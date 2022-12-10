ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Like It or Not: Here’s 5 Good Things About Trump’s Presidency

By Ruben Navarrette Jr.
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5b13_0jdq8zFF00
AFP via Getty

With former President Donald Trump making another White House bid in 2024, I’m forced to think about something that, frankly, I’d prefer not to think about: the handful of things Trump did right.

Here’s the backstory: I often wonder if I could have supported Trump, and become a MAGA -ista, back when he made his first campaign official in June 2015 , if the real estate mogul and I hadn’t gotten off on the wrong foot.

After all, it’s hard to get enthusiastic about a White House bid when the candidate kicks off his campaign by calling your Mexican immigrant grandfather a rapist and drug trafficker.

My grandfather, Roman, came to the United States as a boy during the Mexican Revolution—and he came legally. I know this because the Revolution lasted from 1910 to 1920, and—with the vile exception of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 —migrants to the United States did not tend to face concerted legal obstacles based on country of origin until after the enactment of the Immigration Act of 1924.

A lot of Trump defenders have tried to convince me over the years that Trump was only talking about undocumented immigrants, and that I shouldn’t take offense. But when it comes to immigration, race, and culture, the former president always paints with the broadest—and ugliest—of brushes.

“When do we beat Mexico at the border?” Trump rhetorically asked the crowd that gathered at his tower in June 2015 to hear him declare that he would be a candidate for president the following year.

“They’re laughing at us, at our stupidity,” he said. “And now they are beating us economically. They are not our friend, believe me.”

Then came what would become—and remains—Trump’s trademark: a racist outburst.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best,” Trump said. “They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

For this Mexican American, those remarks made Trump persona non grata . And the demagogue only got worse from there, as when—in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper in June 2016—Trump insinuated that U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who was born in Indiana to Mexican parents, could not fairly adjudicate a class-action lawsuit against Trump University because he was “Mexican.” That case was settled after Trump was elected president.

And yet Trump did surprisingly well with Latino voters. In 2016, exit polls suggested he got about 29 percent of the Latino vote; in 2020, he improved on that showing by pulling down an estimated 32 percent.

I’m not in that pro-Trump subset. No way, Jose. But even as a Latino Never Trumper, I understand the hold the former president has over many of my people.

They aren’t crazy. For all the harm that Trump did, and the many mistakes he made, the Trump presidency had at least five positive outcomes.

1. It brought balance, autonomy, and common sense back to U.S. foreign policy. Among other things, I believe it achieved this by moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, pulling the United States out of the Iranian nuclear deal, and demanding that NATO countries pony up enough money to cover the organization’s expenses and their own defense costs. He also pulled out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, defying global warming alarmists, and began a dialogue with North Korea about ending its nuclear weapons program.

2. It went to war against the establishments of both political parties, each of which had become self-serving and disconnected from their own voters. Politics is all about winning, and public service has become solely about being re-elected—which Trump failed to do, despite his claims to the contrary. But the trend is to break promises and pursue policies that run counter to the best interests of one’s constituents. Trump did plenty of that, but he also challenged orthodoxies, going over the heads of the Washington, D.C. pooh-bahs and speaking directly to the masses. And the masses were receptive—until they weren’t.

3. It rankled the elitists and brought coastal elitism to the surface. And it revealed what a lot of us already knew: There are whole swaths of America that look down on the rest of America in an ugly way. It’s a kind of cultural supremacy where it is believed that the “best” people are the smartest, the most sophisticated, the most well-read, the most “woke.” Suddenly, Trump was being criticized for putting ketchup on his steak and for consuming fast food. Dealing with all of this elite sentiment was unpleasant, but Americans needed to do it.

4. It smoked the liberal media out of their holes by provoking them to the point where journalists showed their true agenda: to topple Trump. With Trump in the White House, many journalists jumped into the arena with both feet. The New York Times ran an anonymous op-ed. The Washington Post kept a tally of Trump lies. The worst offender was CNN, where anchors bickered with Trump officials and reporters made themselves the story by aggressively debating Trump at press conferences.

5. While implementing immigration policies that were dishonest, racist, unfair, cruel, and punitive—many of which have now been co-opted by the Biden administration—Trump’s presidency did nonetheless manage to bring immigration to the front page and make it a central part of the national discourse. Pre-Trump, immigration often seemed like it was only a big issue for those of us who live in border states like California, Arizona, and Texas. Now, thanks to Trump, as Republicans like to say, every state is a border state.

