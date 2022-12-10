Indiana high school basketball roundup: Central Indiana scores, stats (Dec. 9)
Central Indiana high school basketball scores and stats from Friday, Dec. 9 games. Scores and stats can be sent to hsresults@indystar.com.
BOYS
NOBLESVILLE 45, CARMEL 42
Luke Almodovar poured in a game-best 22 points and the visiting Millers (3-0) took full advantage of a perfect night at the free-throw line (10-of-10) to upset the Class 4A No. 8 Greyhounds (4-2), who had a three-game win streak snapped. Noblesville’s 10-6 advantage at the stripe was useful in Carmel’s three missed attempts -- equal to the final margin. Sam Orme and Jake Griffin combined for 27 points in a losing cause.
|Noblesville
|14
|5
|13
|13
|—
|45
|Carmel
|8
|11
|13
|10
|—
|42
Noblesville (3-0) — Luke Almodovar 6 7-7 22, Aaron Fine 4 3-3 12, Cooper Bean 3 0-0 9, Hunter Walston 1 0-0 2, Aidan Brewer 0 0-0 0, Preston Roberts 0 0-0 0. Team: 14 10-10 45.
Carmel (4-2) — Jake Griffin 4 3-4 14, Alex Couto 1 0-0 3, Ryan Clevenger 1 0-0 3, Spencer White 1 0-0 2, Sam Orme 5 2-2 13, Jared Bonds 3 1-3 7. Team: 15 6-9 42.
3-pointers: Noblesville 7 (Almodovar 3, Bean 3, Fine); Carmel 6 (Griffin 3, Clevenger, Couto, Orme).
NEW PALESTINE 53, GREENFIELD-CENTRAL 46
PLAINFIELD 66, MARTINSVILLE 43
Eli Ellis and Collin Schmidt combined for 40 points and helped the host Quakers (4-1, 2-0) control the middle two periods and remain in contention for the Mid-State Conference lead with a win over the Artesians (2-3, 1-1). Ellis had a game-high 21 points, while Brody Staggs and Caleb Cheatham split Martinsville scoring honors with a dozen points each.
|Martinsville
|15
|15
|8
|5
|—
|43
|Plainfield
|16
|19
|21
|10
|—
|66
Martinsville (2-3, 1-1) — Brody Staggs 5 1-1 12, Will Bastin 4 0-0 9, Caleb Cheatham 5 2-3 12, Grady Gardner 1 4-4 6, Jack Wolff 2 0-0 4. Team: 17 7-8 43.
Plainfield (4-1, 2-0) — Cameron Young 2 0-0 4, Cooper Martin 1 1-2 3, Collin Schmidt 8 2-2 19, Garrett Irwin 0 1-2 1, Eli Ellis 7 6-7 21, Grant Irwin 2 0-0 4, Caden Vanderbush 3 0-0 6, Chris Arvanitis 2 0-0 6, Colton East 1 0-0 2. Team: 26 10-13 66.
3-pointers: Martinsville 2 (Bastin, Staggs); Plainfield 4 (Arvanitis 2, Ellis, Schmidt).
NORTH DECATUR 79, EDINBURGH 50
Blake Spears and Kaden Muckeheide scored 17 second-quarter pointers, sparking a 31-10 run to end first half that lifted the host Chargers (3-0, 1-0) to dominant win over the Class A No. 1 Lancers (4-1, 1-1). Spears and Muckerheide also combined for eight of North’s nine 3-pointers.
|Edinburgh
|12
|8
|15
|15
|—
|50
|North Decatur
|17
|20
|23
|19
|—
|79
Edinburgh (4-1, 1-1) — Caleb Dewey 5 3-4 14, Jarrett Turner 5 0-0 11, Braylon Bryant 1 0-0 3, Keegan Smith 3 0-0 7, Austin Brockman 3 0-0 9, Connor Ramey 3 0-1 6. Team: 20 3-5 50.
