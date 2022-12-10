This rivalry game is always fun, even if one-sided. Or, maybe, because it’s one-sided? Yea, that is probably it. Drew Timme: Defensive Ace? Hunter Sallis: Defensive Ace!. The Zags turned the ball over six times in the FIRST THREE MINUTES and couldn’t buy a basket in the first 10 minutes of the game (1-10 FG, though they also didn’t do themselves any favors on some of the easy ones, looking at you, Malachi Smith, passing up Timme under the hoop on a fastbreak). I will never understand why guys get so flummoxed and skittish when they see a zone. It’s not that hard, as evidenced by the rest of the game. Decisiveness beats the zone. At least they figured it out sooner rather than later.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO