411mania.com
Athena Wins ROH Women’s Title At Final Battle
There is a new ROH Women’s World Champion as Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez to win the belt at ROH Final Battle. She threw Martinez into an exposed turnbuckle and then hit the O-Face to score the victory. Athena is only the fourth champion since the belt was introduced in...
Bobby Lashley ‘Fired’ On WWE Raw By Adam Pearce
Bobby Lashley has been “fired” by Adam Pearce, with the moment coming at the end of tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Lashley battle Seth Rollins in the main event for a shot at Austin Theory and the WWE United States Championship. The end of the match came when the referee rolled out of the ring to avoid Lashley and Rollins, the latter of whom was in the Hurt Lock, but injured his ankle in the process. Lashley got a nearfall with a spear and argued with the referee, only to have Rollins recover enough to counter another spear attempt into the Pedigree to win.
Impact Wrestling Winter Warfare TV Taping Spoilers
– Arturo Muscarelli sent us the following TV taping results for last night’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida.:. * Taylor Wilde beat Kilynn King. * Eddie Edwards is said to have won a “good match” against Delirious. After the match was over, they shook hands, but Edwards turned on Delirious. Jonathan Gresham then came out to make the save.
WWE NXT Deadline Dark Match Results
PWInsider reports that WWE had two dark matches before tonight’s NXT Deadline event at the WWE Performance Center. Here are the results:. * Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) def. Javier Bernal & Xyon Quinn.
Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 12.12.22 – Austin Theory Talks US Title Match with Seth Rollins, and More!
-RAW ended with Adam Pearce firing Bobby Lashley. Interesting! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. They immediately get to the huge news of Bobby Lashley being fired by Adam Pearce. -Other headlines: Seth Rollins is the new #1...
MLW News: Mack vs. Fatu Challenge, Alex Kane Promo, & More
– MLW featured a video of Willie Mack and Jacob Fatu on their official YouTube channel that you can watch below, described as:. Jacob Fatu and Willie Mack cross paths for first time. The encounter puts in motion an explosive showdown. – MLW posted a promo clip with Alex Kane...
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Nine Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of the Super Junior Tag League today at Ehime Uwajima City General Gymnasium. You can find results below, via Fightful:. * Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita def. Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima. * Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer) def. YOSHI-HASHI,...
Details On NXT Call-Up Pitch Process, Names Pitched
A new report has some details on how WWE is handling their process for pitching NXT call-ups to the main roster. Fightful Select reports that the process of talent appearing on WWE Main Event is being done as it gives them a more accurate picture of how a talent would connect with main roster audiences as opposed to the regulars that appear on NXT TV. That said, it was also noted that appearing on Main Event doesn’t necessarily mean there’s been a pitch or plans for a call-up, and that WWE is instead just seeking to get looks at talent on the road outside of the Performance Center. It was also noted by several NXT talent that they view an appearance on WWE Main Event as a reward.
Note on NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
Another couple of NXT stars are backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are at the show and are likely to work the WWE Main Event taping. Blade and Enofe have worked as a tag team in NXT, recently getting an...
FTR’s Dax Harwood Shows Off Knots in His Forehead From ROH Final Battle Match
– As noted, The Briscoes won a bloody dog collar match against FTR to recapture the ROH Tag Team Championships last night at ROH Final Battle 2022. Dax Harwood shared photo on Twitter, revealed the knots in his forehead he received as a result in the match. Dax Harwood wrote...
WWE Live Results 12.11.22 in Charleston, West Virginia: Karrion Kross & Scarlett Team Up, More
WWE held a live event in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday, with Scarlett & Karrion Kross working a mixed tag match and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team...
Tony Khan Says ROH TV Will Be On HonorClub, Service Has Relaunched
PWInsider report that during the media scrum following ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan announced that Ring of Honor will have a weekly show on the newly-relaunched Honorclub. The new service can be found here and will be $9.99 a month. As for when ROH will debut, he said that there will be an announcement on that “soon after” AEW’s big events in Seattle and Los Angeles.
Official Press Release On ROH HonorClub’s Relaunch
Tony Khan revealed the return of ROH HonorClub on Saturday after Final Battle, and the company has sent out an press release officially announcing the relaunch. As reported on Saturday, Khan announced that ROH’s weekly TV show will air on the streaming service, which is now up and running. The full press release sent out Sunday is below:
Chris Jericho Taps Out To The Giant Swing at ROH Final Battle, Claudio Castagnoli Regains World Title
The Ring of Jericho era of the Ocho is now officially over, as Claudio Castagnoli won the ROH World Title at Final Battle. In an odd moment, Chris Jericho actually tapped out to Claudio’s giant swing, once Claudio got to 33 revolutions. Wheeler Yuta and Jerry Lynn celebrated with Claudio after the match.
Jimmy Korderas Weighs In On ROH TV Announcement: ‘The Money Is In Television’
Jimmy Korderas recently shared his thoughts on ROH TV going to HonorClub, arguing that he’d rather see the show on regular television. As reported, ROH announced after Final Battle that the show will appear on the HonorClub steaming service. Korderas weighed in on the situation in his latest Reffin’ Rant.
Full Card Announced For NJPW World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League Finals
NJPW has announced the full card for the World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League Finals, which happens on December 14. It includes:. * World Tag League Finals: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) * Super Junior Tag League Finals: Lio Rush &...
Update On Possible AEW Return for Thunder Rosa
As previously reported, Thunder Rosa gave an update on her back injury and noted that she is able to lift again. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a possible return date was provided for the former AEW Women’s World Champion. While there were some speculating that Rosa could be...
Ronda Rousey Open To A Run As A Tag Team Champion
During her latest Youtube livestream (via Wrestling Inc), Ronda Rousey spoke about being open to a run as a tag team champion, noting she’s ready to change things up. She said: “Yes. I’m happy just to have a tag title. I don’t need a singles title. A tag run would be fun. I mean, both is cool. I’ve been doing singles for so long, I’m ready to change it up. That’s another thing, too, people forget I only have a year-and-a-half of in-ring experience.“
WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Set For January 10
During tonight’s NXT Deadline, WWE announced that the next NXT special event, New Year’s Evil, will happen on January 10, 2023. This will be a special episode of NXT instead of a premium live event. This will be the third event with his name overall.