North Decatur (3-0, 1-0) — Lance Nobbe 8 1-2 17, Carson Parmer 1 0-0 2, Reid Messer 3 0-2 6, Blake Spears 8 0-0 21, Kaden Muckerheide 7 4-7 21, Conner Linkmeyer 2 0-0 4, Cooper Parmer 1 1-3 3, Chase Youngman 1 2-3 5. Team: 31 8-17 79.
3-pointers: Edinburgh 7 (Brockman 3, Bryant, Dewey, Smith, Turner); North Decatur 9 (Spears 5, Muckerheide 3, Youngman).
DANVILLE 71, SOUTHMONT 36
Zach Waits nailed four 3-pointers and led a balanced offense that provided the host Warriors (3-1, 1-0) with an easy Sagamore Conference opening win over the Mounties (3-2, 1-1). Three players reached double figures for Danville and all nine players who played put points in the scorebook.
|Southmont
|8
|8
|11
|9
|—
|36
|Danville
|20
|18
|16
|17
|—
|71
Southmont (3-2, 1-1) — E.J. Brewer 6 4-4 16, Trip Ward 3 5-6 13, Lucas Oppy 1 0-2 2, Aaron McMasters 1 0-0 2, Marshall Little 0 2-2 2, Kyler McCandless 0 1-2 1, Hayden Hess 0 0-2 0, Jacob Fox 0 0-2 0. Team: 11 12-20 36.
Danville (3-1, 1-0) — Zachary Waits 5 0-0 14, Caaden Collins 5 2-3 12, Owen Collier 5 0-1 10, Elijah Tricker 2 3-4 8, Steven Webb 4 0-1 8, Jace Scrafton 3 0-0 7, Lukas McMahon 2 1-2 6, Evan Lawrence 2 0-0 4, Braden Shelley 1 0-0 2. Team: 29 6-11 71.
3-pointers: Southmont 2 (Ward 2); Danville 7 (Waits 4, McMahon, Scrafton, Tricker).
CASS 69, HAMILTON HEIGHTS 64
|Cass
|18
|11
|23
|17
|—
|69
|Hamilton Hts.
|11
|17
|22
|14
|—
|64
Cass (4-1, 1-0) — No stats available.
Hamilton Heights (1-4, 0-1) — Cooper Vondersaar 3 0-2 6, Maddox Bohland 3 1-2 7, Tillman Etchison 6 5-6 18, John Irion 3 1-2 8, Sam Dawson 3 2-5 11, Evan Williamson 2 2-2 7, Simon Knott 2 3-3 7. Team: 22 14-22 64.
3-pointers: Cass N/A; Hamilton Heights 6 (Dawson 3, Etchison, Irion Williamson).
INDIAN CREEK 63, CLOVERDALE 18
Late in the first quarter, the visiting Braves (3-2, 3-0) clung to an 11-8 lead over the Clovers (0-5, 0-3); more than 12 minutes and two quarters or so later, Indian Creek had run off 31 consecutive points and roared to a Western Indiana Conference triumph. The win was the third straight -- all in the WIC -- for the league-leading Braves, who got a game-high 15 points from Brady Connell.
|Indian Creek
|14
|26
|16
|7
|—
|63
|Cloverdale
|8
|0
|3
|7
|—
|18
Indian Creek (3-2, 3-0) — Adam Crouch 2 1-2 5, Bobby Emberton 4 0-0 8, Aiden Pemberton 2 0-0 4, Carter Modlin 2 0-0 4, Landon Sichting 6 0-0 13, Jackson Wise 3 0-0 7, Brady Connell 5 2-2 15, Brayden Lowhorn 3 0-0 7. Team: 27 3-4 63.
Cloverdale (0-5, 0-3) — Levi Johnson 1 0-0 2, Tayt Jackson 2 0-0 6, Noah Betz 0 0-0 0, Levi Hilton 0 0-0 0, McGuire Lee 1 4-4 6, Scottie McGuire 1 0-0 2, Garrett Monnett 1 0-0 2. Team: 6 4-4 18.
3-pointers: Indian Creek 6 (Connell 3, Lowhorn, Sichting, Wise); Cloverdale 2 (Jackson 2).
TRINITY LUTHERAN 59, SOUTHWESTERN 42
|Trinity Lutheran
|21
|10
|16
|12
|—
|59
|Southwestern
|10
|12
|6
|14
|—
|42
Trinity (1-3) — Levi Froedge 1 0-0 2, Eli Ballard 3 0-0 6, Levi Pottschmidt 5 1-1 13, Kowan Gross 2 0-2 4, Luke Coomler 5 0-0 15, Josh Conrad 2 0-0 5, Peyton Pollert 1 1-2 3, Evan Christopher 0 1-2 1, Charlie Hackman 2 0-0 5, Kole Shewmaker 1 0-0 3. Team: 22 3-7 59.
Southwestern (0-5) — Ben Kahler 2 5-6 9, Matthew Clements 6 6-8 18, Eli Stone 0 0-1 0, Carter Snapp 0 4-4 4, Carter Cooley 1 0-0 2, Conner Jewell 1 2-3 4, Jonah DeArmitt 2 1-2 5. Team: 12 18-24 42.
3-pointers: Trinity Lutheran 12 (Coomler 5, Pottschmidt 4, Conrad, Hachman, Shewmaker); Southwestern 0.
UNIVERSITY 73, SCECINA 39
Sabien Cain hit six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points -- all in three quarters -- to help the Trailblazers (3-0) remain unbeaten with a convincing win over the host Crusaders (4-3). University was perfect at the free-throw line, hitting all 10 of its attempts.
|University
|23
|18
|13
|19
|—
|73
|Scecina
|10
|2
|13
|14
|—
|39
University (3-0) — Bryce Gray 3 1-1 7, Jackson Bledsoe 1 0-0 2, Kahmi Bracey 2 2-2 6, Zien Bland 1 0-0 2, Robert Russell 4 0-0 9, Sabien Cain 9 0-0 24, Andre Ozlowski 2 5-5 9, Eli Facey 1 3-3 6, Seth Hogg 1 0-0 3, Steven Scott 2 1-1 5. Team: 26 12-12 73.
Scecina (4-3) — Keaton Thibo 5 3-3 14, Jaylen Long 2 2-2 7, Jordan Porter 1 0-0 2, David Mendez 1 0-0 2, Seth Trimble 1 0-0 2, Mason Beriault 2 4-4 8, Kaleb Milan 2 0-1 4. Team: 14 9-10 39.
3-pointers: University 9 (Cain 6, Facey, Hogg, Russell); Scecina 2 (Long, Thibo).
MORE INDY-AREA SCORES
Anderson 70, Tech 59
Ben Davis 64, Franklin Central 47
Bethesda Christian 51, Cardinal Ritter 50, OT
Bishop Chatard 58, Heritage Christian 55
Bloomington North 65, Mooresville 44
Brebeuf Jesuit 58, Shortridge 28
Brownsburg 62, Pike 29
Decatur Central 58, Roncalli 51
Eastern Hancock 55, Northeastern 45
Frankfort 66, Tri-West 43
Franklin 43, Greenwood 40
Hamilton Southeastern 57, North Central 54
Lebanon 56, Western Boone 49
Lutheran 46, Cascade 35
Mt. Vernon 53, Pendleton Heights 50
New Castle 50, Shelbyville 38
Park Tudor 72, Parke Heritage 47
Perry Meridian 48, Whiteland 44
Purdue Poly 73, Herron 29
Sheridan 70, Clinton Central 36
Southport 51, Bloomington South 50
Speedway 68, Monrovia 65
Tindley 100, Eminence 44
Traders Point Christian 66, North Vermillion 34
Triton Central 54, Greensburg 51
Waldron 46, Morristown 45
Wapahani 53, Lapel 32
Zionsville 43, Lawrence Central 39
GIRLS
ZIONSVILLE 43, WESTFIELD 39
The Class 4A No. 2 Eagles (10-0, 3-0) avenged a loss a year ago to the Shamrocks (5-5, 0-2) and remained in a neck-and-neck battle with No. 3 Hamilton Southeastern for the Hoosier Crossroads Conference lead with a hard-fought defensive road win. Westfield held Zionsville to a season-low in scoring by eight points, but the visitors used a 9-2 start to ease to the victory. Laila Hull of Zionsville led all scorers with 15 points, the only player to reach double figures for either team.
