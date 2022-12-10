Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘It’s scary’: Spokane Valley teen’s car stolen outside home while warming up
A Spokane Valley family is frustrated as their son's car was stolen from outside their home last week.
Police respond to fake active shooter calls at multiple Spokane schools
Spokane Police officers swarmed Lewis and Clark High School Friday morning, responding to some sort of emergency call.
KHQ Right Now
2 suspects arrested in connection to drive-by shooting in South Perry District
SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two people in connection to a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Perry and 7th on Saturday. According to SPD, dispatch received calls from several people reporting a drive by shooting at around 6:30 p.m. Based on these calls, police were able to determine a suspect vehicle.
KHQ Right Now
City of Spokane, county sheriff ordered to stay away from Camp Hope
A federal judge just signed off on a request by Jewels Helping Hands for a restraining order against the City of Spokane. the Spokane Police Department and the Spokane County Sheriffs Office.
Toddler falls out of moving car in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A toddler is recovering after he fell out of a moving car, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says a man was driving with his 3-year-old grandson in the back seat. When he took a right on Sprague and Pines, the door unlatched somehow, and the boy tumbled into the street. The toddler was rushed...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley congressional candidate receives threatening letter
One Spokane Valley congressional candidate received a threatening letter to her office containing racial slurs, blood smears and a swastika symbol. Sheriffs deputies and the FBI are investigating this as a hate crime.
KHQ Right Now
3-year-old falls out of grandpa's vehicle, transported to area hospital
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A 3-year-old fell out of his grandpa's truck near Sprague and Pines and was transported to the hospital, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). WSP said the child wasn't restrained and somehow opened the car door. The child has serious, but not life-threatening injuries. According...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County Sheriff's Office seeks help looking for missing teenage boy in Green Bluff area
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is seeking public help finding a missing teenage boy in the Green Bluff area. According to an alert sent out by SCSO Saturday evening, the missing 13-year-old boy was last seen near North Dunn Road and East Greenbluff Road. He is about 5'7", 150 pounds, has bright red hair and is possibly wearing a green flight jacket.
FOX 28 Spokane
Truck crashes into Spokane Valley home Monday evening
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A truck crashed into a Spokane Valley home on Monday night near the intersection of Bowdish and Valleyway. Police on scene told NonStop Local three people have minor injuries and crews are working to stabilize the home before the truck is removed. FOX28 Spokane©
KHQ Right Now
SCAM ALERT: North Idaho residents see spike in scam calls from 'Kootenai County'
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The County has received reports of scam callers claiming they work on behalf of Kootenai County Courts—attempting to collect money. The spam calls are displaying as Kootenai County on caller ID. Kootenai County never calls out to collect money. Please take extra precautions and share...
1 hurt, 2 arrested in drive-by shooting near South Perry District in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A person was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting Saturday night near the South Perry District in Spokane, according to police. Spokane Police said they were called to reports of a drive-by shooting on East 7th Avenue and South Perry Street around 6:30 p.m. They said they found a person grazed in the leg. That...
KHQ Right Now
2 adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, make appearances in court
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Two adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, have appearances in federal magistrate court for status hearings on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Donnae Barlow and Naomi Bistline face charges of kidnapping, obstruction, and tampering with or destroying evidence in an official investigation after eight child wives of Bateman were found in Spokane, fleeing investigators.
KHQ Right Now
Northwest Autism Center to host sensory-friendly Santa event
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Northwest Autism Center (NAC) is hosting a four-day event for children with autism or other developmental disabilities. "We are inviting families to come enjoy the time-honored tradition of an individualized visit with Santa, in a more subdued and calm environment," says Jordan Longacre, Market and Media Specialist at NAC.
FOX 28 Spokane
Child falls out of vehicle, struck by oncoming traffic
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One southbound lane of Sprague and Pines is closed after a child fell out of a vehicle and was struck by another. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states the child appeared to be unrestrained in the vehicle before he fell out into traffic. A deputy happened to be two cars behind when the incident occurred. The deputy scooped the child up and transported him to a nearby hospital in the backseat of his vehicle.
2-vehicle collision pushes truck into house in Spokane Valley
A two-vehicle crash pushed a truck into a house in Spokane Valley Monday afternoon.
koze.com
Palouse Man Receives Alternative Sentence in Molestation Case
A Palouse man received a sex offender sentencing alternative after pleading guilty to child molestation. According to the Lewiston Tribune, 19-year-old Kaleb Gibler pleaded guilty to second-degree felony child molestation Oct. 28th in Whitman County Superior Court after being arrested in August for the molestation of a 13-year-old girl. He has been in jail since his arrest but was scheduled to be released Friday.
‘It’s never been like this’: Frustration mounting in unplowed neighborhoods
SPOKANE Wash. — The City of Spokane is in full plow operations; 50+ crews are working 24 hours per day, clearing the snow and ice from busy roads across the city. But many neighborhoods around Spokane have yet to reap the benefits of that service. “I’ve been here for around 12 years, and it’s never been like this,” said Cindy...
Community comes together to support Sweet Mercy Farm after it caught fire last week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Gladerouse community in Spokane South Hill is rallying around a local farm as they rebuild after the fire last weekend. Spokane Sweet Mercy Farm owner Lucas said he is very extremely thankful for the support. "We were spending time with some friends after church,...
Spokane city council to consider resolution to protect occupants of I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council will consider a resolution Monday night to prevent city and county law enforcement from removing people experiencing homelessness from the homeless camp near I-90, commonly referred to as Camp Hope. This action comes less than 24 hours after a federal judge granted...
Spokane Valley initiates full residential plow
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley initiated a full residential plow Sunday afternoon. Road crews with the City of Spokane Valley will be clearing snow and ice off the streets. Warmer temperatures on Saturday and early Sunday left a lot of snow, slush and ice on some roads. With 624 lane miles to plow, the City of Spokane Valley says...
Comments / 0