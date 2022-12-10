Jaynes, West lead Whitmer boys basketball past Lima Senior

Although Lima Senior has won or shared four straight Three Rivers Athletic Conference boys basketball titles, Whitmer was the preseason favorite entering the 2022-23 season.

The season is just getting under way, but the Panthers (2-0, 1-0 TRAC) made that prediction hold up, at least for now, taking an 83-65 home victory Friday night over Lima's Spartans (1-1, 0-1).

Senior guard Deric Jaynes led Whitmer with 25 points, and sophomore guard Antione West had 21 points before severe leg cramps ended his night with 6:50 remaining.

“We put in the hard work in the summer, and before the game our coach preached 'Panther basketball,'” Jaynes said. “That's what we did tonight, and that's what got us the win.

“I just start off the game trying to remember to get off two feet [shooting], and whatever happens after that, happens. I just let the game come to me.”

The Panthers also got 12 points from 6-foot-6 senior forward Pharrell House, a transfer from Rogers, while senior forward Devin Morgan added eight points and 11 rebounds and junior guard TaMarrion Davis contributed 10 points to the balanced offensive effort.

In challenging Lima Senior's hold on the TRAC, Whitmer has become something of a mirror image of the Spartans under third-year Panthers coach Anthony Stacey, the former standout Bowling Green State University player.

“I pressed when I was [coaching] in Medina, and I really believe in the style,” Stacey said. “Obviously [Lima] is the standard in the league, and they've done it just about as good as anybody in the state for a long time. Coach Q [Lima's Quincey Simpson] has been unbelievable with their pressure.

“Both teams look very similar right now. We're both physical, we both trap, and for our guys it's a fun style to play. They've really bought into it, and you've got to be in great shape.”

In this full-tilt-for-32-minutes duel, which saw 71 fouls called with both teams pressing and running, Whitmer was a little better at it throughout.

The Panthers shot 49 percent (27 of 55) from the field, including 33 percent (7 of 21) on 3-pointers, and hit 73 percent (22 of 30) at the line. Whitmer edged Lima 39-37 in rebounding and forced 18 Spartan turnovers while committing 19.

The Spartans, who were led by 19 points apiece from their two most experienced returnees — Anthony Mosley and Brandon Moore — shot 41 percent from the field (20 of 49), including 2 of 11 on 3-pointers, and struggled to a 22-of-41 (54 percent) showing at the line.

Whitmer grabbed a 20-15 lead after one quarter and, after Lima had trimmed the gap to 24-23 on two Jagger Hutchins free throws with 4:24 left in the half, the Panthers closed the half on a 17-7 run that was keyed by West's 12 points in the final three minutes of the second quarter.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” West said. “We know how they play, and we play the same way — fast, in your face, and aggressive. We knew we had to come in here, handle our business, and do everything we practiced. It worked out in our favor.

“It doesn't really matter where we we're picked [in the TRAC]. We just come out and compete every single game. They tried to deny me [the ball] at first, and I knew I had to take my time and trust my teammates. I knew eventually it would be my turn.”

Some early third-quarter Whitmer foul trouble gave Lima some optimism as the Spartans got as close as 43-30 with 4:50 left in that period.

But, again, the Panthers refused to blink against the pressure, turning up their own defensive heat to spur a 17-2 run that put them up 60-42 with 2:03 left in the quarter after a 3-pointer and a three-point play from House.

The Spartans got no closer than nine points (68-59) from there.

“I'm proud of the guys,” Stacey said. “We overcame a lot of adversity, with DJ [Jaynes] getting banged up and Antione cramping up. This was a great team win, especially at home against Lima. You've got to protect home-court advantage.”