Don’t misunderstand. I’m not carrying water for Donald Trump, who I voted against—twice. I’m 55, and I’ve been voting in presidential elections since 1988. Trump was far and away the worst president in my lifetime. I have no desire to see him return to the Oval Office, where he can wreak more havoc and further harm this country. No one should want that.

But Americans have to stop denying Trump’s appeal and decipher how we got to this place. We need to understand how this extremely flawed individual finds himself, even now, with such a tight grip on what is estimated to be between 30 and 40 percent of Republican voters. That process begins with acknowledging what Trump did right, and got right, while in office.

His opponents in particular—in both parties—should be studying up on the Trump victories, and figuring out how he achieved them. Some of that was by way of straight-up appeals to racism. But there is more to it than that. Trump has skills, and he knows parts of the electorate better than they know themselves.

Let’s give the Devil his due. Let’s also hope he stays in hell and never again gets anywhere near the White House.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 76

Robert Zinkel
2d ago

The 5 things are: 1–He’s out of office.2–He’s out of office. 3–He’s out of office.4– He’s out of office. and 5–He’s out of office.

Reply(3)
28
Don't kill Babies
2d ago

Sorry, but you left out the renegotiation of economic deals with Canada, Mexico, and China. These were huge. He didn't get us involved in any wars like Ukraine. I guarantee this administration will be looked at in comparison to Jimmy's. Biden spends billions every day and without any kind of budget. He has already spent more than Trump did in four years. He spends like our money is his personal checkbook. Trump was a great president. This lifetime politician who somehow became a multimillionaire on my bill really is a moron. He and the flunkies on his staff are economically challenged. My disposable income has dropped 25 percent under this genius. He continues to spend which offsets the FED. A disaster is coming. Better hold on!

Reply
12
Doug Wilson
2d ago

How about making us energy independent. Have you looked at you natural gas bill lately. How about rebuilding our Military which Biden has now destroyed and made woke. How about zero inflation and a secure border which is now wide open. Under a trump the stock market almost doubled. Have you looked at your 401k lately. Under Trump we had a president that stood up for the USA. We don’t have that now.

Reply(3)
18
Related
The List

Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination

One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

First Lady War: Jill Biden Stripped Melania Trump's 'Tacky' White House Renovations, Thought She 'Had Awful Taste'

When Jill Biden moved into The White House, she had one thing in mind — to re-do how Melania Trump decorated the place. “Jill hated the changes Melania had made to the second and third floors especially. She thought Melania had awful taste and made the rooms look tacky,” an insider exclusively tells OK!. “Stripping the rooms of Melania’s choice of drapes and furniture was one of the first things Jill did as first lady. It gave her a lot of pleasure.” Adding fuel to the fire, Biden was featured on the August 2021 cover of fashion bible Vogue, while...
WASHINGTON, DC
The List

The 5 Words That Will Likely Define Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign

The evening of November 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump gave his highly anticipated announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. There were many rumors swirling around Trump announcing a third presidential run, and those rumors have since been proven true. As expected, Trump has indeed announced his candidacy for 2024 (via C-SPAN.) The businessman now run for president twice, winning in 2016 and going on to lose against President Joe Biden in his 2020 run.
PALM BEACH, FL
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Trump accuses Jewish leaders of a lack of ‘loyalty’

Former President Trump accused Jewish leaders of a lack of “loyalty” on Friday, amid the ongoing fallout from his dinner with white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. “How quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “They should be ashamed…
The Hill

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
The Week

9 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's midterms disaster

John Cole | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Christopher Weyant | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Scott Stantis | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com John Deering | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Rivers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Dick Wright | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Cuts Ties With Trump, Calls Him “Rude”

She has supported Trump through every controversy but now explains that the former president was “rude” to her. Things aren’t looking good between Candace Owens and her former ally, Donald Trump. For years, the two far-right conservatives have found solace in partnering against Democrats and all things liberal. Owens is one of the most controversial political pundits in American culture, but she recently revealed that she has cut ties with the MAGA leader.
The Week

7 scathing cartoons about Trump's call to suspend the Constitution

Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency R.J. Matson | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Steve Benson | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com Kevin Siers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Chip Bok | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
123K+
Followers
36K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy