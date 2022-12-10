ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

koze.com

Gonzaga Men Host N. Illinois Tonight

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team hosts Northern Illinois tonight in Spokane. The Bulldogs are 7-3 after beating in-state rival Washington Friday. Northern Illinois is 3-6, including a blowout loss to Idaho earlier this month in Moscow. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. from the McCarthey Athletic Center with live...
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga vs. Northern Illinois: Game Preview

The Gonzaga Bulldogs face their second-straight Husky when Northern Illinois comes to town on Monday evening. The Zags are coming off a tidy win over the Washington Huskies on Friday evening. Drew Timme scored 22 points and Julian Strawther added 18. The Northern Illinois Huskies, n the fourth game of a five-game road trip, lost to Idaho, 84-47, on Friday.
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

Zags down UC Davis with strong offensive performance

The Gonzaga Bulldogs avenged last year’s loss to the UC Davis Aggies with a strong performance in Spokane, 73-55. The Aggies hung around for the better part of the three quarters, matching the Zags through the first quarter with 16 points a piece. In the second quarter, the Zags looked like they were ready to take the game over. Gonzaga jumped out to an 11 point lead, largely led by Eliza Hollingsworth and McKayla Williams. However, UC Davis ended the half on a 6-0 run, holding the Zags without a field goal for 2.5 minutes, to go into halftime trailing by just five points, 32-27.
SPOKANE, WA
realdawghuskies.com

4–Star Washington DB Target Discusses Connection to Husky Coaches

4-star defensive back Isaiah Rubin is aware that Washington has prioritized him as a defensive back for the 2024. “The coaches talk to me consistently,” the 6-1, 170 pound cornerback said. The Huskies initially connected with Rubin when he attended Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas before the...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

NHL suspends Kraken D Oleksiak for 3 games for illegal check

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak was suspended by the NHL on Saturday for three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev. Oleksiak will miss the rest of Seattle's road trip, games on Sunday against Florida, Tuesday at Tampa...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Panthers run over and through Seahawks for 30-24 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — For all the drama that has surrounded the Carolina Panthers this season, a resiliency among the group has developed and left them unexpectedly in the middle of a playoff race with four games to go. The race to the NFC South title might end up going...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Ballard's Rough and Tumble first women's sports-focused bar in Washington

SEATTLE — Sports bring people together, but being able to watch women’s sports in group settings, like bars and restaurants, is uncommon. “I can't say the amount of times I've been to sports bars where I'm like ‘There's a huge like championship women's sports game, why do we have this random men's football rerun?” said Casey Cairo, a sports fan.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seahawks takeaways: What we learned in 30-24 loss to Panthers

SEATTLE — It was another slow start for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, as the lowly Carolina Panthers jumped out to a 17-0 lead at Lumen Field. However, despite a few uncharacteristic mistakes in the first half, Geno Smith got the Seahawks right back in the game with a pair of second-quarter touchdowns.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Washington

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far

Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM

Washington businesses prepare for minimum wage hikes

SEATTLE — Soon, the state of Washington's minimum wage will increase by nearly 9%, making it the highest minimum wage of any state in the country. Husky Deli in West Seattle, for example, will soon have to pay their entry-level employees more, owner Jack Miller told KING 5. Miller's...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle media restarts fearmongering over COVID, flu and fake ‘tridemic’

The media isn’t ready to return to normal life like the rest of us. They’re still breathlessly reporting public health stories to earn fear-clicks. According to Seattle media outlets, we’re in for a rough winter. We’re told COVID hospitalizations are surging, flu deaths are doubling, and we could even be facing a tridemic. Quick: don those masks again!
SEATTLE, WA