|Zionsville
|9
|11
|13
|10
|—
|43
|Westfield
|2
|14
|12
|11
|—
|39
Zionsville (10-0, 3-0) — Faith Leedy 2 0-0 6, Allie Caldwell 1 1-3 4, Emma Haan 1 1-2 3, Jordyn Coleman 4 0-0 8, Mallory Heerdt 1 4-4 7, Laila Hull 6 3-3 15. Team: 15 9-12 43.
Westfield (5-5, 0-2) — Ellie Kelleher 1 6-7 9, Aubrey Crockett 3 0-0 9, Emmrey Collinsworth 3 1-1 8, Kiki Loveless 2 0-0 5, Reagan Logenzen 1 0-0 3, Lindsey Van Dyke 1 0-0 2, Maren Dee 1 0-0 3. Team: 12 7-8 39.
3-pointers: Zionsville 4 (Leedy 2, Caldwell, Heerdt); Westfield 8 (Crockett 3, Collinsworth, Dee, Kelleher, Lorenzen, Loveless).
FISHERS 55, NOBLESVILLE 47
Talia Harris led all scorers with 20 points and she got double-figure support from Joirdyn Smith and Alycia Triplett as the No. 6 Tigers (9-2, 2-1) knocked the No. 5 and defending state champion Millers (7-3, 2-2). The victory was Fishers’ third straight, while handing Noblesville its third loss in its last four starts.
|Noblesville
|10
|9
|12
|16
|—
|47
|Fishers
|16
|10
|13
|16
|—
|55
Noblesville (7-3, 2-2) — Kaitlyn Shoemaker 3 1-1 7, Reagan Wilson 4 3-4 12, Meredith Tippener 7 2-2 19, Dani Mendez 2 1-2 5, C.C. Quigley 2 0-0 4. Team: 18 7-9 47.
Fishers (9-2, 2-1) — Joirdyn Smith 3 2-2 10, Talia Harris 7 4-6 20, Kate Thomas 3 0-0 6, Alycia Triplett 5 0-0 10, Hailey Smith 3 3-5 9. Team: 21 9-13 55.
3-pointers: Noblesville 4 (Tippner 3, Wilson); Fishers 4 (Harris 2, J. Smith 2).
DANVILLE 65, SOUTHMONT 18
The Class 3A No. 15 Warriors (10-2, 3-0) routed the visiting Mounties (5-7, 0-2) in a Sagamore Conference battle that allowed Danville to reach the 10-victory plateau for a 10th consecutive season. Isabelle Wooten led all scorers with 19 points and was one of three Warriors in double figures.
|Southmont
|1
|7
|8
|2
|—
|18
|Danville
|18
|18
|20
|9
|—
|65
Southmont (5-7, 0-2) — Olivia Gary 1 0-0 2, Chelsea Veatch 1 4-4 6, Cheyenne Shaw 0 1-2 1, Delorean Mason 2 1-2 6, Chloe Jenkins 1 1-2 3. Team: 5 7-10 18.
Danville (10-2, 3-0) — Mika Baxter 1 0-0 2, Emma Ancelet 3 5-5 11, Kooper Stone 5 4-4 16, Isabelle Wooten 8 3-4 19, Cameryn Rector 4 0-0 12, Jocelyn Pearcy 1 0-0 2, Lucy Riggs 1 0-0 3. Team: 23 12-13 65.
3-pointers: Southmont 1 (Mason); Danville 7 (Rector 4, Stone 2, Riggs).
