Black-Owned Dream in Maryland and D.C.
Pictured: Sudon Williams and James "JR" Robison |Photo byPhoto credit: LeadingDC. Almost from the moment plates of enticing breakfast and brunch foods landed on KitchenCray tables, the restaurant attracted legions of devoted fans to Lanham, Md. The café’s popularity continued to grow over the past three years. In October, the owners reached another rung on their ladder to entrepreneurial dreams come true.
Argument Leads To Stabbing In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect that stabbed a victim last Wednesday morning in Northwest, D.C. At 4 am, after the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument. The suspect displayed a knife and then stabbed the victim on the 1600 Block of Park Road. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at The post Argument Leads To Stabbing In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘We're All Hoyas': Georgetown Students Hold Sit-In After Student Reports Racism on Campus
A Georgetown University student who said she experienced a hate crime on campus held a sit-in with classmates on Saturday. LaHannah Giles was among a group of friends sitting outside of Healey Family Student Center in April when she said a white student began yelling racial slurs from a window of one of the residence halls.
30-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday night a man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 Block of Stanton Road. The Washington, D.C. metro Police department received a report of a shooting shortly after 9 am. When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Ajaye Smith of Southeast D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 30-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
Idaho murders: Speculation rampant as police remain tight-lipped
Almost an entire month since four University of Idaho students were tragically killed and police have yet to reassure this community that they are any closer to catching a suspect.
Victim identified in fatal DC shooting
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. on Friday evening. Police said that they were called to the 3400 block of Stanton Road just after 9 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. They found 30-year-old Ajaye Smith who had been shot. He was […]
D.C. Woman In Critical Condition After Suffering Blunt Force Injuries
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman is in serious condition after receiving several blunt force injuries early Friday morning in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 5 am, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 1200 Block of Florida Avenue after a trouble call came in. There, they found an adult woman suffering from several blunt-force injuries. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police believe this incident was domestic in nature. 32-year-old Nicholas Samuel Batts of D.C. was arrested on Friday and charged with Assault with the Intent to kill. The identity of the female victim The post D.C. Woman In Critical Condition After Suffering Blunt Force Injuries appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shooting just after 1pm in Columbia Heights
“Alert: Shooting Investigation at 1304 hours in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW. Lookout for 2022 Silver Honda SUV.”. Updates if/when more info is released.
MPD: Man shot, killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have opened a homicide investigation after finding a man unconscious with a gunshot wound in Southeast D.C. Friday night. Police were notified of the incident around 9:02 p.m. Nearly 20 minutes later, officer arrived at the scene of the shooting in...
What is Metro doing about fare evasion?
After a month-long awareness campaign, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) increased the amount of citations issued for fare evasion on the Metro at the start of November. The action comes in part to close a nearly $185 million gap in Metro’s upcoming operating budget, which has seen decreases in revenue due to changes in post-pandemic working practices.
VIDEO: Uber Eats driver robbed at gunpoint in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - An Uber Eats driver was carjacked while delivering food on Thursday night in Northeast D.C., and the incident was captured on dashcam video. The victim says she was delivering food at L Street and 2nd Street NE on Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. As she was getting in her car, the suspects came up and demanded the keys.
New Carrollton Police Chief Temporarily Banned From Entering Department After Confrontation
A local police chief in Prince George's County, Maryland, has been temporarily banned from entering the police department he's led for nearly 20 years after a confrontation with another city official. New Carrollton Police Chief David Rice is not allowed to enter the New Carrollton Municipal Center and the police...
Man guilty of threatening mother, daughter at gunpoint in DC road rage case
WASHINGTON - A 36-year-old D.C. man was found guilty on felony assault charges after authorities say he threatened a mother and daughter at gunpoint during a road rage incident while sitting in traffic over four years ago. Police say on April 26, 2018, Jacobi Williams began honking his horn at...
3 teenage boys arrested after multiple armed carjackings and robberies across the District
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday that arrests had been made following a string of carjackings and robberies across D.C. over the past two months. According to police reports, the carjackings and robberies happened on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 10, and in the evening...