INDIAN CREEK 62, CLOVERDALE 15
IU-bound Faith Wiseman and Lauren Foster scored 20 points apiece to help the Class 3A No. 3 Braves (10-0, 4-0) remain unbeaten and atop the Western Indiana Conference standings. Foster nailed four first-half 3-pointers and combined with Wiseman for 25 points before the break to help the Creek build a 37-10 halftime lead. Wiseman also had a game-best 10 rebounds and blocked five shots for the victors.
|Indian Creek
|24
|13
|18
|7
|—
|62
|Cloverdale
|6
|4
|3
|2
|—
|15
Indian Creek (10-0, 4-0) — Lauren Foster 7 1-2 20, Ayla Lollar 1 0-0 3, Savannah Hall 4 0-0 10, Hannah Emenhiser 1 0-0 2, Faith Wiseman 8 4-8 20, Kylie Lemmon 2 0-0 5, Bre Gault 1 0-0 2. Team: 23 5-10 62.
Cloverdale (0-10, 0-4) — Kiersten Wade 2 2-7, Emily Mann 1 3-4 5, Sydney Bernard 0 3-4 3, Andrea Nees 0 0-0 0, Isabell Schmidt 0 0-0 0. Team: 3 8-12 15.
3-pointers: Indian Creek 9 (Foster 5, Hall 2, Lemmon, Lollar); Cloverdale 1 (Wade).
CENTER GROVE 54, BLOOMINGTON S. 35
|Bloomington South
|10
|2
|10
|13
|—
|35
|Center Grove
|11
|13
|23
|7
|—
|54
Bloomington South (5-4) — Caitlin Heim 5 1-2 11, Carlie Pedersen 6 0-0 17, Kate Barada 1 0-0 2, Mya Lawrence 1 1-2 3, Abbie Lucas 1 0-0 2. Team: 14 2-4 35.
Center Grove (7-4) — Audrey Annee 6 1-3 15, Aubrie Booker 1 2-4 4, Ali Wiesmann 2 0-2 4, Aina Williams 2 1-2 6, Savanna Bischoff 3 0-0 9, Ella Hobson 4 0-0 9, Lilly Bischoff 3 1-2 7. Team: 21 5-13 54.
3-pointers: B. South 5 (Pedersen 5); Center Grove 7 (S. Bischoff 3, Annee 2, Hobson, Williams).
UNIVERSITY 46, MUNCIE BURRIS 17
|Muncie Burris
|0
|0
|9
|8
|—
|17
|University
|16
|17
|7
|6
|—
|46
Muncie Burris (0-9, 0-2) — Amber Callender 0 0-1 0, Sydney Jackson 4 1-4 9, Allie Bucur 1 0-0 2, Acacia Russell 3 0-0 6, Molly Davis 0 0-0 0, Grace Murray 0 0-0 0. Team: 8 1-5 17.
University (8-4, 2-0) — Keira Bright 5 2-2 14, Jordan Turley 1 0-0 2, Hannah Grubbs 2 1-6 5, Alex Feeney 3 0-0 6, Mack Feeney 4 0-0 8, Leah Norvell 0 0-2 0, Reva Allam 2 0-0 4, Charlotte Conyers 3 1-2 7. Team: 20 4-12 46.
3-pointers: Muncie Burris 0; University 2 (Bright 2).
MORE INDY-AREA SCORES
Cardinal Ritter 95, Bethesda Christian 20
Crispus Attucks 55, Christel House Manual 17
Eminence 51, Tindley 42
Franklin 59, Greenwood 28
Greenfield-Central 52, New Palestine 38
Hamilton Southeastern 73, Avon 42
Heritage Christian 62, Bishop Chatard 55
Indiana Math & Science 50, Horizon Christian 18
Lebanon 49, Western Boone 33
Morristown 62, Waldron 38
Shelbyville 76, New Castle 41
Speedway 52, Monrovia 45, OT
Tri-West 58, Frankfort 33
